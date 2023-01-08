PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Three Enterprise girls, two NMA wrestlers win titles

Enterprise’s Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Mackenzie Schultz and Mallory Ladd plus Northside Methodist Academy's Tristin Robinson and Josie Faison won individual weight class titles on Saturday during the Girls Panhandle Championships wrestling meet at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Fla.

Holmes-Smith won in the 120-pound weight class, Schultz at 170 pounds, Ladd at 235, while Robinson won at 145 pounds and Faison at 155.

Holmes-Smith won five matches, including a medical forfeit win in the championship match from Tate’s Lahela Grady. Schultz won three matches, all by pinfalls, including one in 13 seconds. Ladd won two matches, one by medical forfeit and the other on a first-period pin.

Robinson was in a two-person bracket with Enterprise’s Naomi Belgrave. Belgrave forfeited the first match and Robinson won the second match with a pin 1:04 into the match for the title.

Faison was in a three-wrestler bracket and beat both Crestview’s Reyannah Sturges (Fall, 0:52) and Enterprise’s Shalana Phillips (Fall, 1:59).

Enterprise had seven other wrestlers compete and NMA had one other.

For EHS, Lauren Welch (115, 2-3), Asa Richardson (135, 1-1, second place), Shalana Phillips (155, 1-1), Israel Hart (235, 1-1, second place), Ambrielle McKim (105, 0-2), Belgrave (145, 0-2, second place), Ally Wittman (100, 0-5) and Emma Thomas (125, 0-5),

For NMA, Teegan Robinson (170) went 1-2.

Enterprise wrestling finishes fifth: Enterprise’s wrestling team finished fifth at the 22-team Panhandle Championships this weekend at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven, Fla.

The Wildcats went 6-1 in dual matches, losing to runner-up Pace (Fla.) 49-27.

In Friday’s opening day, Enterprise defeated Northside Methodist Academy 75-3 and South Walton (Fla) 60-16 before losing to Pace and finishing the night with a 60-18 win over Freeport (Fla.).

In Saturday action, EHS defeat Crestview (Fla.) 75-0 to finish the opening round. In the consolation bracket, the Wildcats beat Rutherford (Fla.) 53-18 to reach the fifth-place match against Niceville (Fla.) where they won 46-29.

Three Wildcat wrestlers finished the tournament with a 7-0 record and a fourth went 6-0 to lead Enterprise. Going 7-0 were Paxton Hanshaw (113-pound weight class), Kameron Stiffler (120/126) and Grier Hunt (126/132) and 6-0 was Cody Kirk (152/160).

Hanshaw won three matches on pinfalls, one by tech fall (win by 15 or more points) and three on forfeits. His 16-0 tech fall in 2 minutes and 46 seconds over South Walton’s Dylan Hardin was the fastest tech fall at the tournament.

Stiffler had two pinfalls, a 12-6 win, a 16-1 tech fall win and three forfeits, while Hunt had three pinfalls, three forfeits and an 18-2 tech fall win. The 18 points by Hunt were the fourth most of any tournament match.

Kirk, who remains unbeaten on the season, had one pin, one tech fall and four forfeit wins. His 17-2 tech fall came in 2:51, second fastest to Hanshaw at the tournament.

In other top EHS individual results, Xavier Henderson (195/220) went 7-1, Samuel Lynon (160/170) finished 5-1, Kaemon Smith (145) went 4-1 and Kody Sigmon (170) finished 3-1. Two of Smith’s win were pins in just 14 and 17 seconds.

Ryan Burke (145) finished 2-0 and Konner Galvez (138) won his only match, while Karter Stiffler (106) and Brandon Bethea (182/170) both went 4-3 and both Lemuel Lynon (138) and Marcus Holder (195/182) finished 3-3. Dezmon Thomas (285) finished 2-1 and both John Mitten (160/170) and Groshawn Sellers (285) finished 1-1 at the tournament. Sam Bright (132, 2-3), Evan Nelson (120, 0-1) and Aidan Wood (152, 0-1) also competed.

Bailey, Tyson lead Knights: David Bailey and Jesse Dyson led Northside Methodist Academy at the Panhandle Championships at Mosley High School in Lynn Haven over the weekend.

Bailey finished 5-1 in the 132-pound weight class and Dyson went 4-2 while wrestling at 138 and 145 pounds at the meet.

Bailey won two matches and had three forfeits victories. The on-mat wins were 3-1 over Enterprise’s Sam Bright and 4-2 over Clay Nelson of Rocky Bayou Christian (Fla.). The loss was on a mid-second pin to South Walton.

Dyson won three of his four matches by pinfalls and one by forfeit. The losses were both decisions -- 16-7 and 5-0.

In other NMA results: Brayden Monk (195/220, 4-3), Wesley Hartman (152, 3-3), James Dix (138/145, 1-2), Logan Ward (106, 2-4) and Tucker Blackwell (160/170, 1-5).

As a team, the Knights, with just seven wrestlers filling the 14 weight classes, lost all six dual matches. They lost to Enterprise 75-3, Pace (Fla.) 66-18, Crestview (Fla.) 34-24, South Walton (Fla.) 66-18, Freeport (Fla.) 48-24 and Rocky Bayou Christian (Fla.) 30-27.

HA’s Gil finishes runner-up: Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil finished runner-up at the 172-pound weight class on Saturday at St. James Academy’s Julian McPhillips Invitational in Montgomery.

After a first-round bye, Gil won two matches to reach the finals. He earned a pinfall over both Prattville Christian’s Jace Copeland and St. James’ Pruitt Conner. He then lost in the finals on a second-period pin to Stanhope Elmore’s Connor Russo, who is unbeaten at 23-0 on the season.

Also for Houston Academy at the meet, Jack Jones (154) and Hughes Williams (162) finished in fourth place. Jones went 3-2, while Williams went 2-2 after a first-round bye.

Five other Raiders wrestled at the meet: Abe Haskins (108, 2-2), Emmett Payne (122, 0-2), Jonah Beaver (128, 0-2), Keygan Ebarb (140, 0-2) and Miller Rane (140, 0-2).

As a team, Houston Academy placed 11th out of 18 teams.

Dothan competes at St. James: Three Dothan wrestlers won three matches, but couldn’t place at St. James’ Julian McPhillips Invitational.

Caleb Ham went 3-2 in the 108-pound weight class, but lost 22-7 to Beauregard’s Reid Ledbetter in the consolation semifinal. All three of Ham’s wins were by pinfall. Cole Motzenbecker went 3-2 at 140 pounds, but lost to W.S. Neal’s Aiden Marky 9-6 in the consolation semifinals. Jimmy Berry went 3-2 at 162 pounds, but lost on a pin to St. James’ Jake Huff in the consolation semis.

In other DHS results, Torion Wilson (147, 1-2), Lakeith Thompkins (147, 1-2), Tylan Rivers (154, 1-2), Kunyea Moore (184, 1-2), Cooper Hall (115, 0-2), Nick Johnson (122, 0-2), Tyler Phipps (134, 0-2), Zachary Walker (172, 0-2), Brian Mitchell (287, 0-2).

Two CHHS members wrestle: Two Charles Henderson wrestlers competed at the Julian McPhillps Invitational, but both went 0-2.

Brayden Nowling lost both matches at 154 pounds, the last in overtime 6-4. Blake Barron lost his two at 184 pounds off 7-6 and 11-7 decisions.