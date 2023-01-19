PREP WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Three Enterprise sophomores advance to finals

Three Enterprise girl wrestlers advanced to the finals and Northside Methodist’s Tristin Robinson finished in third place at the Alabama State Championships Thursday at Thompson High School.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith, Mackenzie Schultz and Mallory Ladd of Enterprise all went unbeaten to reach Friday’s finals. Holmes-Smith, who is bidding for a third straight state title, is in the 120-pound finals, while Schultz and Ladd, both first-year wrestlers, are in the 165 and 235 finals, respectively.

The three, who are all sophomores, compete in the championships at Bill Harris Arena on Friday. The finals start at 11:15 a.m.

Northside Methodist’s Robinson, a senior, captured third place in the 145-weight class, going 3-1 after a first-round bye. She pinned Auburn’s Fabiola Sanchez 22 seconds into the third period of the third-place match.

In Friday’s finals, Holmes-Smith (35-0) faces Weaver seventh grader Mariah Johannson (27-3), Schultz (32-0) battles two-time defending state champion Kaylee Holder of Daphne (23-3) and Ladd (16-1) meets Baldwin County senior Tamara Reed (16-0).

Both Holmes-Smith and Ladd won three matches on first-period pins, while Schultz won her first two on pinfalls before earning an 11-7 decision over Sparkman’s Kalea Loving.

Dothan’s Olivia Piasecki and Northside Methodist’s Josie Faison both finished in fourth place on Thursday. Piasecki (132), who finished fourth for the second straight year, went 3-2, losing in the semifinals to Daphne’s Kalyse Hill and in the third-place match to Central of Phenix City’s Caidence Sellers early in the third period. Faison (152) went 4-2, losing in the semifinals to Sparkman’s Reagan Grant and in the third-place match to Central-Phenix City’s Nevah Jackson on an early second-period pin.

Enterprise’s Ambrielle McKim (107 weight class) and Israel Hart (235) both went 3-2, earning two pinfalls and a forfeit win. Denasia Lockhart went 2-2 at 185 with two forfeit wins.

Other Enterprise wrestler results were: Ally Wittman (1-2, 100), Lauren Welch (1-2, 114), Emma Thomas (126, 0-2), Asa Richardson (1-2, 132), Naomi Belgrave (0-2, 138), Mary McBride (1-2, 145) and Shalana Phillips (0-2, 152).

Northside Methodist had one other wrestler competing Thursday – Teegan Robinson in the 165-pound weight class. Robinson went 3-2 with two pinfalls and a forfeit win.

Dothan had two other girls at the meet – Kyra Mercer (100 pounds) and Adayani Hernandez (114) – and both went 0-2.