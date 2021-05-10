Houston Academy’s bid for a third straight AHSAA state golf title got off to a good note Monday as the Raiders held a three-stroke lead following the opening day of rain-delayed competition at the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove Course in Mobile.

The state championships, delayed two hours, were still in progress at the Dothan Eagle print edition deadline with Rehobeth in Class 5A and Elba in Class 1A-2A still on the course in the early evening hours.

Because of potential issues with the weather, the tournament was broken into two nine-hole events on Monday with the top four individual scores in each of the nine rounds counting to the team score instead of 18 total holes. All classifications will be broken into two more nine-hole rounds Tuesday because of weather to determine their champions.

Houston Academy finished with a 300 to lead the 3A group ahead of Bayside Academy at 303 and Westbrook Christian at 323.

Individually, HA’s Jake McDonald, behind four birdies and two pars, was leading all 3A golfers after carding a 1-over- 72. Teammates Matt Streitman and Mason Crowder both fired a 74 and were tied for second with Bayside Academy’s Will Middleton. Luke Thornton added an 82 for HA, while Mac Edge had an opening-round 84.