When major renovations began on the Dothan Country Club golf course – the home base for the Press Thornton Future Masters which spans 74 years – officials of the junior golf tournament called on their neighbor of Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail as a partner for this year.

It’s been a good marriage.

“After the last Future Masters we signed the deal … we had several meetings and we kind of learned to go together,” said tournament director Kevin Klein. “I think they’ve really embraced the tournament since everyone has gotten here and they’ve met some of the kids and families.”

Klein, the Dothan Country Club golf professional, and Chris Redmon, the director of golf at Highland Oaks, are working closely together this week as more than 400 golfers from throughout the country representing four age divisions converge in Dothan.

The biggest snafu thus far has been several lengthy rain delays during the first two days of the tournament this week as players in the 10-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age divisions compete.

“When we had that big rain delay (Sunday) we worked together to get that resolved,” Klein said. “With the corporate setting here, we are required to have a certain clearance from the lightning … we had to be outside of the eight-mile circle.

“Once that cleared, me and the director out here got together and formed the best action to get the most daylight out of it and try to finish what we could. He’s very experienced in big events like this, so he had a good plan. He came up with some stuff to kind of shuttle the players out there faster than normal.”

Redmon recently came to Highland Oaks after working at the Grand National in Auburn/Opelika and has run numerous major tournaments.

He’s been impressed with the staff of the Future Masters.

“They are the tournament committee and we are pretty much the host,” Redmon said. “We keep them in line with everything as far as the lightning delays and then they are the ones actually running the tournament.

“Their team does a great job of coordinating and keeping in touch with each parent, which I think is amazing as far as all the updates.”

Though the rain delays were a hindrance to the players and parents who have traveled to Dothan, it has been an added boost in food sales for Highland Oaks during the breaks.

“For us, it gives us an opportunity to make some more sales and get to know some of the people who are coming to play in the tournament,” said Clay Lolley, the director of food and beverage.

Delays or not, Lolley’s staff stays busy throughout each day getting food prepared for the many players and spectators.

“Honestly, I’ve just recently taken over this position and I’ve never had to do anything like this when it comes to this many kids in one place,” Lolley said. “There’s so many things and decisions we’ve made, such as having the ice cream available. That’s something that we don’t normally ever do.

“Looking at the menu, what would be favorable to parents and kids? The amount we had to order was crazy. It’s just like nothing we’ve ever had to do.

“I think we had a pretty good estimate of what we needed versus what we actually used. There are a few items we started running low on, but I got a truck coming, so we’re good.”

Back on the course, Klein is responsible for deciding where the pin placements will be and where the tee boxes will be located.

“I was responsible for marking all the hazards out here; all the OB (out of bounds) placements,” Klein said. “Where the tees went on each age group, where the flags went each day. I spent all day here on Friday from 7 to 5 in the afternoon doing all of that.”

Jeff Andrews, the director of maintenance of the course, and his crew take it from there.

“Kevin is making the hole locations, but other than that, it’s left up to me as far as decisions on the course,” Andrews said. “I give it to our staff. They have worked really hard. It takes the whole team to pull something like this off. It’s been good to work with the Country Club. I’m glad we could help them out this year.”

Tournament coordinator Angelia Wade Turner of the Dothan Country Club and Susan Bailey, the director of sales and marketing at Highland Oaks, have worked together for months getting everything in line.

“Luckily Angelia and I have known each other for years and we’ve worked some other events through the years,” Bailey said. “She’s just so easy to work with and she has such an amazing team and we have an amazing team. I think we’ve had really good communication.

“We’ve been looking forward to it. It’s a real opportunity to shine for Dothan and be a team player. We want to roll out the red carpet. There’s something about bringing all these people in from all over.

“It’s just an exciting opportunity to do this and showcase what we have. It’s a beautiful place to work much less play golf. I feel like we’re a hidden gem of the (RTJ) Trail.”

Turner has enjoyed the working relationship.

“Chris and Susan and Jeff have all been great in helping get us organized,” Turner said. “It really has been nice. They have gone above and beyond to welcome us with open arms and have been a great asset to the team we already had in place.”

The championship rounds in the 10-under, 11-12 and 13-14 age division were slated for Tuesday and competition in the 15-18 age division begins Thursday.

