PRESS THORNTON FUTURE MASTERS: Ballis leads 13-14 age group by 1-stroke going to final day

“On 18, I hit a great drive down the middle and had about 120, so I had a gap wedge to like 6 or 7 feet past the hole and I made that. It was a fun finish.”

It wasn’t a fun start, however.

“I had three 3-putts in my first nine holes, so I kind of had trouble adjusting to the speed of the greens early,” Ballis said. “I got used to it towards the end of the round and started rolling in some putts.”

A steady rain fell throughout the round, but Ballis adjusted well to the conditions.

“I just tried to stay calm,” Ballis said. “I knew in my head some kids were going to struggle and some kids were going to be smart. I was going to try and be smart, so just hit lots of greens and try to get good two putts because par is really good out here in this weather.”

Like Ballis, Golovanov made three birdies in a row on Nos. 10, 11, 12 en route to his 67 for the second straight day. Just a stroke back, he carries a calm demeanor into the final round.

“My mindset is the same, just to go out there and play well,” Golovanov said. “Nothing has changed between the last two days. I’m just going to go out there and try to make birdies.