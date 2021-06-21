PRESS THORNTON FUTURE MASTERS: Ballis leads 13-14 age group by 1-stroke going to final day

Bowen Ballis of Shenandoah, Texas, who was the first round co-leader, followed up a 4-under-par 66 with a 67 to remain in front going into the final round of the 13-14 age division of the Press Thornton Future Masters.
He’ll have plenty of company right on his doorstep Tuesday at the Dothan Country Club.
Matvey Golovanov of Boca Raton, Fla., is one stroke behind after consecutive scores of 67 for a two-day 134. Jack Roberts of St. Mary’s, Ga., followed up a 67 with a solid 69 and Smith Summerlin of Raleigh, N.C., followed a 69 with a 67 as both trail by three strokes at 136.
Also in the mix are Hugh Faulkner of Greenville, S.C., Alex Long of Lakewood Ranch, Fla., and Mason Kucia of Indian Land, S.C., all at 138.
William Hartman of Marvin, N.C., who shared the first round lead with Ballis, had a tough time of it Monday with a 75.
Ballis finished his second round with a bang – getting three straight birdies to complete the back nine.
“On 16 I hit a perfect drive down the middle and left my wedge probably 12 feet short of the hole and was fortunate enough to make that (putt),” Ballis said. “On 17 I had approximately 100 yards and I hit that to about 10 feet. I put a pretty good stroke on that one – it was a little left to right.
“On 18, I hit a great drive down the middle and had about 120, so I had a gap wedge to like 6 or 7 feet past the hole and I made that. It was a fun finish.”
It wasn’t a fun start, however.
“I had three 3-putts in my first nine holes, so I kind of had trouble adjusting to the speed of the greens early,” Ballis said. “I got used to it towards the end of the round and started rolling in some putts.”
A steady rain fell throughout the round, but Ballis adjusted well to the conditions.
“I just tried to stay calm,” Ballis said. “I knew in my head some kids were going to struggle and some kids were going to be smart. I was going to try and be smart, so just hit lots of greens and try to get good two putts because par is really good out here in this weather.”
Like Ballis, Golovanov made three birdies in a row on Nos. 10, 11, 12 en route to his 67 for the second straight day. Just a stroke back, he carries a calm demeanor into the final round.
“My mindset is the same, just to go out there and play well,” Golovanov said. “Nothing has changed between the last two days. I’m just going to go out there and try to make birdies.
“I try and keep as level-minded as possible. It helps me to stay focused.”
Roberts, three strokes back of Ballis, thrives on being behind in the final round and putting some pressure on the leader.
“I like being behind rather than being ahead,” Roberts said. “I know he’s going to put up a good fight and I think I will too. I’ve played a couple of rounds with him and he’s a good player.
“I’ll have to make up some ground – lots of birdies. I’m sure he’ll make lots of birdies. Just hit the fairways and greens.”
Long had the low score of the day at 5-under 65 to get into the running after a first round 73.
“Yesterday I didn’t hit any fairways and I didn’t putt well,” Long said. “Today it was pretty much the exact opposite.”
He had seven birdies during his round.
“On 18 was the best birdie. I was one foot in the bunker, one foot out on the down slope down the left side and I hit to like 4 feet and made it,” Long said. “That was pretty clutch.”
Bryson Hughes of St. Johns, Fla., is another player that really turned it around on Monday. After a first round 77, Hughes came in with a 68.
“I just really tried to focus and I knew I would have to play well in order to make the cut,” Hughes said. “I birdied two of my first three holes and I realized I was striking the ball well. I just knew I needed to be smart and I would be able to shoot a good score.”
For complete scores of Monday’s round and tee times for Tuesday’s final round in the 13-14 age division, go to www.futuremastersgolf.com