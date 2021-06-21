PRESS THORNTON FUTURE MASTERS: Justus seizes opening lead in 10-under; Assis two strokes back

There is nothing like experience.
For Hudson Justus and Bento Assis, playing at last year’s Future Masters proved valuable for Monday’s 10-under division’s opening round.
Competing in the tournament for the second straight year, the two both improved on their opening scores from last year and shot straight to the top of the first-round leaderboard at the Dothan Country Club.
Justus, a Gainesville, Ga., resident, fired a nine-hole 2-under-par 33 for a two-stroke lead with Assis, who hails from Boca Raton, Fla., right behind in second place with a 35.
Tyler Newsome of Augusta, Ga., and Drayden Lindsay of Louisville, Ky., both carded a 3-over 38 to finish the day tied for third place. Dothan’s Mac Steltenpohl, Liam Hooton of Harvest in north Alabama, Logan McGinn of South Williamsport, Pa., and Vihaan Punde of Ashburn, Va., left the course tied for fifth with 4-over 39s. Five others tied for ninth at 5-over-par 40, seven strokes off the lead.
The 44-player field played on the DCC’s front nine on Monday. The group plays the final round Tuesday on the back nine.
Justus and Assis finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in last year’s 10-under after both shot a two-day 77. Both had strong opening days Monday, a contrast to last year.
“Last year I shot 38 on this side (front),” Justus said. “This year, I shot a 33, so that was a lot better than last year.”
Assis shot a 37 in last year’s opening round but inched up to 35 on Monday.
“I felt more confident in my game,” Assis said of the difference in the two years.
Justus had a consistent round on Monday, finishing with three birdies and one bogey.
“Today I was feeling it,” Justus said, noting his long iron shots were the best facet of his game.
He started with a birdie on the par 4 288-yard first hole despite an errant opening shot.
“I didn’t hit a good shot off one as I hit it behind the tree,” Justus said. “I hit a 5-iron close to make birdie.”
After just missing birdie putts on three and five during a string of five straight pars, he earned consecutive birdies on seven and eight before hitting a bogey on the final hole when his 5-iron shot went to the back of the green, leading to a tough putt chance that he hammered past the hole.
“I did pretty good (overall),” Justus said.
With a two-stroke lead, Justus said he plans “to play smart” in the final round.
“Probably just play smart tomorrow and try to make pars,” Justus said.
Assis had an up-and-down round in finishing with his even-par 35. He had three birdies and three bogeys. Overall, he said it was a solid round that could have been better.
“I felt good, but I need to work on my driver so I can be in the fairway more and play more under par,” Assis said. “I also have to focus after I make a birdie to make a par and not a bogey.”
After all three birdies on Monday, he had a bogey on the next hole. He made birdies on No. 1, No. 5 and No. 8 only to give the shots back on two, six and nine.
“The first one I hit a good drive in the fairway and I hit my iron shot to like 30 feet and I made it on the first putt on the first hole,” Assis said of his opening-hole birdie.
He followed with bogey on No. 2 when his putt attempt lipped out.
“I hit the green on No. 2 as I hit a good drive and my 8-iron was like 15 feet away,” Assis said. “That was a big downhill and I putted to four feet and I almost made it, but it did a 360 in the hole and I missed that.”
After pars on No. 3 and No. 4, he was back to the birdie-bogey form on five and six.
“I made a birdie on the par 3 (No. 5),” Assis said. “I hit one of my wedges within 10 feet and I made it (the putt).
“I hit my iron shot really bad (on No. 6) and I went to the left. I tried to make it up and down, but I had to settle for bogey. I just putted smooth so I could put it close to make a bogey three.”
After a par on No. 7, he finished the round with another birdie-bogey pattern.
“I almost hit an eagle with my drive over the bunker on hole eight and hit my wedge four inches away,” Assis said. “I made the birdie putt.”
He said he missed a 6-footer for par on the final hole.
“I feel confident and I feel I have a good chance to win,” Assis said in looking ahead to Tuesday’s final round. “I hope I can win.”
Experience from last year also helped Dothan’s Steltenpohl, who fired a 4-over-par 39 after struggling with a 50 in the opening round last year. Steltenpohl was tied for fifth place with three others after Monday’s opening round.
“I wasn’t as nervous this year as I was last year and I hit the greens a lot more,” Steltenpohl said.
Still, he was nervous at the start, resulting in four straight bogeys to begin the round.
“The nerves,” Steltenpohl said in response to a question about what happened in the opening four holes.
He settled down on the fifth hole and finished the remaining five holes with pars thanks to better chipping and putting. He almost had a birdie on No. 5.
“I hit my pitching wedge better than I thought I would,” Steltenpohl said. “It was 90 yards out and I was like 13 yards off (the hole after the pitching wedge). It (the wedge shot) hit the pin and bounced out.”
Steltenpohl was one of three Dothan golfers in the 10-under field. Wiley Alford shot a 9-over 44 and Douglas Lee fired a 10-over 45.
Hooton, playing in the first group, seized the opening lead with a 39, but Newsome wrestled the lead away with a 38 in the next group.
But Newsome’s lead lasted just one group as Justus came to the clubhouse in the next wave with his 33. Justus’ advantage held up the rest of the day with only Assis making a charge at the lead.
