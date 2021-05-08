Providence Christian advances to state semifinals

Reed Linder then walked to load the bases with one out before Harrison Mims lined out to first base for the second out.

Matthew Morris then got in an 0-2 hole, fouled several more pitches off, and then ripped a single up the middle to score two huge insurance runs in making it 8-2.

“I don’t think anybody could tell how big they (insurance runs) were at the time, but you never want to stop, especially against a good team like T.R. Miller,” Providence coach Casey Smith said.

Some shaky defense and pitching in the top of the seventh allowed T.R. Miller to get right back in it.

Two infield errors put runners at first and third with one out before Kyle Blevins drove in a run with a single to right field to make it 8-3.

A single by Broox Hart loaded the bases before Chancellor, the Eagles’ starting pitcher, got a fly out just beyond third base that Frank Wells made a nice play on for the second out.

Wyn Brittain kept the Tigers’ hopes alive when he singled in another run to cut the lead in half. Miller Hart then walked with the bases loaded to make it 8-5 and Smith was brought in to pitch in relief of Chancellor.