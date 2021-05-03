Providence Christian boys finish fourth in Class 4A sub-state golf tourney

"On the front I was struggling,” Bo Thornell said. “The wind was getting to me and I had a few big holes, but finished with two pars on the front.

“On the back, I got dialed in and had two birdies on the first three holes. I kept it pretty consistent until the end when the wind starting kicking up again and I had a few bogeys coming in. But overall, pretty solid I think.”

Thornell had an eagle possibility on No. 2 of the Marshwood course, a par 5, but settled for an easy birdie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I hit my second shot on the green and had an eagle putt (40 feet), so that gave me a tap in birdie,” he said. “On No. 3, I had a good drive, good second shot and made about an 8-footer for birdie, so that was a good one.”

The last three holes were troublesome for him.

“My last three holes, I bogeyed No. 7 when I hit in the fairway bunker and just managed to escape with a bogey,” Thornell said. “The par 3, second to the last one, was playing about three clubs with the wind – just couldn’t get there. I got up and two-putted.

“The last one, I was in the woods and punched out and got up and two-putted. They weren’t bad bogeys, just bogeys.”