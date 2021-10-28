Providence Christian boys, girls win 3A, Section 1 cross country meet

The AHSAA Class 3A, Section 1 cross country races Thursday at Eastgate Park turned into the Patterson Family Show along with dominating performances by Providence Christian teams.
Sister-brother Madelyn and Conner Patterson won the individual section titles and their Providence Christian teams captured the top team spot by solid margins.
The Providence girls, with four of the top five finishers, turned an expected battle with rival Houston Academy into a solid 15-point win, 23 to 38. Cottage Hill Christian (64) and Mobile Christian (116) finished third and fourth. All four teams advance to the AHSAA State Championships on Nov. 6 in Oakville.
T.R. Miller (132), New Brockton (190) and Opp (192) rounded out the team scoring. Flomaton and Wicksburg didn’t have enough for team scoring.
On the boys side, Providence had five of the top six finishers and earned a perfect 15 score as the second-place individual finisher was on a team that didn’t have enough for team scoring. Cottage Hill (82) edged Wicksburg (83) by one point for second place. Houston Academy (98) finished in fourth place. All four teams qualified for the state tournament.
New Brockton (107) and Opp (156) finished fifth and sixth. Flomaton, Mobile Christian and T.R. Miller didn’t enough for team scoring.
The highlight story of the day belonged to the Patterson siblings, Madelyn and Conner, and their individual section titles.
“How much fun is that? Little sister wins with the girls then big brother comes through big for the boys,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said. “Both ran well. Madelyn was really close to a personal best and Conner set a new personal best. You have really good kids who have really good abilities that are leading the team the right way.”
The two won their races in different fashion. Madelyn, a sophomore, outkicked teammate Millicent Talmadge in the final 50 meters to win the top spot by less than a second. Conner, a senior, blitzed out to a quick lead and pulled away to a dominating victory by more than a minute.
Madelyn Patterson’s winning time was 20 minutes and 15.04 seconds, edging Talmadge, who had a 20:15.57. Teammate Hannah Jacobs finished a close third with a 20:24.53.
Conner Patterson, meanwhile, won behind a school record 16:08.14 time, well ahead of runner-up and teammate Banks Folger, who finished in 17:14.27.
It was the second time in five weeks the two won on the same day. They also did it on Sept. 23 at the Providence Invite, also held at Eastgate Park.
“I think it is really cool both of us won,” Conner Patterson said. “It is probably more impressive that she won as a sophomore. Like last time I told her, she could win, and she went out and did it.”
Madelyn Patterson added, “I think it is something good that we have something we both can relate to and just talk about. It is a good connection of what it is like to win a race.”
Though it rained overnight, both Pattersons said the course was pretty good except for one muddy spot. It was windy day, though it was at times in their faces, behind them and also coming sideways.
“I was prepared after the rain for mud, but there was only one part that was bad mud-wise,” Conner Patterson said. “The wind was there and it dried me up some, but it was a pretty cool day so that helped.”
The girls individual race was expected to come down to the three Providence girls – Patterson, Talmadge and Jacobs plus Houston Academy’s Holley Hart, last year’s section individual champion.
However, Hart has been battling a cold the last few days and didn’t practice for several days. She competed, but wasn’t at full strength, finishing in ninth place with a 21:57.15 time.
The three PCS girls quickly surged to the top and stayed in a pack throughout. Talmadge had a slight lead heading into the final 50 meters, but Patterson passed her with a late kick to win the race.
“I wasn’t really thinking about out-kicking her as much as I was trying to finish the race strong,” Patterson said.
Following the 1-2-3 finish from Patterson, Talmadge and Jacobs was Houston Academy seventh grader Emily Selig-Pineda, who finished fourth with a 21:19.11 time. Another seventh grader, Hazel Jacobs of Providence Christian, took fifth place with a 21:31.19 time.
Rounding out the top 10 on the girls side were Houston Academy’s MaCauley Flanagan (21:42.81), Cottage Hill’s Olivia Andrews (21:49.88), Houston Academy’s Brianna Hart (21:50.15) and Holley Hart (21:57.15) and Cottage Hill’s Natalie Ranew (22:00.63).
In the boys race, New Brockton’s Grason Wallace surged to the front right after the starting gun, but Patterson quickly overtook him before 50 meters. The Eagle standout had the lead the rest of the race, though there was some closeness early.
“Coming up that hill at the start about 400 meters in, my teammate Cole came up on my shoulder and I think Banks was with him,” Patterson said. “Cole came up to my shoulder and he yelled to our coach running the (pace) cart, ‘Take a picture. This won’t last long.’ I actually thought it was the New Brockton guy at first, but it was Cole. I was laughing. That was a pretty cool moment.”
Following Patterson and Folger on the boys side was Flomaton’s Cooper Turner, who earned a third-place time of 17:36.09.
Three straight Providence runners followed in fourth through sixth – William Stanley (17:37.20), Cole Smith (17:45.74) and Hudson Jordan (17:53.07).
Houston Academy’s JC Peacock (18:03.01) finished seventh and New Brockton’s Alex Garrison (18:09.98) in eighth. Providence Christian’s Henry Paul Blaxton (18:12.54) and Nathan Broome (18:30.62) rounded out the top 10.
Enterprise teams qualify: Both the Enterprise girls and boys teams qualified for the Class 7A state meet after both teams finished in the fourth and final qualifying spot during Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn.
Leading the Enterprise boys were Bowden Michael and Brett Tessay, who both finished in the top 20 individually. Bowden finished in seventh with a time of 17 minutes and 53.39 and Tessay 19th in 18:43.02.
Other top EHS finishers were Jacob Tillery (25th, 19:17.30), Kristyan DeJesus (26th, 19:23.49), Griffin Gwaltney (32nd, 20:08.50), Rajan Dahale (34th, 20:26.47) and Jacob Von Mahland (35th, 20:29.56).
The Enterprise girls were paced by Lauren Rodgers and Emma McCrea, who finished 12th and 13th individually. Rodgers had a 21:38.05 time and McCrea 21:38.59.
Kamryn Wile (19th, 22:33.58) and Anabelle de Hoyas (21st, 22:49.70) were the next EHS girls finishers followed by Hannah Sheffield (27th, 23:55.86) and Caroline Granger (30th, 25:46.85).
Four Dothan runners qualify: Four runners from Dothan High – two girls and two boys – qualified for the state meet by finishing among the top six runners on the non-qualifying teams.
The four are Gabriella Baker and Kendall Poteate for the girls and Elijah Sekers and Ethan Johnston for the boys.
Baker finished 17th in the girls race, but was the top individual finisher on a non-qualifying team. After a 22:06.72 time, Poteate finished 40th overall, but was the sixth and final individual qualifier. She finished in 29:18.17.
Sekers, a freshman, and Johnston, a junior, finished 27th and 28th overall, but were the third and fourth boys individuals on non-qualifying teams. Sekers ran a time of 19:27.91 and Johnston a 19:40.47.
Geneva’s Ward qualifies: Geneva girls runner Kaden Ward qualified for the Class 4A state meet after finishing among the top six individuals on a non-qualifying team during the 4A, Section 1 meet at Bay Minette’s Bicentennial Park.
Ward finished the race in 25:44.26, the fifth highest effort among individuals not on a qualifying team. Teammate Mary Padgett (26:11.50) was just outside the top six, finishing two spots behind the sixth finisher (LAMP’s Jamie Loftin, 25:58.94).
Three qualify in Class 1A/2A: Two Kinston runners and one from Zion Chapel qualified for the state championships after competing at the Class 1A/2A, Section 1 meet.
Colby Tew of the Kinston boys qualified after recording the two best individual time out of qualifying teams. Tew finished in 19:22.21. He was ninth overall in the race.