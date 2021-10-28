Providence Christian boys, girls win 3A, Section 1 cross country meet

Madelyn Patterson added, “I think it is something good that we have something we both can relate to and just talk about. It is a good connection of what it is like to win a race.”

Though it rained overnight, both Pattersons said the course was pretty good except for one muddy spot. It was windy day, though it was at times in their faces, behind them and also coming sideways.

“I was prepared after the rain for mud, but there was only one part that was bad mud-wise,” Conner Patterson said. “The wind was there and it dried me up some, but it was a pretty cool day so that helped.”

The girls individual race was expected to come down to the three Providence girls – Patterson, Talmadge and Jacobs plus Houston Academy’s Holley Hart, last year’s section individual champion.

However, Hart has been battling a cold the last few days and didn’t practice for several days. She competed, but wasn’t at full strength, finishing in ninth place with a 21:57.15 time.

The three PCS girls quickly surged to the top and stayed in a pack throughout. Talmadge had a slight lead heading into the final 50 meters, but Patterson passed her with a late kick to win the race.