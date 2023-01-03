Providence Christian boys, NMA girls get victories

Providence Christian boys basketball coach Mark Wright has been stressing for his team’s defense to help spark the offense.

On Tuesday night, the defensive spark was there, helping the Eagles overcome a horrendous first quarter and leading a 48-33 Class 3A, Area 3 win over the Northside Methodist Knights at the NMA campus.

The Eagle win came after the Northside Methodist girls overcame a “ragged” first game back from the Christmas break to pull away from Providence for a 60-31 win. It was an historic first AHSAA area win for Northside Methodist, which played in the AHSAA the last two years as an associate member and was ineligible for postseason play.

The Providence boys struggled early, missing their first eight shots and turning it over four times in the first six minutes. However, the defense held NMA to just two baskets during the same time frame as 6-foot-3 freshman Pearce Boone blocked two shots and the Eagles created two turnovers.

The Eagle offense came to life in the second and third quarters while the defense continued its steady work, especially behind Charlie Leger (six steals), Henry Parsons (five steals) and Boone (six blocks). Providence outscored Northside Methodist 33-17 in the two periods to build a 14-point lead and increased the margin to as much as 22 in the fourth quarter before the Knights cut it to 15 by the final buzzer.

“We struggled offensively out of the gate, but I thought defensively, the intensity was there the whole game,” said Wright, whose team earned 19 steals and didn’t allow the Knights to score double figures in any of the four quarters. “I felt like if we kept up the defensive intensity up that the offense would catch up eventually.

“That (defense) was something we talked about this week is our defense sparking our offense. For these guys in middle school and all on up playing through JV, that is what has gotten them going – being intense, creating turnovers and creating opportunities for easy buckets. I thought we did a good job of that (defensive intensity) tonight.”

The game was the area opener for the season for PCS, which has a showdown against city rival and last year’s state semifinalist Houston Academy on Friday.

“Area games on the road are going to be tough and we knew that coming in,” Wright said. “They beat us over here last year, so we were trying to be intensely focused on winning every possession and not focus on what the scoreboard said at the time. It is always tough to win over here, so to get any kind of win is big.”

Leger paced the winning effort with 16 points to go with his six steals. He also knocked away several passes to disrupt the Knights offense.

“That is a great game for him,” Wright said. “He struggled in the last game of the Downtown Hoops Classic (last week) so that was big for him to get some confidence back. He played real efficiently. He does a good job getting steals, but I don’t think he has had six (in any game) this year.”

Boone followed with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds along with six blocked shots. Gabe Pemberton added eight points for PCS (11-5, 1-0). Cas Boone, Pearce’s brother, chipped in six rebounds and a team-high four assists.

Northside Methodist (6-7, 0-1) was led junior Jack Alvord with 12 points and six rebounds, while Brennan Turner had eight points. Keithon Cunningham had a team-high seven rebounds, while Ty Chapple and Braylen Clements both had four steals with Chapple also with five rebounds and Clements with four assists.

A putback by Cunningham and a layup by Alvord off a nice pass from Clements gave the Knights a 4-0 lead with 2:37 to go in the first quarter before the Eagles got on the board with a 3-pointer from Eb Anderson.

The Knights extended the margin to 8-3 with 36 seconds left in the quarter off two more baskets by Alvord but PCS cut the gap to 8-6 by end of the quarter off 1-of-2 free throws by Tyler Sharp and a putback by Calvin McClintock.

Pearce Boone and Leger sparked Providence to a 21-13 lead in the second quarter as Boone hit two 3-pointers, while Leger hit two running jumpers, one off the left baseline and the other in the middle of the lane. Leger also had four steals during the second quarter and Boone had two block shots.

A 3-pointer by Northside Methodist’s Turner made it 21-16 at halftime.

The Eagles quickly built the margin to double digits in the first minute and 17 seconds of the third quarter as Leger hit a 3-pointer and Pearce Boone converted a steal on the press into a layup for a 26-16 lead.

Providence led by double digits the rest of the way, leading 39-25 after three periods then boosting the advantage to 47-25 early in the fourth on 3-pointers from Leger and Pemberton to effectively end any Knight comeback.

Northside Methodist girls 60, Providence Christian 31: The duo of Addie Forrester and Dana Cool combined for 42 points and 24 rebounds in the Knights’ historic first region win.

Forrester, a freshman, had a season-high 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Cool, a sophomore, had 14 points and eight rebounds. Mary Morgan added six points as eight Knights scored.

Northside Methodis (11-3, 1-0), which has only one upperclassman (junior Joleigh Parmer) with 10 of the 12 players in seventh through ninth graders, overcame 22 turnovers plus a six-minute first-half scoring drought for the win.

“They had been off (from basketball) for two-and-a-half weeks since we last played, so I knew it was going to be ragged and it was,” Northside Methodist head coach Ray Stinson said. “But we played through that and once we started rebounding, we got a little gap on them. We were getting outrebounded early and once we got that straightened out, things some nights you can tell they are young and we showed it some tonight.”

Providence Christian (7-6, 0-1) was led by Annabeth Townsend with 16 points, but she was held scoreless in the first half and to just two points through three quarters.

“That was the difference for us defensively was keeping her down (for so long),” Stinson said. “Mary (Morgan) is an aggressive girl and she is the heart of the team, keeping everybody up. When she was having success defensively, she got more confidence guarding her and rest of the team saw, ‘Hey she can cover her, so we have to get the offense going.’”

The Knights seized a 6-0 lead less than a minute into the game on three straight Forrester baskets. They extended the margin to 8-1 after 1-of-2 free throws each by Alyssa Tuner and by Forrester, who was 10-of-19 at the foul line.

A fastbreak layup by Maggie McCollough and 1-of-2 free throws by Carlee Smith cut the margin to 8-6 for PCS before a layup and free throw by Forrester made it 11-6 with 2:15 left in the quarter.

Neither team scored for the next six minutes into midway in the second quarter. After an exchange of four points each, the Knights pulled away to a 25-12 halftime advantage behind a string of 10 points. Forrester had six points and also contributed an assist for a Morgan basket in the spurt.

NMA continually pulled away in the second half to the comfortable 29-point margin.

Providence Christian JV boys 37, Northside Methodist 32: Sparked by a 17-4 third quarter, Providence Christian overcame a halftime deficit and defeated the Knights.

Christian Sutton had 11 points and Logan Leger 10 points to lead PCS.

Northside Methodist was led by Kyle Kirchhoff with seven points and Cayden Chappell and John Michael Mordecai with six points each.