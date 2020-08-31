Providence Christian coach Kenny Keith back on field after quarantine due to family members testing positive for COVID-19

After having to watch the first two games from afar with the help of an iPad and FaceTime, Providence Christian coach Kenny Keith returns to the sidelines this week.
“I coached from my house the best I could, but really I was just trying to help,” Keith said.
Keith returned to the Providence campus Monday morning after quarantining for two weeks after his daughter, a teacher at a local elementary school, and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
“I had come to practice that Monday and after practice I had a text from my wife that said, ‘Don’t come home,’” Keith said.
Keith went home only to pick up some clothes, which were left outside, and then stayed at the house of a friend while his family members recovered.
“My daughter didn’t have any symptoms and she got tested,” Keith explained. “I hadn’t been around her, but she tested positive and my wife had been around her a lot. My wife and daughter both had it.”
Keith immediately informed Providence officials of the situation and began a two-week quarantine period himself. He was tested several days later and the results came back negative.
“Praise the Lord I was negative and we didn’t have to shut down everything,” Keith said. “I was really glad for that.”
In the meantime, Keith learned some new ways to interact with his team. He utilized Zoom, which is used for video conferencing, to watch film with the team. He used FaceTime to see the games by phone and to communicate with coaches.
“One of our volunteer coaches had an iPad up there so he could show me the game,” Keith said. “They had it set up on a tripod or something and they moved it around so I could see and talk to somebody on the phone in the booth on cell phones. A lot of folks did a lot of things to help me out.”
It also allowed Keith to take note of some things he normally wouldn’t be aware of.
“I could see our sidelines, so I could watch body language and I could see what guys were doing,” Keith said. “When you’re coaching a game, you’re out there in front of them and you’re all into the game. I could see some things like social distancing, and that we better make sure we’re doing that.
“I could see kids that might not be paying attention, or might be cramping, or whatever. I was watching those things; how were we responding to adversity.
“And then just being able to be away from it with the emotions and all and just being able to sit there and watch it and actually think, if that makes sense? It kind of slowed down for me a little bit. It’s a lot better view, to tell you the truth.”
Offensive coordinator Jeff Goodson oversaw practices in Keith’s absence and called the plays during the game with the help of Mike McCollough. Alan Thomas and Chris Jones called the defensive sets, which Keith normally does.
“My coaches have been with me a long time, so that helped,” Keith said. “They all know how we do stuff. Coach Goodson, who is at school with me all of the time, really picked up a lot of slack.
“The other off-campus guys stepped up. Some of them changed schedules around so they could be here more. My JV coaches all chipped in and did certain things.
“I would draw up the defensive stuff and do the film work and all of that and just give it to them. I just did what I could to help them. They did all of the hard work.”
Still, it was tough for Keith to be away from his family and his team.
“It’s very frustrating for me personally and stressful,” Keith said. “I was concerned about my family, though they’re fine now. At the time I didn’t know that.
“I’ve never missed a game. Heck, I’ve hardly ever missed a practice unless there was a death in the family, so that was a first. Of course, there have been a lot of firsts going on.”
Providence Christian (1-1) plays at Wicksburg this Friday night. Keith is eager to be back on the field for practice and the game.
“I really missed interacting with the kids during the games and at practice,” Keith said. “I’m glad to be able to see them today (Monday). It makes you appreciate it and maybe not to complain so much.”
