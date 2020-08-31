Providence Christian coach Kenny Keith back on field after quarantine due to family members testing positive for COVID-19

In the meantime, Keith learned some new ways to interact with his team. He utilized Zoom, which is used for video conferencing, to watch film with the team. He used FaceTime to see the games by phone and to communicate with coaches.

“One of our volunteer coaches had an iPad up there so he could show me the game,” Keith said. “They had it set up on a tripod or something and they moved it around so I could see and talk to somebody on the phone in the booth on cell phones. A lot of folks did a lot of things to help me out.”

It also allowed Keith to take note of some things he normally wouldn’t be aware of.

“I could see our sidelines, so I could watch body language and I could see what guys were doing,” Keith said. “When you’re coaching a game, you’re out there in front of them and you’re all into the game. I could see some things like social distancing, and that we better make sure we’re doing that.

“I could see kids that might not be paying attention, or might be cramping, or whatever. I was watching those things; how were we responding to adversity.