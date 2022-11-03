Providence Christian cross country aims for state title in higher classification

After winning the Class 3A AHSAA state title a year ago, the Providence Christian cross country teams are ready to challenge for a higher classification crown this Saturday at the AHSAA State Championships at the Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

The Eagles moved up to Class 4A following AHSAA reclassification this past offseason, but the goal is still the same – the state’s blue map championship trophy.

“I feel confident in the work the kids have done,” Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter. “There is a little bit of a flu virus running through the school right now and we have a couple of guys who have been out, but we hope to get them back by Saturday. It is that time of year that you are confident in the work you have done, but you just hope everybody is healthy.”

The PCS girls and boys are among 10 Wiregrass teams at the state meet along with 24 individuals that qualified during section races last week.

Joining Providence Christian from the area in Class 3A are the Houston Academy girls. The Enterprise girls and boys teams compete in girls and boys Class 7A races, while the New Brockton boys race in Class 3A and the Zion Chapel girls and boys, Wicksburg girls and Kinston boys all run in the Class 1A-2A championships.

Individual runners from Dothan, Charles Henderson, Headland, Rehobeth, Geneva, Ashford, Opp, Goshen and New Brockton (girls) are also among state meet entries.

The Providence Christian girls bid for a third straight title after winning the 3A crown in both 2020 and 2021. Two years ago, the Eagles had four all-state performers (top 15 finishes). A year ago, they had three of the top finishers, including individual state champion Millie Talmadge.

A sophomore, Talmadge is back for another run at a title. She finished fourth the previous year. Madelyn Patterson, a current junior, finished third at state last year and sixth two years ago. Hannah Jacobs, who finished as the runner-up at last week’s section meet to Talmadge, earned fifth at last year’s state meet.

Anna Catherine Farris and Elle Salter are also back for a third run in the state meet and Brooke Stanley experienced state last year, adding to the experience for the Eagles for the state meet.

Carter is also optimistic because of seventh grader Juliette Hill, who has surged lately, including a 20th-place finish at last week’s section meet on a career-best 22:48.34 time.

“I feel good about where our girls are,” Carter said. “Our No. 6 runner, a little seventh grader we have, really improved at sectional and that gave us a confidence boost going into state that it is not on those top five to have a perfect day. They have a cushion and help from her.”

Carter believes the main contenders for the Class 4A girls state title mostly come from the south, including city rival Houston Academy, which finished as last year’s 3A state runner-up.

“On the girls side, I was real surprised by that Orange Beach team (at the section meet),” Carter said. “They were a solid third going into section behind us and Houston Academy, but Orange Beach flipped it and beat Houston Academy.

“The HA girls are still a very talented team and they will be in that conversation, which makes it that much more fun for our girls when you have a team right up the street that will be chomping at your heels for 3.1 miles.”

Houston Academy returns most of its runners from last year’s runner-up, including eighth grader Emil Selig-Pineda, junior Holley Hart and sophomore MaCauley Flanagan, who all finished in the top 10 at state last year. Brianna Hart, an eighth grader, and sophomore Virginia Peacock, who placed 12th and 28th at state last year, are also back.

Brianna Hart led the Raiders at last week’s section meet, finishing fifth in 20:47.53.

Carter added Priceville and Deshler from the north are also threats in 4A.

Individually, White Plains’ Maddlyn Conn is the top seed for the girls 4A individual race, just ahead of Talmadge. Conn finished as the 4A runner-up, losing out on a photo finish.

The Class 4A girls race is set for 9:50 a.m. on Saturday.

An hour earlier at 8:50, the Class 4A boys have their race.

The Eagles, despite losing two state individual champion Conner Patterson (now in college), are pushing for a second straight title thanks to depth from sophomores Cole Smith, William Stanley and Hudson Jordan, senior Banks Folger, juniors Wyatt Mixson and Will Nicholls and senior Jacob Mixson.

A week ago at section, Smith, Stanley and Folger all broke 17 minutes in finishing third through fifth to pace PCS.

Carter said last week’s section runner-up St. Michael along with northern teams White Plains and Plainview are boys contenders. LAMP, behind standouts Agustin Lemuz (15:58.69 at section) and Landon Perdue (16:26.71), is a dark horse.

In addition to the LAMP runners and his top runners, Carter felt Priceville’s Adam Taylor and Westminster Christian of Huntsville’s Eli Peebles are other top individual title contenders.

Enterprise, Dothan compete in 7A: The Enterprise girls and boys teams along with three runners from Dothan compete in the Class 7A championships.

Enterprise has been paced most of the season by sophomore Emma McCrea, who finished fifth at last week’s section meet. Sophomore Ammarie Jenkins, senior Madeline Nichols and eighth grader Kamryn Wile were other top EHS girls finishers last week.

The Wildcat boys, meanwhile, have been led all season by junior Bowden Michael, who finished in ninth place at section. Kristyan DeJesus, Conrad Suter and Jacob Tillery have been other key runners during the year.

Dothan had two boys runners and one girls runner qualify for state – Elijah Sekeres and Alexander Vasquez for the boys and Gabriella Baker on the girls side.

The Class 7A girls race is set for 9:10 a.m. and the boys at 10:10 a.m.

10 local runners in 5A: Six boys runners and four girls runners from the Wiregrass are among the entries in Class 5A.

Headland has four girls listed – Samara Holland, Mariah Marshall, Savannah Peterson and Lillyan Pope – and three boys in Logan Farris, Nahim Figueroa and Christopher Santoyo.

Rehobeth’s Justin Trawick along with Charles Henderson Nicco Brunje and Corey Johnson are also in the 5A boys field.

The Class 5A girls race is at 8:30 a.m. and boys at 9:30.

Geneva’s Ward races in 4A: Geneva’s Kaden Ward is the lone Wiregrass representative in the Class 4A meet, set for 9:50 a.m.

Class 3A and 1A-2A local representatives: In Class 3A, the Wiregrass will have New Brockton’s team plus Ashford’s Lydia Ingram and Opp’s Haley Vendetti in the girls race and Opp’s Parker Burgess, Vivek Patel and Gehrig Presley in the boys event.

The 3A girls race is at 10:30 a.m. and boys at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the Zion Chapel girls and boys plus the Wicksburg girls and Kinston boys teams, the Class 1A-2A division also features Goshen girls runner Emily Hussey and boys runner Brady Singleton along with Wicksburg boys Jackson Barrett and Cody Cox.