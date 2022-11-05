Providence Christian cross country teams win state titles

Moving up a classification from 3A to 4A didn’t seem to bother the Providence Christian cross country teams nor did sloppy weather conditions at Saturday’s AHSAA State Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

The Providence Christian girls held off city rival Houston Academy to win a third straight state title, while the Eagle boys, despite losing two-time individual state champion Conner Patterson to graduation, repeated as champion in dominating fashion.

The PCS girls had five runners finish in the top 30, led by state runner-up Millie Talmadge, to hold off Houston Academy, who had four in the top 22, but had its fifth runner finish in 45th place. Providence finished with 69 points compared to HA’s 88. Priceville was a distant third among the 16 scoring teams with 128 points, edging Hamilton by a point.

It was the second straight year Providence and Houston Academy finished as champion and state runner-up in girls competition, doing so at last year’s 3A meet as well.

On the boys side, Providence placed four runners in the top 12, just as it did a year ago, and easily won by 58 points over runner-up Hamilton (48 to 106 points). LAMP was third with 137 and Priceville (161), Ashville (162) and St. Michael (165) were fourth, fifth and sixth among the 16 teams.

After strong performances the last two years in Class 3A, Providence Christian moved up to 4A in the latest reclassification because of the AHSAA competitive balance formula.

“Changing classifications obviously presented some problems and different challenges, but for our kids to be champions in 3A and have the classification change to 4A over the summer and know they had to run faster, know they had to compete at a higher level and accomplish it is something I am proud of,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said. “It would have been real easy for them to pack up and say we got a slap on the wrist for being successful in moving up a classification, but they took a rededication and worked at it more.

“To win a title in 4A on the boys and girls side is a testament to the kids. It is not anything special we (as coaches) did. The kids just prepared well and held themselves to a standard.”

The Eagle girls had to earn their title after Houston Academy rebounded from a sub-par section run last week to threaten to win the state meet.

“Houston Academy ran lights out today. They really did,” Carter said. “We were excited for them. They made us sweat. It is great that two Dothan teams finished one-two.”

The Raiders trailed the Eagles by just eight points after the top four finishers from both teams crossed the finish line. Providence’s fifth runner, senior Elle Salter, provided the cushion for the Eagles, finishing in 30th place, to extend the margin.

“She responded in the middle of the race,” Carter said. “We told her that she had to turn some of the jerseys around (pass others) and for her to have the maturity to get after it and get past some of those jerseys made a big difference for us.”

At the top, Providence’s Talmadge raced for a second straight individual title. However, White Plains’ Maddyn Conn, who lost in the 4A race last year on a photo finish, captured the top spot with a time of 18 minutes and 59.61 seconds. Talmadge finished runner-up in 19:26.16.

Carter said Talmadge, a sophomore, did a good job of keeping a good pace and not falling down the standings to a lower finish and lose team points by chasing Conn.

“The girl from White Plains is a great runner and she took off early in the race,” Carter said. “Millie was never out of contention, but it was more important for her to hold onto that second spot and to not chase too much, overdo it and not get that (No. 2) spot.”

Providence Christian junior Madelyn Patterson finished sixth in 20:12.20, while sophomore Hannah Jacobs was 19th in 21:10.56 and eighth grader Brooke Stanley was 28th in 21:47.20. Salter had a 21:50.0 time for 30th place.

Houston Academy’s second-place effort was led by eighth graders Brianna Hart and Emily Selig Pineda, who placed 11th and 13th with times of 20:41.77 and 20:51.88. Holley Hart, a junior, and Macauley Flanagan, a sophomore, finished 21st and 22nd with times of 21:16.79 and 21:21.44. Inaaya Ateeque, an eighth grader, finished in 45th among the 147 runners with a 22:37.42 time.

Carter noted some of the times weren’t as good as the runners wanted as rain created muddy conditions as the day wore during the 12-race championship day. The PCS and HA girls were part of the fifth race of the day.

“Our girls competed as a unit,” Carter said. “They didn’t have the best day. It was a sloppy course as the weather was working against us. It was not great conditions, but our girls had resiliency and battled.”

The Providence Christian boys dominated at the top of the Class 4A boys division. Though they didn’t have a champion as the previous two years like Patterson, they had plenty of strong results.

Sophomore Cole Smith placed sixth with a 16:41.43 time, sophomore William Stanley finished ninth in 16:51.46, sophomore Hudson Jordan 11th in 17:09.06 and senior Banks Fogler 12th in 17:09.40. Senior Nathan Nicholls was the fifth highest PCS finisher in 22nd with an 18:07.82 time.

“It is tough when you lose a guy that you had one point (at the top),” Carter said, referring to Patterson, who now runs in college at the University of Alabama Huntsville. “It is hard to replace that, but every one of these guys had the opportunity to compete up front. We had three boys this season that ran in the No. 1 position for us this year.”

The Eagles had to overcome a lot in the last few weeks, even this week, said Carter.

“Our senior, Banks, had been struggling with injuries and illness,” Carter said. “Our senior Nathan overcame injuries as he was out of sectional and then Hudson and a couple of others were out with the flu this week. For them to come back and compete today after being bed-ridden for a couple of days was awesome. We had to have all the pieces. All of the guys contributed to that championship.”

Munford’s Dakota Frank (16:00.86) was the individual winner with LAMP’s Agustin Lemuz (16:05.52) the runner-up.

Other Wiregrass performances

Class 7A

Enterprise: Girls finished 10th; Boys 11th.

Girls (top five): Emma McCrea (30th, 19:56.32), Hannah Nichols (69th, 21:04.63), Kamryn Wile I74th, (21:07.08), Anabelle De Hoyos (86th place, 21:27.65) and Ammarie Jenkins (106th, 21:55.47).

Boys (top five): Conrad Suter (45th place, 16:46.17), Bowden Michael (49th, 16:54.11), Kristyan DeJesus (107th, 17:56.57), Jacob Tillery (111th, 18:03.08) and Brenynn Harmson (133rd, 18:44.38).

Dothan: Girls: Gabriella Baker (52nd, 20:30.50). Boys: Elijah Sekeres (127th, 18:38.74) and Alexander Vasquez (154, 19:26.84).

Class 5A

Charles Henderson: Boys: Nicco Brunje (126th, 20:35.45) and Corey Johnson (147th, 22:18.35).

Headland: Boys: Christopher Santoyo (95th, 19:31.23), Nahim Figueroa (130th, 20:53.65) and Logan Farris (151st, 22:42.69). Girls: Savannah Peterson (111th, 25:44.90), Lilyan Popp (116th, 26:03.63) and Samara Holland (132nd, 29:55.07).

Rehobeth: Boys: Justin Trawick (118th, 20:05.61).

Class 4A

Geneva: Girls: Kaden Ward (42nd, 22:32.18).

Class 3A

Ashford: Girls: Lydia Ingram (89th, 25:16.73)

New Brockton: Girls: Casey Williams (100th, 25:50.83). Boys (14th place team): Grason Wallace (52nd, 19:51.32), Gavin Hand (131st, 23:42.00), Isaac Walden (139th, 24:29.51), William Fricks (144th, 25:19.86), Judd Thomas (147th, 26:20.85)

Opp: Girls: Haley Vendetti (123rd, 28:25.10). Boys: Parker Burgess (110th, 21:59.77), Gehrig Presley (130th, 23:41.37) and Vivek Patel (148th, 26:59.52)

Class 1A-2A

Goshen: Girls: Emily Hussey (80th, 25:44.32). Boys: Brady Singleton (55th, 20:07.26).

Kinston: Boys (15th place team): Colby Tew (30th, 19:04.91), Malachi McCarty (91st, 21:35.73), Easton Parker (113th, 22:57.27), Jack Johnson (129, 24:00.07), Carter Hughes (148, 27:10.65).

Wicksburg: Girls: Kelsey Ellenburg (35th, 23:31.50), Chloe Wallace (39th, 23:42.46), Emmie Heath (73rd, 25:12.65) and Sarah Helen Barrett (102, 27:21.94). Boys: Jackson Barrett (81st, 21:11.65) and Cody Cox (100th, 21:55.56)

Zion Chapel: Girls (13th place team): Theresa Clary (31st, 23:17.23), Cailyn Sanders (45th, 24:01.94), Charlotte Sanders (89th, 26:22.49), Hannah Herbert (101st, 26:55.42). Boys (13th place team): Cole Charles (57th, 20:10.52), Alex Moseley (84th, 21:18.05), Landon Sawyer (85th, 21:20.24), Austin Pritchett (117th, 23:09.64) and Joeb Bradley (120th, 23:22.95).