Providence Christian defeats HA in volleyball

The Eagles improved to 7-5 with the win, their second over HA this year. The teams met at the Mayor’s Cup Tournament Saturday with PCS wining two of three sets.

The relatively inexperienced Raiders dropped to 1-12 against a top-heavy schedule that has featured 11 of 13 matches against state ranked teams.

“We are not quite there as far as knowing each other’s positions and trusting each other,” Houston Academy’s Howell said. “The miscommunication is happening out there and we have also not been able to figure out a way to put the ball away.”

Howell added, “I have actually run some different rotations as we still have not figured out what is the best one. We are still trying to figure out what is our best lineup.”

Providence displayed good serving and good play at the net in Thursday’s win. The Eagles had 12 aces, including three each from Olivia Bruner, Ella Houston, Vivian Crump and Maggie McCollough. Reagan Stevens added two and Megan Stewart had one.

At the net, PCS earned 10 blocks, including three solo blocks and a block assist by Lucy Griffin and two solos and three block assists by Stewart. Houston added two block assists.