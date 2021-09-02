Providence Christian defeats HA in volleyball

After struggling a bit to start the season, Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield is now beginning to see some consistency from his Eagle volleyball team after two weeks of play.
Houston Academy and its head coach Vanessa Howell, meanwhile, are still searching for consistency.
Those signs of consistency and inconsistency were evident Thursday when the two city rivals met at the Providence Christian gym. The host Eagles, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, claimed a 25-10, 25-16, 25-20 win over the struggling Raiders.
The match was played at PCS despite originally be scheduled for Houston Academy. However, construction and other work in and around HA’s Killingsworth Gym has forced the Raiders to play all their early-season matches on the road.
“I thought we played well overall,” Providence’s Oldfield said. “The third set was a little bit of a letdown and we have to work on that. We got a little sloppy at the end, but you have to credit HA for some of that sloppiness because they served well in that stretch.
“We knew we would be in a pretty good match. Our kids were inspired and were fired up to play this match. That is why they like to play this game because we have these really good rivalry matches with HA. We play them and then we can be friends with them again (afterwards) because everybody knows each other.”
The Eagles improved to 7-5 with the win, their second over HA this year. The teams met at the Mayor’s Cup Tournament Saturday with PCS wining two of three sets.
The relatively inexperienced Raiders dropped to 1-12 against a top-heavy schedule that has featured 11 of 13 matches against state ranked teams.
“We are not quite there as far as knowing each other’s positions and trusting each other,” Houston Academy’s Howell said. “The miscommunication is happening out there and we have also not been able to figure out a way to put the ball away.”
Howell added, “I have actually run some different rotations as we still have not figured out what is the best one. We are still trying to figure out what is our best lineup.”
Providence displayed good serving and good play at the net in Thursday’s win. The Eagles had 12 aces, including three each from Olivia Bruner, Ella Houston, Vivian Crump and Maggie McCollough. Reagan Stevens added two and Megan Stewart had one.
At the net, PCS earned 10 blocks, including three solo blocks and a block assist by Lucy Griffin and two solos and three block assists by Stewart. Houston added two block assists.
“That is a good amount for us,” Oldfield said. “We knew we would be challenged by their middle (hitters), who are pretty talented, and their setter (Abby Caldwell) can put the ball up good to the middle, so we had to get up quicker (on the jumps) than usual.”
Houston had 16 assists for PCS. Griffin had a team-high four kills and Stewart, Crump and Stevens added three kills each. Defensively, Crump had a team-high nine digs, while Anna Grace O’Bryan and McCollough earned five each, Stewart three and Stevens and Houston two each.
For Houston Academy, Caldwell finished with 16 assists and 10 digs with Rachel Watson earning seven kills and Carryne Chancey four kills. Watson also had two blocks and two digs and Chancey had eight digs. Melisa Man had two kills, two assists and five digs. Marley Conner scooped up six digs and had two kills. Mary Suzan Aman had a team-high three blocks and two kills and Jaylee Strickland added three digs.
Providence dominated the first two sets, leading for all but one point.
The Eagles raced to a 6-1 lead to start the match behind a kill from Bruner plus two aces from Crump.
Providence continually built the margin, opening a double-digit advantage at 14-4. The lead was 19-9 when Stewart delivered a hard monster of a slam kill to spark a string of five straight points that helped the Eagles finish off the set at 25-10.
Houston Academy took a 1-0 lead to start the second set on a Chancey kill off an assist from Caldwell, but PCS scored four of the next five to seize the advantage.
The Raiders cut the deficit to one twice, the last at 6-5 on a Man ace, but the Eagles opened up a 9-5 advantage following an ace by McCollough and gradually pulled away from there to the 25-16 win.
Houston Academy played more competitive in the third set and the teams traded points through most of the early part. The match was tied 12 times from 1-1 to 13-13 with only one brief two-point margin in the stretch.
Providence, behind a Bruner kill and a McCollough ace, opened up a 16-13 lead and began to pull away, eventually building a 23-14 lead.
The Raiders, though, didn’t go down quietly and closed the gap to 24-20 with a Watson block and a Chancey kill highlighting the surge.
However, a Raider serve went out of bounds, giving the Eagles set and match point.
Houston Academy JV wins tight one over PCS: Houston Academy won a tight two-setter over Providence Christian, 30-28, 27-25.
Avery Havas had eight kills, Kaleigh Heard three aces and four kills and Molly Rutland 12 assists and two aces to lead HA. Haley Trawick added four kills.
Providence was led by Olivia Littlefield with 11 assists and seven digs and by Ella Brown with three aces, two kills and seven digs. Natalie Cole, Reese Bienvenu and Maddie-Claire McNeill all had three kills each with Bienvenu earning eight digs, Cole seven and McNeill five. Elizabeth-Ann Ingram had a team-high nine digs for PCS, which also got seven digs from Maddison Threatt and five from Kaitlyn Russ. Caroline Wells added four kills. Threatt also had two aces.
Providence Junior High beats HA: The Eagles defeated the Raiders 25-14, 25-19 in junior high play.
For Providence, Haisten Grace Price had two aces and one assist, Lauren Bailey had one ace, Dantzler Dowling had one kill, Reese Colbert had one ace, Ella Atkinson had one dig and one block and Sadie Wilkes had one kill.