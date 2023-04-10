Veteran Providence Christian coach Casey Smith feels his Eagle team this year is one of the better hitting teams in his 13 years as a head coach.

The Houston Academy Raiders found out the hard way the validity of Smith’s statement on Monday. Smith’s Eagles racked up 16 hits, including five run-scoring safeties, to back a strong pitching performance by Harrison Mims in a 10-1 win over HA at Northcutt Field.

The outcome gave Providence the first game of the Class 3A, Area 3 series between the two Dothan private schools, who are vying for the area title. Both PCS (14-8, 4-0) and HA (16-5, 4-1) are in next week’s state playoffs. The area winner hosts the first round, while the runner-up travels in the opening round to No. 6 ranked Thomasville, the Area 5 winner.

The two teams resume the series Tuesday at Providence Christian, starting at 4:30 p.m. If Providence Christian wins, it secures first place even with a remaining game Wednesday at Ashford left. If Houston Academy wins, the teams will play another game immediately afterwards.

“It is huge (to win the first one),” Smith said. “HA is a good team. They are better than they played today. To be able to get the first win under our belts and then have two games to figure out how to win one is always a good thing.”

Houston Academy head coach Tony Kirkland said his players have to quickly flush out Monday’s game and head to PCS set to play.

“We have to wake up with a good attitude to start off and not be reeling on this game,” Kirkland said. “It will be a mental thing for sure, but we have been in this situation before, so hopefully the guys come ready to play (Tuesday). It is a different day.”

The Eagles had all nine batters earn a hit in the win. Mims led the way with three hits, while Brooks Canady had a pair of doubles and both Chapel Sticker and Reid Farris had two single each to highlight the offense.

“We have hit well all year,” said Smith, who is in 10th year at PCS after leading Montgomery Academy for three seasons. “This is definitely one of the better hitting teams that I have had since I have been coaching. Some days it goes your way and some days it doesn’t. Today, they (the players) barreled up enough balls and it went our way.”

Shaky Houston Academy defense helped as the Raiders committed five errors with four runs scoring directly off a mistake.

Providence Christian broke open a close game with a six-run fifth inning to seize an 8-1 advantage. The Eagles added two more runs in the sixth.

Mims’ pitching was the other story. After giving up three hits, two walks and a run in the first two innings, the Eagle senior was in a groove the rest of the way, allowing only two base runners in the final five innings. He retired 14 of the last 15 batters. In one stretch, he struck out six consecutive Raiders.

“He is our guy and we will lean on him,” Smith said. “A couple of times it has taken him an inning or two to really get it going. Even in the first inning today when they had a couple of hits, he was throwing strikes, so I felt really good about what he was going to do. He finished strong.”

Smith added of Mims, “He doesn’t throw it exceptionally hard. He mixes up his speed and throws a lot of strikes. He just absolutely competes. He did that again today.”

For the day, Mims struck out 11 and allowed just four hits and the one run in a complete-game performance.

Leading 2-1 going to the fifth, the Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate in their big outburst to pull away from the Raiders.

The first seven hitters reached base, starting with a walk to Matt Dave Snell and singles by Stickler and Porter Dykes, the last one a bunt single. Those three hits all came on the first pitch from HA pitcher J.T. Pitchford, a theme from PCS hitters in the game.

“We are typically a pretty patient team,” Smith said. “Hitting is contagious and it was one of those deals where a couple of people hit the ball hard (on the first pitch) and got hits and the next guy is ready to go and gets locked in (for that first pitch). It was the way it worked out, not really a game plan. They are good hitters and we let them hit.”

Mims, who drove in three runs on the day, singled up the middle to drive in courtesy runner John Michael Byrd. Win Brock drove in a run with an infield single and a second run scored on a throwing error on the play, pushing PCS up 5-1.

After a walk to Canady reloaded the bases, CJ Sullivan hit a grounder to the Raider shortstop in a drawn-in infield. A throw was made to home, but it was low, allowing Zach Gamble, a courtesy runner for Mims, to score. Two batters later, Farris singled to left to drive in a run and a second runner scored when the left fielder had it go past him a few feet.

The Eagles’ final two runs came an inning later on a Mims’ two-run single.

Providence Christian had a potential threat to open the game, but a heads-up play by the Raider defense ended it.

With Snell on first after a single and two outs, Mims roped a shot to the right-center gap of the enormous ballpark. It was cut off near the warning track by the Raider center fielder, who threw it back to the infield. As the throw came in, Smith initially waved Snell around third, but put up a late stop sign. HA second baseman Hughes Dean noticed and fired to third baseman Wyatt Shelley and they caught Snell trying to scrabble back to third.

The Raiders punched a run across in the bottom half of the first inning to snatch the game’s opening lead. Wade Shelley opened the frame with a double to the right-center field gap. After a fly out and a strikeout, Pitchford, who had two of the HA four hits in the game, fought off a pitch and hit an opposite-field bloop single near the right field line to drive in Shelley.

Providence, though, answered with two in the top of the second to go up 2-1.

After a fly out opened the inning, Canady doubled over the left fielder and scored on a throwing error during a Sullivan grounder. Chance Smith followed with a RBI single to left.

Houston Academy loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, but Mims got a ground out to first base to end the inning. The Raiders also put a runner in scoring position in the third with a one-out double by Pitchford, but was left stranded following a fly out and a ground out.

Though it struggled defensively most of the day, the Raiders did have a good moment in the fourth inning. With Eagle runners at second and third and two outs, Farris hit a bouncer that appeared headed to center field for a two-run hit, but Pitchford, the Raider pitcher, reached back with his bare hand after his follow through and deflected the ball towards shortstop Griffin McGee, who fielded it and threw out Farris at first.

It would be the final highlight, though, for the Raiders as Providence erupted with its big outburst an inning later to take control of the game.