Providence Christian dominates HA

Providence Christian continued its recent dominance of rival Houston Academy Friday night.
Sparked by the running of quarterback Jake Smith and running back Grant Weatherford and a key 16-point surge before the half, the Eagles rolled to a 37-14 win over the Raiders in a Class 3A, Region 2 game at Northcutt Field.
The win was the sixth straight for Providence in the series – the fifth straight by 21 or more points.
The Eagles (3-4 overall) also kept their postseason hopes alive, winning their first area game in three tries with contests against New Brockton and Daleville, two teams in the lower part of the region, still ahead. HA fell to 2-5 and 1-3.
Smith dominated the first half, rushing for 197 yards and three scores as Providence Christian built a 30-7 halftime lead, aided by the surge in the final 4:06 of the half.
Taking advantage of room on the outside, Smith raced for touchdown runs of 45 and 60 yards in the first quarter and added 1-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter.
Weatherford, who amassed 147 yards rushing, including 78 in the second half, added a 24-yard scoring run for the Eagles. Gus Goldsborough had the final touchdown on a 1-yard run.
Smith quickly put PCS in front, scoring on the third play of the Eagles’ opening series of the game. He took it on a keeper on the left edge with running room and turned on the jets to blow away from Raider defenders on his 45-yard score. A try for two failed, leaving it 6-0 Eagles with 9:23 to go in the first period.
After three consecutive punts for the teams, Smith added to the Eagle lead with an electrifying 60-yard run, taking advantage of a misalignment by the HA defense that didn’t have but one player on one side. Smith saw it and raced to the right sideline then downward before cutting inside at the 35 and racing to the left side of the end zone.
Christian Durden scored on two-point conversion on a run up the middle, making it 14-0 PCS with 3:41 left in the opening quarter.
The Raiders offense, after three straight three-and-out possessions, finally got untracked with a 10-play, 49-yard scoring drive. Quarterback Kadyn Mitchell faked a hand-off up the middle and went around left end for an 8-yard touchdown run with 23.8 seconds left in the first period. Judson Lisenby added the extra point kick, slicing the deficit to 14-7.
The Raiders earned three first downs on the scoring drive – the only ones allowed by the Providence Christian defense until the fourth quarter.
The HA scoring march was keyed by a 2-yard run by Mitchell, converting a 4th-and-2 at the 41. William Pitchford added an 11-yard run to also spark the series.
Providence Christian began to pull away late in the second quarter behind its 16-point surge to take the 14-7 margin to 30-7.
Weatherford scored on a 24-yard run outside to the right side with 4:06 left in the half to cap a 10-play, 75-yard drive that was ignited by a 37-yard run outside by Smith plus a 21-yard run by Smith on 3rd-and-20.
A two-point conversion try failed, leaving it 20-7 PCS.
A special teams mishap by HA helped the Eagles add to the lead. In punt formation from its 31, HA had the snap go over the punter Lisenby, who had to fall on it in the end zone for a safety with 2:27 left, making it 22-7 Eagles.
After recovering a squib kick at the HA 45, Providence quickly moved down the field in six plays. Smith faked a handoff to the middle and cut up the middle just to the right of the center and leapt over a defender for a 1-yard TD run. Goldsborough ran in a two-point conversion to make it 30-7 with 36.2 seconds before halftime.
Playing eight minute quarters in the second half, Providence padded the margin in the first minute of the third quarter with a 5-play, 59-yard drive that took just 57 seconds. The bulk of the yards – 57 – came on a Weatherford run to the left after a double handoff.
After a HA horse collar penalty on the run moved it to the 1, Goldsborough scored off the left side from a yard out. John Jeter converted the extra point kick to make it 37-7 with 7:03 left in the third quarter.
The Raiders scored in the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 37-14 with 3:54 left in the game. Mitchell scored on a 21-yard run after being flushed out of the pocket and having plenty of room to run on the right side. Lisenby added the point after kick.
The HA score capped an eight-play, 95-yard drive that was highlighted by a 12-yard run by Jeb Daughtry and Mitchell completions of 16 yards to Walker Elliott and 29 yards to Daughtry.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!