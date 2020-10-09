Providence Christian dominates HA

Providence Christian continued its recent dominance of rival Houston Academy Friday night.

Sparked by the running of quarterback Jake Smith and running back Grant Weatherford and a key 16-point surge before the half, the Eagles rolled to a 37-14 win over the Raiders in a Class 3A, Region 2 game at Northcutt Field.

The win was the sixth straight for Providence in the series – the fifth straight by 21 or more points.

The Eagles (3-4 overall) also kept their postseason hopes alive, winning their first area game in three tries with contests against New Brockton and Daleville, two teams in the lower part of the region, still ahead. HA fell to 2-5 and 1-3.

Smith dominated the first half, rushing for 197 yards and three scores as Providence Christian built a 30-7 halftime lead, aided by the surge in the final 4:06 of the half.

Taking advantage of room on the outside, Smith raced for touchdown runs of 45 and 60 yards in the first quarter and added 1-yard quarterback sneak in the second quarter.

Weatherford, who amassed 147 yards rushing, including 78 in the second half, added a 24-yard scoring run for the Eagles. Gus Goldsborough had the final touchdown on a 1-yard run.