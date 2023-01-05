Providence Christian duo earn Dothan Eagle cross country honors

Providence Christian cross country head coach Cliff Carter says Millie Talmadge and Cole Smith have contrasting running styles.

Talmadge, according to Carter, is more of a traditional cross country runner who gets out near the front and maintains a steady pace that wears opposing runners down. Smith, meanwhile, is more of a non-traditional runner with a solid, unusual physical build for cross country (5-8, 138), but has good speed to win races in the final mile or so.

Both styles were successful for the two PCS runners this past fall, allowing the two to earn Dothan Eagle Female and Male Cross Country Runners of the Year as they helped their Providence Christian teams to a Class 4A state title.

Talmadge, a sophomore, earned the female honor for the second straight season, while it’s the first honor for Smith, also a sophomore.

“It is really exciting,” Talmadge said. “I am just happy that I am able to represent my school and be recognized two years in a row.”

Smith said winning the award showed how far he has come in the sport in three years.

“It is really cool (to win it),” Smith said. “That has kind of been one of my top goals since I was in seventh grade. I never thought (I could win it) because in seventh grade, I wasn’t good at all. It is just amazing to see how far I have come.”

Talmadge finished first or second in six of nine races, winning three events, including the Class 4A, Section 1 meet. She also finished second at the AHSAA Class 4A state meet, the best individual finish of any Wiregrass girls runner at state.

Overall, she earned five sub-20 minute times on the season, including a school record 19 minutes and 05.17 at the Providence Invite on Sept. 24. Her top four sub-20 times all rank in the top five in the illustrious PCS record book for girls cross country.

“Millie had a great year,” Carter said. “I would think of her as the epitome of consistent. I don’t think she had a finish worse than eighth place in any race and that was at FSU Invitational, which was a pretty stout meet. She ran under 20 minutes five times this year. She had a time goal of a sub-19, but the timing of the right meet didn’t come along, though she came close.

“I compared her two seasons and I would say this year was probably her best year between the two.”

Smith, meanwhile, placed in the top nine in seven of his eight meets during the season with a win at the Wildcat Classic in Enterprise and was in the top six in all but two races. The lone race he didn’t finish high was at the star-loaded FSU Invitational in Tallahassee, Fla., where he was Providence’s top finisher (97th place out of 283 runners) with a solid time of 16:46.50 (14th best in PCS history).

Smith, though, had his best performances at the most crucial time – in the postseason. He placed third at the Class 4A, Section 1 meet with a career best time of 16 minutes and 26.94 time, which ranks fifth in PCS history. He followed that with a sixth-place finish at the state meet, earning a time of 16:41.43. He was Providence’s top finisher in both races.

Smith, who had to consistently battle with three teammates for high finishes on a top heavy Eagle boys team, ran four of his eight races under 17 minutes, tying for the second most below that mark in PCS history with Conner Patterson (2020).

“Cole had a great season,” Carter said. “He benefits from the fact he wasn’t the No. 1 guy. We essentially had four guys that every single day could get after each other. Honestly, in given time, it could have been William (Stanley), Hudson (Jordan), Banks (Folger) or Cole. Cole did a good job of taking his opportunities when they were there, especially at section and state as he ran really well.

“That is the big part of our sport – doing it when it matters. You have to show up at sectionals and show up at state and he did. He showed up at section and at state.”

Talmadge said she had two main goals coming into the 2022 season.

“I wanted to run state as a team and I also wanted to go under 19 in a 5K, but I was unable to do that,” Talmadge said.

Despite just missing her time goal, she was pleased with the season overall.

“I thought it went well,” Talmadge said. “I had a lot of fun. We went to a lot of competitive races and I enjoyed spending time with my team, so I really enjoyed the season.”

Last summer in preparation for the season, she tampered down the amount of running she did.

“I didn’t do much in the offseason besides just rest,” Talmadge said. “I didn’t want to overwork myself.”

She plans to train harder this offseason as she tries to break through that 19-minute barrier.

“We will have a lot of returning runners, so we probably will be able to compete for another state championship,” Talmadge said. “I want to improve as a runner.”

Carter said Talmadge usually won most of her races behind strategy, endurance and a strong surge in the middle part of the 3.1-mile race.

“She is a pretty traditional distance runner,” Carter said. “She does not have a lot of top-end speed. She is really aggressive toward the middle of a race. She does a good job of getting out and establishing position, but she doesn’t push it from the front too much too often, though she did that a couple of times.

“She will wear some people out in the middle of races. She does a great job of putting the pressure on the front pack to run fast earlier. Nobody can run easy and try to pick it up because she forces them to run hard from the beginning.”

Like Talmadge, Smith had a couple of goals for the season.

“The goal was for the team to win state, which we did,” Smith said. “Individually, it was to win state, which didn’t happen as I finished sixth. Three or four of us had a goal to get under 16 in the 5K, but we didn’t get it, though we got close enough and we are proud of that.”

Smith called the season a “fun” one and enjoyed the team bond.

“I felt really good about the season,” Smith said. “The team around me was a great team. I wouldn’t have been able to do much of anything this season if they weren’t there pushing me forward. It was a fun season with a lot of good races and a few bad races, but overall it was really good.”

Carter described Smith as an athletic and serious-minded runner.

“Cole is a very athletic kid who takes his training very seriously,” Carter said. “He is more of your non-traditional runner. He has a good aerobic engine to him, but he has speed too. He plays to that. He won’t really be the first guy out of gate. He will stay in the pack and see if he can make his move in the later part of the race.”