For four innings, Providence Christian and pitcher Porter Dykes kept escaping trouble against St. James on Saturday afternoon in a decisive Class 3A state playoff series game at the PCS campus.

The Eagles and Dykes couldn’t keep it up, though.

The persistent Trojans broke through in the fifth inning with four runs. Two innings later, the floodgates erupted for St. James, which capitalized on Providence mistakes to score eight runs in pushing a two-run lead out to an eventual 13-3 victory.

The outcome finished Providence Christian's season with a 22-10 record after being 8-7 at the halfway point of the season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the guys and this season than I am,” Providence Christian head coach Casey Smith said. “They grew a lot from last year and played really good baseball. I am super proud.

“The group of the kids was so much fun to coach. They knew from day one that we had a chance to make a run and they practiced like it. They had that attitude the whole year and they grew a tremendous amount over the course of the season.

"We played a really tough schedule and they won a lot of tough games. To finish in the quarterfinals in game three and being in the game in the fourth, fifth inning ... if you would have told me before the season, will you take that? We would have said yes.”

St. James, meanwhile, advanced to next week’s state semifinals at home against Houston Academy.

On Saturday, the Eagles couldn’t stop St. James’ constant traffic on the base paths. The Trojans had 29 batters reach base via hits, walks, errors and force outs. They loaded the bases in four innings, sometimes multiple occasions in the same inning.

The Trojans finished with 12 hits, but were also aided by eight walks and a hit batter from Providence Christian pitchers and five Eagle errors.

“They are a good hitting team,” Smith said. “They don’t seem to get a lot of extra-base hits, but they put the ball in play. They hit a lot of ground balls and those things find holes. They competed really well.”

The Eagle offense, meanwhile, couldn’t barrel up St. James lefty Clint Shores. Other than a ringing double in the first inning from Matt Dave Snell and a few hard liners, PCS rarely made solid contact against Shores, earning just five hits, though only striking out three times.

“Baseball is a round ball with a round bat and sometimes it is hard to get hits,” Smith said. “We were taking good swings, but were just missing. Credit to him for throwing strikes as we didn’t put a lot of people on base. Hitting is hard.”

The Eagles cashed in Snell’s double. A wild pitch sent courtesy runner John Martin Byrd to third and he scored on a Chapel Stickler sacrifice fly.

St. James threatened in each of the first three innings, including loading the bases in both the second and third. Dykes, though, gutted his way out of the jams, allowing only one run on a bases loaded ground out to first by KJ Jackson in the third.

Through three innings, St. James had left seven on base, including the bases loaded twice.

After leaving a runner on in the fourth, the Trojans pushed through in the fourth after once again loading the bases. Jackson and Clint Houser singled. Caden Anderson hit a grounder toward the hole, but PCS third baseman Chance Smith made a diving stop on it and immediately got up and thought of throwing to second, but saw no play there before throwing late to first.

After a foul pop behind the plate, Cole Anderson, the No. 9 hitter in the lineup, ripped a shot to deep center field. Providence center fielder Stickler went back on it, reached up on the run, but had it go off his glove to the fence for a three-run triple. Ethan Beard followed with an RBI single to make it 5-1.

The Eagles wrestled the momentum away in the sixth, scoring twice to cut the gap to 5-3. Providence loaded the bases off walks to Snell and Stickler and a bunt single by Dykes. Harrison Mims reached on an infield single in the shortstop hole to score Byrd, Snell’s courtesy runner. After a strikeout, Brooks Canady brought in Stickler with a sacrifice fly. A single by CJ Sullivan reloaded the bases, but a ground out ended the inning.

The momentum was short-lived for PCS, which gift wrapped a big inning for St. James in the seventh with four walks, a hit batter and three errors.

‘That is uncharacteristic of our defense to what we did that inning,” Smith said of the frame, which included a miss catch of a routine fly ball and two throwing errors. “It makes you feel like it wasn’t meant to be.”

The Trojans capitalized with four hits to score eight runs to break the game open. Jackson and Cole Anderson both had a two-run single, Carter Carroll had a RBI sacrifice squeeze and Eli Griggs had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk.

In addition to Tabor Offord’s three hits, the Trojans were also led by Cole Anderson with two hits and five runs batted in, Jackson with two hits and three runs batted in and Beard with two hits and one RBI.

Shores pitched a complete game, scattering five hits and three runs with three strikeouts and three walks.

Friday Games

Providence Christian 6, 5 St. James 5, 6: The Eagles trailed 5-3 going to the bottom of the seventh in the opener after the Trojans extended a one-run lead to two with a run in the top half.

Brooks Canady opened the PCS inning with a double and CJ Sullivan followed with an infield hit with Canady staying at second base. Chance Smith earned a bunt single to load the bases before Reid Farris drew a bases loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch to force in Canady to cut the gap to 5-4.

Sullivan was thrown out at the plate on a Matt Dave Snell grounder, bringing Chapel Stickler up with the bases loaded and one out. He smacked the first pitch he saw to right field to score both Smith and Farris for the walk-off 6-5 win.

Snell, Stickler and Smith had two hits each for PCS. Win Brock delivered a two-run double and Harrison Mims added a RBI single.

Mims earned the pitching win for the Eagles, going the distance. He struck out five and allowed eight hits and five runs with four of the runs earned.

In game two, Providence took a 5-4 lead off four runs in the top of the fifth, but the Trojans immediately answered with two runs off a run-scoring single by Clint Houser and a bases loaded walk to Eli Griggs to go in front 6-5.

Providence Christian put the tying runner on base in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Snell earned a two-out double, but a fly out followed to end the inning. In the seventh, the Eagles had runners at second and third with one out. Brooks Canady then hit a comebacker to the Trojan pitcher, who fired home to get Harrison Mims at the plate for the second out. A ground out to short then ended the game.

Snell finished the game 4-for-4 to lead Providence. Mims added two hits and two runs batted in. Canady had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.

Ethan Beard had three hits and a RBI to lead St. James and Clint Shores had two hits with a RBI.