Providence Christian ends Rehobeth's win streak

After splitting the first two sets and surging to a quick 7-0 lead in the third set, Rehobeth’s volleyball team, with the crowd and students in its corner, seemed to have the momentum against 5A, Area 3 foe Providence Christian on Tuesday night at the Rehobeth gym.

However, a string of 11 straight points helped the Eagles squelch the Rebel momentum and PCS never looked back in taking a 24-26, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 win.

Providence, ranked No. 9 in Class 5A, improved to 8-9 overall and 2-0 in area play with the win. Rehobeth had a 14-match winning streak snapped and fell to 14-2 overall and 1-1 in the area.

“They are a good team. We felt confident coming in, but I thought we played well and I thought they did too,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said. “It was a great battle.”

While Rehobeth lost, head coach Cassandra Leger felt her team showed some positives, especially early, but ultimately made too many mistakes.

“We proved we can beat them after beating them the first set. After that, we kind of hurt ourselves and beat ourselves,” Leger said. ”I don’t think they beat us as much we beat ourselves. They are a good team and a solid team that doesn’t make many mistakes and to beat a team like that you can’t make mistakes and you can’t give them points because they make enough as it is. We made too many mistakes.”

The match turned in the third set. During the opening service rotation of Helen Williamson, Rehobeth seized a 7-0 lead. Carolyn Merrill had two kills and Emma Arnold one in the surge.

A kill by Providence’s Maggie McCollough off an assist from Ella Houston ended the Rebel run and a Rehobeth hitting error followed to make it 7-2.

It stood 13-6 Rehobeth after another Merrill kill, but the Eagles soared from there. A kill by Ella Brown gave PCS the serve to Olivia Bruner and she kept it for a while. Bruner delivered three straight aces, Houston had a kill and a block and Reagan Stevens added another kill as the Eagles scored 11 straight to seize a 17-13 advantage.

“Our passing wasn’t good at that time, but we decided we were going to serve tough no matter what and I think the tough serving brought us back in that match,” Oldfield said.

The Eagles coach said PCS didn’t change much strategy but focused harder on its serving.

“Other than when we took timeout (down 7-0), we said ‘We are going to serve tough on them and we are going to battle and get them out of system so we could get the sets and get those swings.’ That is what we did.”

After the 11 straight points, Providence wouldn’t trail again. The Rebels cut the margin in the third set to three several times, but the Eagles kept answering and a kill by Bruner off a Rehobeth block effort ended the set at 25-21.

PCS quickly built a 4-0 lead early in the fourth set with Houston earning an ace among the points. Rehobeth closed to within a point at 7-6 following a service ace by Arnold, but Providence never relinquished the advantage, building the lead back up to 16-9. They stayed in control in winning 25-17. An ace by Brown finished the set and match.

At the start of the match, Providence Christian opened a 5-1 lead before Rehobeth, behind strong blocking and hitting at the net, overtook PCS. The two teams mostly traded points for the remainder of the set with no lead bigger than three and the set was tied seven times, the last at 24.

Consecutive kills by Adriana Delgado and Williamson gave the Rebels the set 26-24.

The second set was close most of the time and was tied at 18 when Providence scored the final seven points to win it 25-18. Two aces by Lauren Bailey, two kills by Bruner and one kill by Brown sparked the surge.

Rehobeth regain the momentum with its early 7-0 lead in the third set before PCS took control with the 11 straight points.

“The first two sets we came out on fire and were ready to play,” Rehobeth’s Leger said. “I only played with eight players and I feel after those first two sets we got sluggish and a little more winded. We were getting to our blocks late and were being lazy and it would come through the blocks. Then a few times, the ball would come right to us and we wouldn’t move our feet.

“They got on a roll serving and when we lost that seven-point lead, we got deflated.”

Blocking, led by four from Arnold, was a big key early for Rehobeth, which also stymied the PCS attack with several other blocks where play went on. However, Providence made a couple of adjustments and began to get its attacks down for kills.

“Our hitters started warming up a bit and we started spreading the ball around across the net,” Oldfield said. “When we do that, the middle (blocker) is a little bit slower getting to either side. We made some good kills as the middle wasn’t quite there a few times.”

Oldfield also said Providence hitters moved slightly back away from the net to get better angles on the kills.

The Eagles finished with 51 kills in the match, including 21 from Reagan Stevens. Bruner and Brown added 13 each. Houston earned 42 assists to set up most of the kills.

Serving was also a major highlight for Providence, which had 19 aces with eight different players earning at least one. Reagan Stevens had five aces, Bruner four, Brown three and Houston and Bailey two each.

Both teams had solid defensive efforts, especially in the back, leading to several good lengthy volleys. Providence Christian had 61 digs, led by Brown with 17 and Bailey with 12. Reagan Stevens had 10, Bruner nine and Houston eight. Marlie Kate Maddox added five, McCollough four and Madison Stevens three.

Providence’s defense was also aided by two solo blocks and two block assists by Melanie Threatt, two solo blocks by Houston and two block assists by Bruner.

Rehobeth had 90 digs with six players in double figures, led by Delgado with 18 and Williamson with 17. Peyton Hartigan and Kryslin Lane both had 15 digs and Arnold and Merrill had 10 each. Addison Benton added eight digs.

Offensively for Rehobeth, Arnold earned 17 kills, Williamson eight and Hartigan and Merrill five kills each. Lane had four and Delgado three.

PCS JV wins: Providence Christian’s JV earned a 25-12, 25-19 win.

Carlee Smith and Ella Atkinson both had six kills for PCS and Atkinson added three solo blocks and Smith two digs. Reese Colbert earned four aces, two kills and 15 digs, Selah Kuwahara had three aces, five kills and two digs and Maddie Claire McNeill had three kills and six digs. Rylie Spencer had three aces, 15 assists and two solo blocks, Sadie Wilkes picked up two kills and three block assists and Dantzler Dowling had two solo blocks. Kaitlyn Russ had five digs and Haisten Grace Price four digs.

For Rehobeth, Shelby Davis had two aces, two assists and two digs, Bella Turner and Hayden Harris both had four digs, Karaline Paulk had three blocks and Emma Davis two blocks. Jessa Buker added two assists.

Providence takes junior high: Providence Christian also won the junior high contest, 25-18, 25-19.

Leading PCS were Laura Faulk with five kills, seven assists and six digs and Abby Bancroft with six aces, three kills and six digs. Leighton Frazier had five digs, while Belle Ann Youngblood and Addison Russ had three digs and Gracie Johnston two kills.

For Rehobeth, Payton Goodin had five kills and two digs, Emily Arnold had nine assists and two digs, while Alex Cobb and Rayleigh Redd both had two kills and two digs. Karas Lucas had three digs.