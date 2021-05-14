Providence Christian falls in Class 3A state semifinal opener to Bayside Academy

Gunther recorded four strikeouts in the game.

While Providence couldn’t generate any offense, Bayside put three runs on the scoreboard in the first inning, one in the second and six in the third to get enough runs for the mercy rule to be in affect after five innings.

In the first, Bayside managed three runs despite only one hit leaving the infield.

Leadoff batter Wil King reached on an infield hit and was moved over on a sacrifice bunt from Gunther. After a groundout, Terry reached on an error and King scored for the first run of the game.

Brody Swindle then reached on an infield hit before Cade Morris rippled a single down the right field line to bring in two more runs for the early 3-0 advantage.

Bayside added a run in the second when King reached on an error, moved to second and third on wild pitches, and scored with two out when Robert Rucando reached on an infield hit when his hard grounder went off the glove of the shortstop and the throw was late to first base to make it 4-0.

In the third, Bayside completely put it away.