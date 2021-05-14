Providence Christian falls in Class 3A state semifinal opener to Bayside Academy

Josh Gunther pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Bayside Academy downed Providence Christian 10-0 in the first game of the Class 3A semifinal baseball series on the PCS campus Friday night.
The second game of the doubleheader in the best of three series was being played at press time for the print edition of the Dothan Eagle. Check www.dothaneagle.com for coverage of the second game.
While Gunther, a sophomore, displayed pin-point pitching, he also got some terrific plays in the infield.
In the bottom of the second inning, Matthew Morris sent a shot down the first base line that first baseman Collins Terry dove and made a great play on. He then beat Morris to the bag for the third out of the inning.
In the fourth, Jake Smith hit a sizzling grounder that shortstop Gatlin Pitts dove to stop, then quickly got to his feet and threw on to first just in time to get a hustling Smith.
The Eagles did get their first base runner of the game later in the inning when Abe Chancellor walked, stole second and got to third when a pickoff attempt at second went into the outfield.
Reed Linder then reached on an error at third base on a chopper that the fielder wasn’t able to make a play on. Gunther then got a groundout to end the inning.
Gunther recorded four strikeouts in the game.
While Providence couldn’t generate any offense, Bayside put three runs on the scoreboard in the first inning, one in the second and six in the third to get enough runs for the mercy rule to be in affect after five innings.
In the first, Bayside managed three runs despite only one hit leaving the infield.
Leadoff batter Wil King reached on an infield hit and was moved over on a sacrifice bunt from Gunther. After a groundout, Terry reached on an error and King scored for the first run of the game.
Brody Swindle then reached on an infield hit before Cade Morris rippled a single down the right field line to bring in two more runs for the early 3-0 advantage.
Bayside added a run in the second when King reached on an error, moved to second and third on wild pitches, and scored with two out when Robert Rucando reached on an infield hit when his hard grounder went off the glove of the shortstop and the throw was late to first base to make it 4-0.
In the third, Bayside completely put it away.
The Admirals’ Morris led off the inning with a home run over the centerfield fence. A hit batsman, infield hit and walk then loaded the bases. King was hit by a pitch on the next at-bat to bring in another, making it 6-0.
Gunther then helped himself with a double deep into left field to bring in two more runs in making it 8-0.
After Linder got two straight strikeouts, Swindle reached on an infield hit to bring in another run. With Morris at the plate and runners on first and third, a wild pitch allowed Gunther to score in making it 10-0.
Linder only allowed an infield hit to King in the fourth inning and Samuel Farris pitched the fifth inning for the Eagles, allowing just a single to Swindle.
For the game, Linder allowed 11 hits and struck out three.