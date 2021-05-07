Providence Christian falls to T.R. Miller in quarterfinal series opener

Linder, the starting pitcher for Providence, also had a solid day with some unfortunate bad luck hurting him. He struck out nine over seven innings and allowed seven hits – three of which were infield singles.

The Tigers earned their first run in the second as Ed Dolihite doubled with two outs to left field and Bracken Pettis singled him home.

In the fourth, Miller’s Kyle Blevins reached on an infield hit to open the inning. Eagle first baseman Matthew Morris made a great diving stop on a Blevins grounder, but the Tiger hitter beat the throw to the pitcher at first base.

Blevins moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out and scored on another wild pitch.

Providence threatened in the first and third. In the first, the Eagles loaded the bases, but Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat. In the third, PCS put three runners on bases, but Tiger catcher Wyn Brittain threw out two runners trying to steal during the inning to basically snuff out the opportunity. The Miller catcher threw out three runners overall in the game.