Providence Christian falls to T.R. Miller in quarterfinal series opener

A late Providence Christian rally fell short against top-ranked T.R. Miller in the opening game of the Class 3A state quarterfinal series at the PCS campus.
The ninth-ranked Eagles sliced a 5-0 deficit down to two late, but couldn’t finish off rally attempts in the sixth or seventh innings, losing 5-3 to the Tigers.
The second game of the best of three series was in progress at the Dothan Eagle print deadline. A third game, if needed, is set for Saturday at noon. The series winner advances to next week’s state semifinals against the winner of the Bayside Academy-Opp series.
T.R. Miller seized a 5-0 advantage off a run in both the second and third innings and three runs in the fifth before Providence scored three in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap.
The Eagles put the tying runner on base later in the sixth, but with runners at first and second, Tiger starting pitcher Blake Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat.
PCS also put the tying runner on base in the seventh inning as Clark Crowder reached on a throwing error by the catcher off a third strike in the dirt and Reed Linder reached on a walk by reliever Kannon Carter with two outs.
T.R. Miller inserted Miller Hart to the mound after the Linder walk and he induced a ground ball back to him for the game’s final out and save the win for Jernigan. The Tiger starter went 6 2/3, striking out 10 and allowing seven hits. He had a four-hit shutout through five innings.
Linder, the starting pitcher for Providence, also had a solid day with some unfortunate bad luck hurting him. He struck out nine over seven innings and allowed seven hits – three of which were infield singles.
The Tigers earned their first run in the second as Ed Dolihite doubled with two outs to left field and Bracken Pettis singled him home.
In the fourth, Miller’s Kyle Blevins reached on an infield hit to open the inning. Eagle first baseman Matthew Morris made a great diving stop on a Blevins grounder, but the Tiger hitter beat the throw to the pitcher at first base.
Blevins moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out and scored on another wild pitch.
Providence threatened in the first and third. In the first, the Eagles loaded the bases, but Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat. In the third, PCS put three runners on bases, but Tiger catcher Wyn Brittain threw out two runners trying to steal during the inning to basically snuff out the opportunity. The Miller catcher threw out three runners overall in the game.
The Tigers moved ahead 5-0 with three runs in the top of the fifth. Two walks and a passed ball put runners at second and third with two outs. Brittain then hit a soft short bloop between the pitcher’s mound and third base. Eagle third baseman Frank Wells fielded it off a short hop, but had no chance to throw out Brittain. Logan Rowell scored on the play.
After a stolen base by Brittain, Blevins followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.
Providence began its rally attempt in the sixth.
Crowder was hit by a pitch and after a fly out, Linder doubled in the left-center field gap. Crowder was waved around third on the play and the throw to the catcher beat him home, but as Crowder jumped to avoid the tag, the ball popped loose and Crowder was safe.
Harrison Mims followed with a run-scoring triple and Morris added a RBI single to cut the margin to 5-3.
After a fly out, Wells walked to put runners at first and second, but Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat.
PCS had its last chance in the seventh, but couldn’t cash in a run.
Blevins led the Miller offense with two hits, while Crowder had two hits to lead the Providence attack.