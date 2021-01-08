Providence Christian gets overtime win over Houston Academy

The Providence Christian Eagles found their stroke at the free throw line just in time to gain a critical overtime win over area rival Houston Academy Friday night.
After hitting 52 perecent from the charity stripe in regulation, the Eagles connected on 8-of-10 free throws in overtime en route to a 62-55 victory over the visiting Raiders. With the win, Providence improved to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in area play.
Providence Christian head coach Mark Wright said the Eagles have focused heavily on free throws in practices recently, and the effort finally paid dividends in crunch time.
“We started the year out shooting the ball well from the free throw line, and then lately we’ve struggled more,” he said. “It’s definitely been a point of emphasis for us. I don’t feel like we shot them great during the game, but at least in overtime we got some. It was huge.”
Early in the game, it appeared the charity stripe wouldn’t factor into the game as the Eagles built a 21-12 lead just two minutes into the second quarter. When Providence’s leading scorer, Abe Chancellor, went to the bench shortly thereafter, the Raiders took advantage.
Rod Jackson ignited the Raiders with a 3-pointer and a layup as Houston Academy pulled within three with 3:58 left in the first half. Then Kamryn and Kadyn Mitchell took over, scoring the Raiders’ last 10 points.
Kadyn Mitchell’s free throws with 6.1 seconds left in the half gave the Raiders a 28-25 lead — the score heading into halftime.
When Chancellor returned to the game, the Eagles surged again.
After Kamryn Mitchell scored the first basket of the second half to give HA a 30-25 lead, Chancellor tallied the next six points to give Providence Christian the lead again. His presence appeared to open the offense up for other players, and Powell Phillips canned back-to-back treys as a result.
“He’s a great basketball player,” Wright said of Powell. “He’s young, so he’s still learning the mental side of things. He works so hard. He’s really developed. It’s not something we’re surprised by.
Chancellor, who tallied a game-high 19 points, added another 3-pointer before Phillips tallied a free throw to cap a 15-2 run that gave the Eagles a 41-32 lead with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
Chancellor, though, picked up his third foul just seconds later and returned to the bench. Once again, the Raiders chipped away at the deficit, scoring the game’s next five points to only trail 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Chancellor returned to the floor to start the fourth quarter, and Providence slowly pulled away once again. A pair of free throws from Phillips, who had 16 points, lifted the Eagles to a 51-45 advantage with 3:03 to play. Houston Academy made some defensive adjustments, though, limiting Providence to just one more point.
That allowed them to make one final charge.
Jackson, who had 12 points, hit a pair of free throws with 2:33 left then added another basket with 1:51 to go to cut the deficit to 51-49. After a Providence free throw made it 52-49, the Raiders missed a couple of close shots but pulled within one after Kamryn Mitchell hit a shot with 20 seconds left.
With 1.5 seconds left, the Eagles fouled Kadyn Mitchell. Mitchell, who went 7-of-10 from the free throw line, hit the back end of the pair, sending the game into overtime tied at 52.
Jackson opened the scoring in OT with a wide open 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 55-52 advantage. After Jake Lewis hit a basket to cut the deficit to 55-54, the Eagles forced three turnovers and turned them into free throws on the other end of the floor.
Grant Weatherford hit four consecutive shots from the foul line before Lewis added another pair. Phillips and Gus Goldsborough added a free throw each to ice the game.
“It’s teaching our guys to be active with their hands,” Wright said of the defensive stand. “We’re trying to be in the right spots when they drive the ball and have our hands ready … to make a play when the opportunity is there.”
In addition to Chancellor and Phillips, Goldsborough reached double figures with 10 points to lead the Eagles. He added nine rebounds.
Kamryn Mitchell led the Raiders with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Kadyn Mitchell added 14. Sean Thomas Jones contributed 10 points.
Overall Houston Academy made 16 of its 28 free throw attempts. Providence Christian connected on 21 of its 35.
HA girls 52, Providence 30: The inside-outside combination of Sara Bourkard and Lauren Baker tallied 17 points in the first quarter alone, spurring the blowout win.
Houston Academy led 21-8 after the first quarter thanks to three treys from Bourkard and a dominant performance inside from Baker. The Lady Raiders led 34-17 at the half.
Bourkard finished with 16 points, and Baker added 15.
Adleigh Mayes paced Providence with 13 points, and Anna Beth Townsend added eight.
Providence Christian JV 42, Houston Academy 40: Eb Anderson led the Eagles with nine points, while Pearce Boone and Gabe Pemberton each scored eight.
J.T. Pitchford led HA with 16.