Providence Christian gets overtime win over Houston Academy

Kadyn Mitchell’s free throws with 6.1 seconds left in the half gave the Raiders a 28-25 lead — the score heading into halftime.

When Chancellor returned to the game, the Eagles surged again.

After Kamryn Mitchell scored the first basket of the second half to give HA a 30-25 lead, Chancellor tallied the next six points to give Providence Christian the lead again. His presence appeared to open the offense up for other players, and Powell Phillips canned back-to-back treys as a result.

“He’s a great basketball player,” Wright said of Powell. “He’s young, so he’s still learning the mental side of things. He works so hard. He’s really developed. It’s not something we’re surprised by.

Chancellor, who tallied a game-high 19 points, added another 3-pointer before Phillips tallied a free throw to cap a 15-2 run that gave the Eagles a 41-32 lead with 3:02 left in the third quarter.

Chancellor, though, picked up his third foul just seconds later and returned to the bench. Once again, the Raiders chipped away at the deficit, scoring the game’s next five points to only trail 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.