Providence Christian girls, boys cross country teams dominate section meet

Providence Christian girls and boys dominated the Class 4A, Section 1 cross country meet in Montgomery Thursday, with Millie Talmadge and Hannah Jacobs finishing one-two to pace the girls team’s first-place finish and six finishers in the top 11 leading a boys top-place finish.

The Houston Academy girls also qualified for the state meet during the section, finishing third. The top four teams at the section meet advanced to the Nov. 5 state championships at the Oakville Indian Mounds in north Alabama.

The Providence Christian girls, with five runners in the top 12 spots, including three of the top four, easily won, scoring 29 points to second-place Orange Beach’s 63 points. Houston Academy, behind the Hart sisters finishing in the top five, took third with 78 points and St. Michael Catholic was fourth with 107. LAMP (117), Satsuma (153), T.R. Miller (175), Booker T. Washington (223) and Andalusia (243) rounded out the field.

In the boys competition, it was nearly the same margin for the Eagles, who amassed 29 points to St. Michael’s 64. LAMP (68 points) was a close third and Satsuma fourth (139). Jackson (150), Orange Beach (154), Booker T. Washington (190), Andalusia (221), Houston Academy (236) and Geneva (240) rounded out the field.

While the HA boys finished near the bottom, the Raiders did have an individual state qualifier in Brady Turner, who was among the top six individual finishers on a non-qualifying team.

Talmadge and Jacobs, two Providence sophomores, led the 5K girls race with Talmadge winning in 19 minutes and 18.68 seconds and Jacobs finishing runner-up in 20:06.21. PCS’ Madelyn Patterson, a junior, just missed making it a top three sweep, but finished fourth in 20:16.78, just edged out at the finish line by Orange Beach’s Brooke Barnett (20:16.64) by .14 of a second.

Talmadge’s time was the third fastest in Providence girls history, behind her record-setting time of 19.05.17 set earlier this year and her 19:08.09 at last year’s state meet. Jacobs’ 20:06.21 time was just three seconds behind her career best of 20:03.80 at last year’s state championship meet.

PCS sophomore Brooke Stanley captured 10th place with a time of 21:39.64 and senior Elle Salter was 12th in 21:48.79. Seventh grader Juliette Hill finished in 20th place with a career-best 22:48.34 time.

Houston Academy’s Brianna Hart and Holley Hart finished fifth and sixth, respectively. Brianna, an eighth grader, finished in 20:47.53 and Holley, a junior, was right behind in 20:53.43. Macauley Flanagan, a Houston Academy sophomore, finished in 16th place with a 22:13.97 time and Emily Selig-Pineda, an eighth grader, was 18th with a 22:34.38 time. Sophomore Virginia Peacock (23:58.31) was the next HA finisher in 35th place among the 82-runner field, followed by Paxton Parrish (37th, 24:10.22).

The Providence Christian boys winning effort was led by sophomores Cole Smith and William Stanley and senior Banks Folger, who finished third through fifth behind LAMP’s Agustin Lemuz (15:58.69) and Landon Perdue (16:26.71). The three PCS runners all broke the 17-minute barriers in career-best times with Smith clocking in at 16:26.94, Stanley in 16:30.80 and Folger in 16:44.26. Smith’s time was fifth best in PCS history and Stanley’s the seventh best.

Junior Wyatt Mixson finished in seventh place with a career-best 17:09.18 time with sophomore Hudson Jordan, junior Will Nicholls and senior Jacob Mixson finishing 10th through 12th place. Jordan had a 17:47.31 time, Nicholls a career-best 17:49.02 clocking and Mixson a career-best 18:00.31 time. Eighth grader Josiah King was the next PCS finisher, taking 19th place in career-best 18:43.58.

Houston Academy’s Turner qualified for state as the sixth highest finisher on a non-qualifying team. The sophomore finished 26th overall in 20:00.18. Isaac Meyers (56th place, 21:48.30) was the next Raider finisher.

Geneva girls runner Kaden Ward qualified for the state championships by finishing as the fourth highest finisher on a non-qualifying team. Ward finished 21st overall with a career-best 22:53.70 time. Abby Allen (40th place, career-best 24:22.53) was the next Geneva finisher.

The Geneva boys also had runners at the meet with Seth Barnes the top finisher in 35th place with a school-record 20:35.91 time for the Panthers, who in their second year as a program.

Enterprise teams qualify: The Enterprise girls finished third and the Wildcats boys fourth at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn on Thursday.

Both qualified for the state championships on Nov. 5.

The EHS girls, behind six runners in the top 24 spots, finished with 78 points behind Auburn (28) and Smiths Station (64). Central of Phenix City (98) was the fourth qualifying team with Opelika (121) and Prattville (135) on the outside.

In the boys, Enterprise finished with 99 points, well ahead of fifth place Central-Phenix City (139). Auburn (35), Smiths Station (50) and Opelika (79) were the top three teams.

Individually the Enterprise girls were paced by sophomore Emma McCrea, who finished fifth with a 20:21.43 time. Sophomore Ammarie Jenkins finished 13th in 21:56.71, senior Madeline Nichols finished 20th in 22:10.82 and eighth grader Kamryn Wile 21st in 22:13.35.

Sophomore Talia De Hoyos (22:26.55) and freshman Anabelle De Hoyos (22:27.48) finished 23rd and 24th and eighth grader Hannah Nichols (22:56.40) 27th.

The Wildcat boys were led by junior Bowden Michael, who finished in ninth place with a 17:31.29 time. Kristyan DeJesus, a junior, was next for EHS in 23rd place with an 18:49.57 time. Conrad Suter, a freshman, was a spot behind in 18:56.61.

Jacob Tillery (26th place, 19:11.87), Jacob Von Mahland (30th place, 19:25.38), Malachi Stafford (41st, 20:08.67) and Brenynn Harmon (42nd, 20:14.16) were the next Wildcat finishers.

Dothan has three runners qualify: Dothan girls runner Gabriella Baker and boys runners Elijah Sekeres and Alexander Vasquez qualified for the state championships, finishing among the top six individuals not on qualifying teams during the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Auburn.

Baker, a sophomore, finished 15th overall in the 7A, 2 girls race, placing second among runners not on top-four qualifying time. Baker had a time of 21:58.95. Teammate Kennedy Watford just missed qualifying as her 31st place time of 23:34.96 was 32 seconds behind the sixth individual qualifier.

On the boys side, Sekeres, a sophomore, finished fourth among individuals not on a qualifying team and Vasquez, a seventh grader, in the sixth and final spot. Sekeres (19:25.51) finished 31st overall and Vasquez (19:49.08) in 35th. Dothan freshman Smith Williams (20:05.08) just missed qualifying, finishing two spots and 16 seconds behind Vasquez.

10 local runners qualify in 5A: Six boys runners and four girls runners from Wiregrass programs qualified for the Class 5A state meet from the 5A, Section 1 meet in Bay Minette.

The six boys were Headland’s Christopher Santoyo, Rehobeth’s Justin Trawick, Charles Henderson’s Nicco Brunje, Headland’s Nahim Figueroa, Charles Henderson’s Corey Johnson and Headland’s Logan Farris.

The four girls were all from Headland – Lillyan Pope, Savannah Peterson, Samara Holland Mariah Marshall.

The finishes and times of the boys runners were Santoyo (15th, 19:38.99), Trawick (18th, 20:00.98), Brunje (21st, 20:13.91), Figueroa (24th, 20:40.82), Johnson (30th, 21:29.98) and Farris (37th, 22:51.98).

The girls finishes/times were Pope (16th, 25:54.69), Peterson (21st, 28:14.69), Holland (24th, 30:12.78) and Marshall (25th, 33:47.71).