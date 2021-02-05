Providence Christian girls capture AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championship title

“We took eight girls and it took all eight to do what they did today,” Carter said. “I am beaming with pride. It was such a brutal day trying to get all the events in and there is nothing else to say except I am absolutely proud of how hard these girls fought. They gave it everything that they had.

“It took every single girl we had. We knew it would be a close, close battle with Westminster and we had just enough girls squeeze out points.”

The Eagles captured the title despite winning just one of the 14 events – the 4x800-meter relay. The foursome of Anna Catherine Farris, Anna Marie Blaxton, Madelyn Patterson and Leah Dorsey earned a winning time of 10 minutes and 46.59 seconds to outlast Westminster.

“We were seeded second in that one and Westminster of Oak Mountain was seeded first,” Carter said. “Things had gotten a little tight in terms of points being traded back and forth and that was one that we needed to flip.

“When our girls managed to win 4x8, it bumped us up two points and Westminster down two points. Those four points became a huge turning point with just a handful of events left.”

While it had only one top-place finish, Providence had four second-place finishes, two thirds and three fourths to help earn the title.