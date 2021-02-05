Providence Christian girls capture AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championship title

The Providence Christian girls are now one title away from a Triple Crown in cross country and track and field.
The Eagles captured the AHSAA Class 1A-3A State Indoor Championship title Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex, matching a state crown won in cross country in November. They go for the Triple Crown’s final leg in May at the state outdoor meet.
“We are going to try our best,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said of the Triple Crown. “We would absolutely love to pull that off in the same year. That is special. Not many programs have done that. We will be back to work toward that on Monday.”
The Providence Christian boys, behind a dominating performance from Conner Patterson, placed third at the state meet. Patterson won two events and placed second in another race.
Houston Academy also competed Friday with the Raider girls, sparked by a state title in the 4x200-meter relay, finishing in a fifth-place tie with Winfield. The HA boys tied for 18th.
Traditionally a two-day event, the 14 track races and field events in both genders (28 overall) were condensed into half a day.
The Providence Christian girls, despite just eight competitors at the meet, won their state title by scoring in all 11 events they had a person entered. The Eagles finished with 87 points, 11 better than Westminster of Oak Mountain (76). Montgomery Academy (54) was a distant third, followed by Altamont (50) in fourth. Houston Academy tied with Winfield for fifth with 47 points.
“We took eight girls and it took all eight to do what they did today,” Carter said. “I am beaming with pride. It was such a brutal day trying to get all the events in and there is nothing else to say except I am absolutely proud of how hard these girls fought. They gave it everything that they had.
“It took every single girl we had. We knew it would be a close, close battle with Westminster and we had just enough girls squeeze out points.”
The Eagles captured the title despite winning just one of the 14 events – the 4x800-meter relay. The foursome of Anna Catherine Farris, Anna Marie Blaxton, Madelyn Patterson and Leah Dorsey earned a winning time of 10 minutes and 46.59 seconds to outlast Westminster.
“We were seeded second in that one and Westminster of Oak Mountain was seeded first,” Carter said. “Things had gotten a little tight in terms of points being traded back and forth and that was one that we needed to flip.
“When our girls managed to win 4x8, it bumped us up two points and Westminster down two points. Those four points became a huge turning point with just a handful of events left.”
While it had only one top-place finish, Providence had four second-place finishes, two thirds and three fourths to help earn the title.
Seniors Dorsey and Grace Crim established Eagle momentum in the first event, finishing second and third, respectively, in the 800 meters. Dorsey had a time of 2:25.89 and Crim 2:26.02.
Sarah Beth Rikard, another senior, took fifth in the next event, the 60-meter hurdles in 10:26, to keep the momentum going.
The trio would combine to score 60 of the Eagles team points in individual events. In addition to placing second in the 800, Dorsey took second in the 400 meters (school record 59.46 seconds) and fourth in the 60 meters (8.28 seconds). Crim, in addition to being third in the 800, claimed second in the 1600 (5:25.12) and fourth in the 3200 (12:22.65). Rikard added finishes of third place in the triple jump (32 feet, 10 inches), fourth in the high jump (4’ 10”) and seventh in the 60 meters (8.37).
Dorsey also accounted for points as part of the winning 4x800 relay and Crim likewise as part of a runner-up 4x400 team.
Other members of the second-place 4x400 team were Farris, Patterson and Blaxton. The three along with Crim finished in a 4:32.35 time.
The Eagles also got top eight-scoring finishes from Patterson and Farris. Patterson took fifth in both the 1600 (5:45.96) and 3200 (13:01.93) and Farris seventh in the 400 meters (1:03.87).
Providence’s 4x200 team of Gracie Stewart, Sydney Gallardo, Blaxton and Farris finished seventh with a 2:01.91 time. All four members had never raced in the relay prior to Friday.
Patterson powers PCS boys
Conner Patterson added to his impressive resume for the academic year.
Just a few months after winning the Class 1A-3A individual cross country title, Patterson, a junior, won both the 800 meters and 400 meters and added a second-place finish in the 1600 during Friday’s state indoor meet. He won the 800 in a school record 1:58.20 and the 400 in 51.32. He had a 4:37.95 time in the 1600 to Montgomery Catholic’s Hollis Johnson (4:33.31).
“It was pretty impressive thing to see him win the 800 and 400 and right after finishing the 400 get right back on the track and manage second place in the 1600,” Carter said. “That was a great performance.”
Patterson was also part of the Eagles 4x800-meter relay team’s fourth-place finish. He was joined by Cole Smith, Banks Folger and Peyton Hall. The four finished with a 9:10.20 time.
The PCS 4x400 relay team finished in sixth place with a 4:02.24 time. Members were Smith, Folger, Hall and William Shipman.
Both Shipman and Hall also aided the cause with strong individual performances. Shipman earned a podium spot by placing third in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 6 ½ inches. Hall finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles with a 10.46 second time.
The Eagles had only five boys compete at the event, yet finished third with 45 points – 28 from Patterson’s three individual events.
Relays, Hart spark HA
Three top five performances in the relay, including a gold-medal showing, plus three top five efforts by Holley Hart sparked Houston Academy girls to a fifth-place tie at the state meet.
The Raiders’ 4x200 team of Caroline Coleman, Mary Mac Flanagan, MaCauley Flanagan and Katie Langford earned a winning time of 1:53.88, slightly two seconds better than runner-up Altamont (1:55.26).
HA’s 4x800 team of Maya Swope, Coleman, Claire Roberson and Kate Rane captured fourth place with a 11:39.73 time, while the 4x400 team of Coleman, Langford, Claire Roberson and MaCauley Flanagan finished fifth in 4:44.19.
Hart earned a silver medal in the 3200 meters (12:04.54) and also placed fourth in the 1600 meters (5:31.62) and fifth in the 800 meters (2:32.91).
The Flanagans provided the Raiders fifth and sixth-place efforts in the 60 meters with MaCauley finishing ahead in 8:31 to Mary Mac’s 8.33 time. Virginia Peacock added finishes of sixth in the 3200 (13:06.34) and eighth in the 1600 (5:58.90).
Relay, Peacock pace HA boys
The performance by the Houston Academy boys was paced the 4x800-meter relay team and JC Peacock in the 800 meters.
The relay team of Alex Middleton, Sam Middleton, Logan Bolton and Peacock took fifth place with a time of 9:12.25. Peacock took eighth in the 800 meters (2:09.37).