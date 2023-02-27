The Providence Christian girls golf team finished fifth out of 16 teams Monday at the annual Talons Up Golf Tournament hosted by the Eagles at the Highland Oaks Golf Course.

Providence shot a three-person team total of 276. Pike Road won the event with a 233 score. Auburn (239), Spain Park (241) and Hoover (272) finished second through fourth.

Three other Wiregrass programs competed. Houston Academy (294) placed eighth, Wicksburg (297) tied for 10th and Enterprise (298) finished 12th.

Leading Providence were Kamdyn Kelley with an 86 and Ela Grace Fletcher with an 87. Caroline Smith added a 103 score.

Houston Academy’s effort was led by Miley Martin with a 95 and Skye Matthews with a 98. Mary Lawrence Lee carded a 102.

Wicksburg was led by Kate King with a 93 and Kathryn Brannon with a 96. Blakely Casey added a 106.

Shaelyn Kennedy led Enterprise with an 81, which tied for the sixth best individually at the tournament. Maci McCarty followed with a 97.

Pike Road’s Yvette Gordon was medalist with a 71.