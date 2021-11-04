Providence Christian girls, PCS boys standout Conner Patterson set to defend state titles

The Providence Christian girls cross country team along with Eagle boys standout Conner Patterson enter this year’s AHSAA State Championships in an unusual position from a Wiregrass perspective – as a defending state champion.
The Eagles and Patterson try to defend their titles during the AHSAA State Championships Saturday morning at the Oakville Indian Mounds in north Alabama.
They are part of a strong Wiregrass representation at the state meet. Houston Academy joins Providence Christian in the Class 3A girls race, while Providence, Wicksburg and Houston Academy boys teams run in 3A boys event. The Enterprise girls and boys compete in Class 7A.
All the teams qualified for the state meet by finishing in the top four at their respective section meet.
In addition to the teams, 13 individuals – seven girls and six boys — qualified to compete at state by finishing among the top six runners on non-qualifying teams during section meets.
They are Dothan’s Gabriella Baker and Kendall Poteate (Class 7A), Geneva’s Kaden Ward (Class 4A) plus Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg, Elizabeth Bond and Sarah Helen Barrett (Class 3A) and Kinston’s Claire McReynolds (Class 1A-2A) on the girls side.
The boys who qualified are Dothan’s Elijah Sekers and Ethan Johnston (Class 7A) plus New Brockton’s Alex Garrison and Grason Wallace and Opp’s Kasey Dyess (Class 3A) along with Kinston’s Colby Tew (Class 1A-2A).
The PCS girls are the first Wiregrass team to have a chance at defending a title after becoming the first area program – girls or boys – to win a state crown when they captured the Class 3A title last November.
With seven of their top eight finishers back from last year, the Lady Eagles appear to be in the mix for another run at the title, but Whitesburg Christian of Huntsville and city rival Houston Academy are expected to have a lot to say about it.
The Providence Christian boys, behind Patterson, finished a close third in the team standings a year ago, the program’s best state finish ever. The Eagles, who lost only one runner from last year, are expected to be a contender for the title on Saturday.
Patterson won the Class 3A state individual last year and is back in his senior year in a bid to repeat as a state champion. A year ago, he became the first Wiregrass runner to win an individual cross country state title since Geneva’s Eddie Brooks in 1975.
Patterson won last year’s race in 16 minutes and 28.63 seconds. He enters this year’s meet after setting a school-record 16:08.19 time in winning last week’s 3A, Section 1 meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park.
Still, the senior said he will have his hands full in his repeat bid.
“There are a couple of guys up there with me, one or two guys who are running in the low 16s, so I know I will have to run my best race if I want to win,” said the PCS senior.
Among the contenders are Vinemont junior Ethan Lemons, who finished third behind Patterson a year ago with a 16:37.37 time. He was runner-up at last week’s Class 3A, Section 4 meet behind Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz, who has the second best entry time for the state meet behind Patterson at 16:15.
Other contenders include Pleasant Valley junior Cayden Nelson and Altamont freshman Harrison Strang. Nelson finished fourth at last year’s meet (16:45.07). He won last week’s 3A, Section 3 meet with a 16:58.70 time and also owns the third best entry time (16:40) of all runners. Strang, meanwhile, took the Section 2 title last week in 17:15.22.
From a team standpoint, Patterson feels the Eagles have a shot at winning on the boys side.
“A lot of our guys came out here and dropped personal bests, so it is a good sign going into state next week that if we can pull things together like we have been doing in these last couple of races that I think we have a better shot than anybody else at winning state,” Patterson said moments after last week’s section meet of the Eagle boys chances.
“I think for most of the season we have been ranked first, but there are definitely teams that have a chance to come up and sneak up on us, so we definitely need to stay sharp.”
The PCS girls won by a solid margin last year, outdistancing runner-up Whitesburg Christian (46 to 79 points) by 33 points.
Though the Eagles lost two-time Dothan Eagle cross country runner of the year Grace Crim, they have everybody else back, including last year’s top 10 finishers Millie Talmadge (fourth place, 19:44.98) and Madelyn Patterson (sixth place, 20:16.59).
“Girls 3A might be the closest battle of the day in all classifications both in individual champion and team titles,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said, noting Whitesburg Christian and Houston Academy are also contenders.
Madelyn, Conner’s younger sister, is coming off the momentum of a section win last week at Eastgate, matching her brother’s section title. It was the second time the two both won on the same day. Madelyn won with a 20:15.94 time.
Madelyn Patterson, a sophomore, admitted it would be special if the two could win another double title on Saturday.
“We haven’t (talked about it), but I think that would be cool (if we did). That would be nice.”
She added she has to be mentally sharp to pull off a title.
“I think mentally I need to stay checked into the race and not give up halfway through, just keep going,” Madelyn Patterson said. “State can be really, not overwhelming, but there is still a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations that goes along with it.”
Patterson is just one of a handful of challengers to the individual title. Talmadge (20:15.57) and teammate Hannah Jacobs (20:24.53) were close behind her at last week’s section meet.
Houston Academy’s Holley Hart finished as the state runner-up last year behind Glencoe’s Katie Giles and both are back this year. Giles won last year’s state race with an 18:57.09 time and Hart finished in 19:32.43.
Whitesburg’s Anna Pierce, though, has the top entry time of 19:31 with Lauderdale County’s Addison Embry right behind at 19:58, just one second better than Madelyn Patterson’s season’s best.
Other Wiregrass teams: Expectations for other Wiregrass teams is not as high as the two Providence Christian teams or the Houston Academy girls.
The Houston Academy and Wicksburg boys are projected to finish 11th and 12th, respectively, in the 3A race, while Enterprise girls and boys are projected to finish 14th and 15th in Class 7A.
Race times: Race times for Wiregrass teams and individuals at Saturday’s meet: Class 7A girls, 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A girls 9:10 a.m.; Class 7A boys, 9:30 a.m.; Class 3A boys, 10:10 a.m.; Class 1A-2A girls, 10:30 a.m.; Class 4A girls, 11:10 a.m. and Class 1A-2A boys, 11:30 a.m.