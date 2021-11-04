Providence Christian girls, PCS boys standout Conner Patterson set to defend state titles

The PCS girls are the first Wiregrass team to have a chance at defending a title after becoming the first area program – girls or boys – to win a state crown when they captured the Class 3A title last November.

With seven of their top eight finishers back from last year, the Lady Eagles appear to be in the mix for another run at the title, but Whitesburg Christian of Huntsville and city rival Houston Academy are expected to have a lot to say about it.

The Providence Christian boys, behind Patterson, finished a close third in the team standings a year ago, the program’s best state finish ever. The Eagles, who lost only one runner from last year, are expected to be a contender for the title on Saturday.

Patterson won the Class 3A state individual last year and is back in his senior year in a bid to repeat as a state champion. A year ago, he became the first Wiregrass runner to win an individual cross country state title since Geneva’s Eddie Brooks in 1975.

Patterson won last year’s race in 16 minutes and 28.63 seconds. He enters this year’s meet after setting a school-record 16:08.19 time in winning last week’s 3A, Section 1 meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park.

Still, the senior said he will have his hands full in his repeat bid.