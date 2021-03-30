Providence Christian girls soccer downs Houston Academy

Morgan Stickler scored on a 35-yard free kick to give Providence Christian the lead and Annabeth Townsend added some insurance with a remarkable shot in the final minutes as the home-team Eagles defeated Houston Academy 4-2 in girls soccer Tuesday in rainy conditions at the PCS campus.

“At halftime I challenged the girls to slay their giants – to go out there and fight for what they think they can win with the tools they’ve been given,” Providence coach Paul Fripp said. “They proved that in the second half.

“They pushed through and fought when it was difficult. It was a wet match, it’s slippery and difficult conditions, but they carried on and we got the victory in the end.”

The Eagles improved to 6-4-2 overall, 4-1 in Region 2 of Class 1A-3A. The Raiders are now 3-3 overall, 1-2 in region play.

“As a coach, we don’t want to go into a game (feeling) that’s an easy win,” Fripp said. “We want to work for it. We want to have a good game of soccer for the fans, for the teams, and I think that was. It could have gone either way.”