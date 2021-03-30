Providence Christian girls soccer downs Houston Academy

Morgan Stickler scored on a 35-yard free kick to give Providence Christian the lead and Annabeth Townsend added some insurance with a remarkable shot in the final minutes as the home-team Eagles defeated Houston Academy 4-2 in girls soccer Tuesday in rainy conditions at the PCS campus.
“At halftime I challenged the girls to slay their giants – to go out there and fight for what they think they can win with the tools they’ve been given,” Providence coach Paul Fripp said. “They proved that in the second half.
“They pushed through and fought when it was difficult. It was a wet match, it’s slippery and difficult conditions, but they carried on and we got the victory in the end.”
The Eagles improved to 6-4-2 overall, 4-1 in Region 2 of Class 1A-3A. The Raiders are now 3-3 overall, 1-2 in region play.
“As a coach, we don’t want to go into a game (feeling) that’s an easy win,” Fripp said. “We want to work for it. We want to have a good game of soccer for the fans, for the teams, and I think that was. It could have gone either way.”
Providence standout Morgan Bienvenu put the Eagles on top in the first five minutes of the match. She raced ahead of the pack and caught up to a pass just before Houston Academy goalkeeper Lainey Hilson, who had come out of goal, could reach it.
Bienvenu then booted the ball low past the charging Hilson into the net for the opening score of the game.
Not long after, Houston Academy’s Hollin Evans got downfield on a break, but Providence defender Caitlyn Caputo disrupted the play before Evans could get off a shot.
The Raiders’ Sarah Anne Eldridge received a nice pass from Evans in front for another HA scoring opportunity, but her shot was wide of the goal.
Lydia Rich of Providence made a nice pass over to Bienvenu, who got a sharp shot on goal, but Hilson was up to the task in knocking down the shot for a save still in the early stages of the opening 40 minutes.
The Raiders had a good chance when Eldridge got on a break, but her shot went wide of the goal.
Shortly thereafter, Houston Academy did get on the scoreboard when Abby Caldwell connected out front after a free kick came her way from Eldridge. Caldwell turned and blasted the shot over goalkeeper Olivia Bruner’s head to knot the score at 1-1.
Evans got loose on a break for another scoring try, but Caputo was there again with another nice defensive play to stop Evans’ progress before a shot could be made.
Late in the half, Eldridge had a free kick from about 25 yards out that was on goal, but knocked down nicely by Bruner.
But the Raiders then struck for a go-head goal when Evans received a pass on the right side and blistered the shot past Bruner into the net to make it a 2-1 game, which is where the score stood at halftime.
About 15 minutes into the second half during what was a steady downpour, Bienvenu got ahead of the pack on a break and made the Raiders pay as she got a shot past Hilson to tie it up at 2-2.
Bienvenu had another chance when Townsend sent over a nice pass, but Hilson made a save on the shot. Townsend got off a shot soon after that Hilson made another nice save on.
Eldridge had a long shot on goal from a free kick, but Bruner made the save before Stickler broke the tie and Townsend ended the scoring.
On Stickler’s long free kick, the ball bounced several times and eventually over the head of Hilson for the go-ahead goal. Townsend’s score came as she was falling after tough defensive pressure, but still had enough to get a strong shot on goal that reached the net.
Houston Academy boys 4, Providence Christian 0: The Raiders broke open the game in the second half in what were wet, slippery conditions from a downpour earlier in the night.
The Raiders improved to 8-1 overall, 3-1 in Region 2 of Class 1A-3A. HA’s lone blemish came Monday during a tough 3-2 loss at Montgomery-Catholic.
Providence Christian is now 7-5 overall, 4-4 in region play.
Andrew Gil scored the lone goal of the opening half when he received a pass out front and boomed it by Providence Christian goalkeeper Daniel Murray about 20 minutes into the match.
Luke Fripp of Providence had a long, strong shot on goal later in the first half that was knocked down by Houston Academy goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom.
About seven minutes into the second half, Braden Phillipps found the net after getting a rebound off a shot from Lucius Renshaw that was knocked down by Murray.
Ethan Morales scored a goal with about 15 minutes left and a minute later Charlie Knowles added a final goal on a header.