Providence Christian girls win outdoor title to complete triple crown

PCS girls roll to titleThe Providence Christian girls dominated the 3A competition with 21 top eight scoring finishes, led by two individual titles from Grace Crim, one from Leah Dorsey and another by the 4 x 800 relay team plus four top-five finishes by Sarah Beth Rikard.

Crim won the 800-meter run – an event PCS placed three of the four finishers – as well as in the 1600 meters. She took the 800 in 2 minutes and 21.79 seconds with Dorsey following right behind in 2:22.89 and Madelyn Patterson in fourth in 2:27.47. Crim also had a winning time of 5:17.91 in the 1600. Teammates Millicent Talmadge (5:33.87) and Patterson (5:34.38) were sixth and seventh in the same event.

Dorsey captured her individual title in 400-meter dash, finishing in 1 minute and 0.54 seconds. Crim (1:01.92) finished fourth in that event and Anna Catherine Farris (1:03.81) fifth.

The Eagles 4 x 800 relay team took first place in 10: 32.01.

Rikard had a big meet, capturing the silver medal in two races and taking fourth and fifth in two other events. She was second in both hurdle races, finishing in 16.33 in the 100 and 48.45 in the 300. She also captured fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches and fifth in the triple jump at 32 feet, 1 3/4 inches.