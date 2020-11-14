Providence Christian girls win state cross country title

“We wanted Conner to get out in the first 800, basically be about 20 meters behind the lead pack on purpose so he didn’t get out too fast, to make sure and when he came around the turn before the mile mark that he wanted to be closing that gap some to set himself up (for the finish),” Carter said. “Then at 2000 meters, we knew if Conner was in position in the top three that he would be in a strong position to chase the whole thing down.

“When he came around with about 400 meters to go – we have sort of a horseshoe finish on that course – and when he came around, he was literally on the No. 1 man’s shoulder and we knew it was over. There are very guys in the entire state that can outkick Conner in 400 meters. He just took off and that guy tried to go with him and Conner put it all out there.”

Patterson said of the late surge, “Once I made it to final 200-400 meters, I felt I had the confidence to bring it home at the end.”

Crim, a two-time Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year, led the girls effort with her bronze medal performance, her fourth-straight top 10 finish at state, including a pair of fifth-place showings the last two years.

The third-place effort comes after overcoming a broken foot from last December, which led to some slow times early in the season.