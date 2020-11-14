Providence Christian girls win state cross country title

Right before Saturday’s Class 3A AHSAA Cross Country State Championship race at the Oakville Indian Mounds in Moulton, Providence Christian’s Grace Crim, one of the team’s two seniors, had some advice for her younger teammates.
“I just told them ‘To have fun and go race,’” Crim recalled.
In the end, the Eagle girls had that fun as well as something else -- the state blue map first-place trophy.
Behind four all-state performances (top 15 finishers), Providence Christian claimed a historic first state title, winning the Class 3A girls crown over runner-up Whitesburg Christian and 12 other teams. The Eagles finished with the winning low total of 46 points to Whitesburg’s 79.
It’s the first state cross country title not only in Providence history, but by any girls or boys team from the Wiregrass.
“It means the sacrifices, the early mornings, the literally hundreds of miles that they ran were worth it,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said. “That is what we tried to get across to them all season was, ‘Look you girls have been blessed with talent and if you put in the work, this is the goal we can achieve. If we achieve that goal that gives us the platform we want to tell others about God and that is why we are doing it --- to bring glory to God.’”
The Providence Christian girls, though, weren’t the only ones who made history in Moulton.
Providence boys runner Conner Patterson captured the boys Class 3A state individual title, becoming only the second Wiregrass girls or boys runner to win a state cross country championship race. Geneva’s Eddie Brooks in 1975 was the other.
Patterson, a junior, finished the 3.1-mile race in a school-record 16 minutes and 28.63, just five seconds ahead of defending champion Collin Mayfield of Geraldine (16:33.18).
“It is kind of surreal,” Patterson said. “I didn’t really imagine I was necessarily going to win the race straight up, but I think God gave me a great opportunity, a great race, a great strategy and a good day to run.”
With Patterson leading the way, Providence boys earned third place, their highest state finish in the sport. The Eagles edged Pleasant Valley by one point (111 to 112) to take that third spot. St. Bernard won with 92 points and JB Pennington was runner-up with 97 points.
Providence Christian dominated the girls race, taking three of the top six spots. Crim took third in 19:42.30 with eighth grader Millicent Talmadge fourth in 19:44.98 and freshman Madelyn Patterson sixth in 20:16.59. The times by Crim and Talmadge were second and third best in PCS history and Patterson’s time was eighth best.
Freshman Anne Marie Blaxton finished in 14th place with a 21:02.07 time, becoming the fourth all-state member of the team. Anna Catherine Farris, another freshman, was the final scoring placer for PCS, finishing in 27th place in 21:57.56.
All five Providence scoring placers finished ahead of a Whitesburg runner with Crim beating the No. 1 Warrior, Talmadge over the No. 2, Patterson over No. 3 and on down the line.
Other Eagles and their performances in the 144-runner field were Ellie Salter (47th place, 22:43.42), Pace Maddox (52nd, 22:53.71), Emily Love (55th, 23:01.64), Helen Talmadge (57th, 23:09.97) and Addison Pemberton (91st, 24:40.04).
“The girls ran lights out,” Carter said. “That was fun to watch.”
Carter said a strong, but composed start helped the Eagles.
“We had a strategy to keep it conservative in the first 800 meters (1/2 mile) and try to regroup our girls after the hectic start,” Carter said. “It is the state meet, so everybody is going to go crazy that first part of the race. If we could regroup between 800 and the mile, we knew we could execute our plan to the fullest.
“About 2000 meters (40 percent of the 3.1 miles) into the race when everything kind of shook out (after the start), we had all five runners up front. We knew our big competition was Whitesburg Christian and Pleasant Valley and we had four runners in front of their No. 2, so we knew if we could finish the race (at that point), we were going to pull it off. Of course you are holding your breath because anything can happen.”
On the boys side, Patterson finished off a unique season with his title. A 400 and 800-meter standout in track, he was not even part of cross country last year, instead playing on the PCS football team.
“I had no idea this could happen,” Patterson said. “I imagine I had a shot at getting toward the top 15-20 at state, but I didn’t think I would be in contention for the win. This is just crazy for me.”
Patterson, whose younger sister Madelyn has run cross county the last two seasons, said he made his mind up to run cross county last December.
“I had been thinking about it since I run track. I got to where I like running so I decided after last football season when that ended that the next time fall came around that I would be running cross country,” Patterson said.
Carter said Patterson’s transformation from football to a cross country titlist is unusual.
“You don’t take a rookie runner and win a state championship. That does not happen. God put a lot of ability in him and he has worked very hard to make the most of it. That is not coaching. That is not training. That is purely a gift given to him and he has made the most of it.”
Though he had strong performances during the season, Patterson was ranked fourth or fifth going in, but Carter said he executed a plan to earn the win.
“We wanted Conner to get out in the first 800, basically be about 20 meters behind the lead pack on purpose so he didn’t get out too fast, to make sure and when he came around the turn before the mile mark that he wanted to be closing that gap some to set himself up (for the finish),” Carter said. “Then at 2000 meters, we knew if Conner was in position in the top three that he would be in a strong position to chase the whole thing down.
“When he came around with about 400 meters to go – we have sort of a horseshoe finish on that course – and when he came around, he was literally on the No. 1 man’s shoulder and we knew it was over. There are very guys in the entire state that can outkick Conner in 400 meters. He just took off and that guy tried to go with him and Conner put it all out there.”
Patterson said of the late surge, “Once I made it to final 200-400 meters, I felt I had the confidence to bring it home at the end.”
Crim, a two-time Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year, led the girls effort with her bronze medal performance, her fourth-straight top 10 finish at state, including a pair of fifth-place showings the last two years.
The third-place effort comes after overcoming a broken foot from last December, which led to some slow times early in the season.
“It is really exciting. I have wanted that for a long time,” Crim said of breaking into the top three at state. “This year, I struggled with health issues, but I finally got back to getting that lower time. One of my teammates, Millie (Talmadge), ran with me and she pushed me to that spot too.”
One of the traditions of the race is the awarding of the top three finishers on a podium. Because of COVID-19 protocols, it was not held Saturday.
“It is disappointing, but it was still fun to know I would have been on the podium,” Crim said.
Carter said Crim was a major impact for Providence, not just on the course, but in leadership.
“Grace is the cornerstone of our program and she has shown those other girls the consistency and training that it takes to get to the elite level,” Carter said. “On a personal note, she has a great personality. She has meant so much to our girls.
“Those girls were so nervous and Grace was the one that spoke and those girls listened. Grace said, ‘Let’s have fun. Let’s put the nerves aside and let’s just run.’ Those girls just listened.”
Crim stressed the credit for the team title belonged to all the Eagle runners. She said Farris, the final scoring runner, was just as critical to the success.
“It feels great. We have worked so hard all season for this. It is just proof of how hard we worked and how hard this team has worked together. I was really honored we could win the state title this year.
“Our typical fifth runner got injured the week before state and wasn’t at full strength, but was the key to motivating the girls to victory,” Crim said. “Anna Catherine, our fifth and critical runner for this race, which is the last runner to count for points, really stepped up and ran a phenomenal race. All of our girls worked so hard for this state title.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!