 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson finishes second in tourney
0 comments

Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson finishes second in tourney

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
provi

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson finished second at the two-day Hike the Hills Tournament at Vestavia Hills.

Thompson fired a 71 in Monday’s opening round and a 1-under-par 69 on Tuesday to earn a 140 score behind only Auburn’s Morgan Jones, who had a two-day 135 after rounds of 69 and 66.

As a team, Providence had a 571 total after a 281 opening day and a 290. The Eagles finished 10 out of 13 teams at the meet.

Ella Grace Fletcher carded scores of 101 and 104 for a 205, followed by Julaine Reed with a 109 and 117 for a 226. Emma Kate Mobile had a 121-112-233.

Auburn won with a 453 total with Spain Park second with a 475 and McGill-Toolen third with a 480.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Which men's college basketball programs should we keep an eye out for next season?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert