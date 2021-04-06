Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson finishes second in tourney

Providence Christian’s Lauren Thompson finished second at the two-day Hike the Hills Tournament at Vestavia Hills.

Thompson fired a 71 in Monday’s opening round and a 1-under-par 69 on Tuesday to earn a 140 score behind only Auburn’s Morgan Jones, who had a two-day 135 after rounds of 69 and 66.

As a team, Providence had a 571 total after a 281 opening day and a 290. The Eagles finished 10 out of 13 teams at the meet.

Ella Grace Fletcher carded scores of 101 and 104 for a 205, followed by Julaine Reed with a 109 and 117 for a 226. Emma Kate Mobile had a 121-112-233.

Auburn won with a 453 total with Spain Park second with a 475 and McGill-Toolen third with a 480.