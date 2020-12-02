Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson signs with Lipscomb University

Lauren Thompson often keeps her teammates entertained by playing the ukulele on road trips. It plays second fiddle, however, to her solid golf game.

The Providence Christian senior, who helped the Eagles to three straight state titles (2016-2018) and is ranked as the No. 1 girls junior golfer in the state, signed a scholarship with Lipscomb University of Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson is excited about her future in Music City.

“I’m very excited to be able to sign today,” Thompson said. “I just want to thank all of my coaches and my family for supporting me all these years in my career.

“I’m a big music person, so obviously Nashville is really exciting for me.”

Thompson has played for the Eagles since the seventh grade and won the state championship as a sophomore in 2019.

With last season’s being halted due to COVID-19, Thompson was thankful she was able to secure a scholarship.

“I was just trying to get myself out there and sent a lot of emails to different coaches,” Thompson said of the recruiting process. “I had (Lipscomb) coach Jessee Lawley contact me and we just started talking. She happened to see me play about two summers ago.