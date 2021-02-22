Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson wins individual title in Talons Up tournament

After making the turn at 2-under, Thompson birdied No. 1 of Marshwood to stay on a roll before trouble again.

“The next hole, I hit a wedge a little thin over the green again and bogeyed,” Thompson said. “I just tried to bounce back after that. I missed a few birdie putts coming back, but I was just glad to finish and par out.”

Thompson, who signed a college scholarship with Lipscomb University in December, said it was nice to have that behind as she begins her final high school season.

“It’s really a burden off my shoulders,” Thompson said. “I mean, the recruiting process is fun, but knowing where I’m going is really just a relief.

“You come out here a little less worried in shooting a good score. It’s just having fun and having a good time. It feels really good to be out playing again despite all of the COVID regulations and rules.”

The next top local player was Isabella Holtz of Enterprise, who finished 37th overall with a 109, with teammate Meredith Black right behind at 111. Ela Grace Fletcher was the next top scorer for Providence at 115, which was 42nd place. Houston Academy’s top scorer was Ella Robbins with a 122, which was 48th overall.

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle

