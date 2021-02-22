Providence Christian golfer Lauren Thompson wins individual title in Talons Up tournament

Providence Christian senior golfer Lauren Thompson started the season with a bang in winning the individual title of the Talons Up tournament hosted by the Eagles at Highland Oaks on Monday.
Thompson shot a 2-under-par 70 to win by five strokes over Molly Brown Davidson of Trussville and Morgan Jones of Auburn.
Auburn won the 13-team tournament with a score 19-over-par, followed by Trussville (+23), Spain Park (+34), Mountain Brook (+39) and Hoover (+50) to round out the top five. The top three scorers for each school are counted towards the final team tally. The teams played on the Highlands and Marshwood courses.
Two other local teams – Enterprise and Houston Academy – joined host-school Providence in the tournament.
Providence finished ninth at +94, followed by Enterprise at +123. Houston Academy finished in the final spot with at +159.
Thompson made eagle on No. 7 of the Highlands course en route to the medalist honors.
“I had a good drive,” Thompson said. “It’s a really, really short par 5, so I hit a 9-iron up there about six feet and sank the putt for eagle. It was a really good boost for morale.”
Thompson started the round with a birdie, but made bogey on No. 5.
“It was a really tough pin placement,” Thompson said. “I overshot the green and had a really tough putt coming downhill. I did the best I could and tried to stop it and just missed the putt coming back.”
After making the turn at 2-under, Thompson birdied No. 1 of Marshwood to stay on a roll before trouble again.
“The next hole, I hit a wedge a little thin over the green again and bogeyed,” Thompson said. “I just tried to bounce back after that. I missed a few birdie putts coming back, but I was just glad to finish and par out.”
Thompson, who signed a college scholarship with Lipscomb University in December, said it was nice to have that behind as she begins her final high school season.
“It’s really a burden off my shoulders,” Thompson said. “I mean, the recruiting process is fun, but knowing where I’m going is really just a relief.
“You come out here a little less worried in shooting a good score. It’s just having fun and having a good time. It feels really good to be out playing again despite all of the COVID regulations and rules.”
The next top local player was Isabella Holtz of Enterprise, who finished 37th overall with a 109, with teammate Meredith Black right behind at 111. Ela Grace Fletcher was the next top scorer for Providence at 115, which was 42nd place. Houston Academy’s top scorer was Ella Robbins with a 122, which was 48th overall.
Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965. Support his work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com. Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed