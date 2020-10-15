Providence Christian junior high boys, G.W. Long girls basketball teams win

Providence Christian opened its junior high basketball season with a 34-9 win over G.W. Long.

Pearce Boone led the way with 10 points, while Calvin McClintock added seven.

G.W. Long was led by Cameron Richards with five.

G.W. Long girls 23, Providence Christian 20: Zymirria Glanton had 13 points to lead G.W. Long girls junior high team to a win over Providence Christian on Thursday night.

Mary Beth Arnold had 15 points to lead Providence Christian.

South Dale boys 37, Ariton 16: Isaiah Griffin had 10 points and Zion McNair added nine points, all off three 3-pointers, to lead South Dale over Ariton on Thursday night.

Gardner Dunn and Wilson Cotton both had six points to lead Ariton.