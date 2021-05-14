Providence Christian loses Class 3A state semifinal series to Bayside Academy

After an RBI double by Rucando and an RBI single by Cade Morris, Jake DeValk launched a towering three-run homer with two outs over the center field fence.

But those three runs would soon be wiped off the scoreboard after Providence coach Casey Smith came out to challenge and the home plate umpire acknowledged that the first runner in on the home run didn’t touch home plate, thus was ruled out once Smith appealed.

Smith said a fan alerted him that the runner missed home plate.

“I’ll be honest, he hits it and I’m charting it and thinking about the next play and actually I had a parent come to the fence and say he missed home plate and it wasn’t even close,” Smith said. “I went out there and the umpire actually looked at me and he just smiled when I asked him.

“For the umpire to have the guts to see that and call that says a lot about what kind of umpire he is.”

Matthew Morris led off the Providence second with a double down the left field line and went to third on a wild pitch with nobody out. However, Swindle got a foul out to first base and two strikeouts to end the threat and the inning.