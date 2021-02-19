Providence Christian Mayes signs with Free-Hardeman, Chancellor with LBW

The Eagle senior said he liked the veteran coaching staff at LBW, led by Steve Helms, who is in his 31st year with the program and is closing in on the 1,000-career win mark.

“Mainly the coaches,” Chancellor answered when asked why he chose LBW. “They are really good coaches. He (head coach) has been there for a good while now, so he knows what he doing. He is a hard worker and he will push us.”

On the baseball diamond, Chancellor feels he is a standout outfielder who can track down fly balls and also has a strong arm to throw people out on the bases.

“God has gifted me with speed and that is a great asset to have in the outfield,” Chancellor said. “I can cover a lot of ground.”

He added he loved playing outfield because of “diving catches, sliding catches and throwing people out at home.”

He is also not bad on the mound either. Before the season got shutdown last year, he had made three pitching appearances and was 1-0 with a 0.78 earned run average and an 18 to 3 strikeout to walk ratio over nine innings. In his first outing this season, he pitched two shutout innings, allowing one hit, while striking out six.

“Coach Casey is always, ‘A lot of strikes, a lot of strikes’ and getting ahead in the count, so that is my main focus,” Chancellor said of this season.