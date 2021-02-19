Providence Christian Mayes signs with Free-Hardeman, Chancellor with LBW

The wait is over for Providence Christian athletes Adleigh Mayes and Abe Chancellor.
After committing to play for their respective colleges more than a month ago, the two officially had a signing ceremony Friday morning at the PCS gym.
Mayes, a standout setter on the volleyball team, signed with Freed-Hardeman, an NAIA program and Christian school in Henderson, Tenn. Chancellor, a pitcher/outfielder in baseball, inked with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.
Both are multi-sport stars at PCS with Mayes also playing on the girls basketball team and Chancellor on the football and boys basketball teams.
Mayes committed with Freed-Hardeman in December and signed in January.
“I am really excited,” Mayes said. “I feel I have been waiting a long time so it feels good to actually sign on paper.
“When I was in middle school, I wasn’t completely sure if I wanted to play in college or not, but I am really glad I get the opportunity. I have wanted to sign the last few years.”
Chancellor committed to LBW last month and officially signed on Friday. He becomes the second Eagle baseball player in as many years to sign with the Saints, joining Cole Smith from last year.
“It feels great,” Chancellor said. “It has been a long process – a lot of praying and I talked to a lot of coaches and with my family. I actually have a buddy (Smith) over there at Andalusia, so I will be rooming with him next year, which is exciting.”
Mayes continued a family tradition in two ways with her signing of Freed-Hardeman. She becomes a fourth-generation member to attend the Tennessee school, following her parents, Jeremy and Rachel, plus her great grandfather and grandparents on her mother’s side. Her dad, Jeremy, played basketball with the Lions.
“That is really exciting,” Mayes said. “I am glad my parents and grandparents have gone (there). It feels good to do the same thing and know they have gone there before me.”
In addition, Mayes becomes the second family member in 15 months to sign an athletic scholarship, following her sister, Autumn, who signed with the University of West Georgia out of Providence Christian in the fall of 2019.
Mayes said she enjoyed her visit to the campus in Henderson, Tenn., located in between Memphis and Nashville, roughly two hours from both
“I like the town,” Mayes said. “It is not too big, not too small. I am close to Memphis and close to Nashville. It has a small city feel to it.”
A member of Providence’s volleyball team since her eighth-grade year, Mayes played right side hitter early in her career before moving to setter during her junior season to help fill a void at the position for PCS.
In her two years as a setter, she set up teammates for 2,215 kills over 99 matches, averaging 22.3 assists per contest. She also earned 227 aces (2.3 per match), 152 kills (1.5) and 596 digs (6.0).
She was selected to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team both seasons as she helped the Eagles to the state finals and state semifinals, respectively. Overall in her career, she was part of five state tournament teams, including three state finalists.
“Adleigh Mayes is a highly versatile volleyball player that is capable of playing any position on the court,” Providence Christian head coach Bill Oldfield said.
The Eagle standout said she enjoys the role of a server the most, but has also come to love setting despite the fact she had not done it before her junior year. She expects to remain a setter in college.
“I will be setting. That is my favorite position to play even though I have been a hitter most of my life,” Mayes said. “I like setting a lot.”
Chancellor will play several roles with the Saints, pitching and playing the outfield, his two specialties. Two years ago, he played a prominent role as an outfielder on the Eagles state championship team. Last year, he started off strong as a pitcher before the season got shutdown by COVID-19.
“He played a very important defensive role on our 2019 state championship team,” Providence coach Casey Smith said. “His defense has continued to improve and he now plays a huge role for our team both on the mound and offensively.”
The Eagle senior said he liked the veteran coaching staff at LBW, led by Steve Helms, who is in his 31st year with the program and is closing in on the 1,000-career win mark.
“Mainly the coaches,” Chancellor answered when asked why he chose LBW. “They are really good coaches. He (head coach) has been there for a good while now, so he knows what he doing. He is a hard worker and he will push us.”
On the baseball diamond, Chancellor feels he is a standout outfielder who can track down fly balls and also has a strong arm to throw people out on the bases.
“God has gifted me with speed and that is a great asset to have in the outfield,” Chancellor said. “I can cover a lot of ground.”
He added he loved playing outfield because of “diving catches, sliding catches and throwing people out at home.”
He is also not bad on the mound either. Before the season got shutdown last year, he had made three pitching appearances and was 1-0 with a 0.78 earned run average and an 18 to 3 strikeout to walk ratio over nine innings. In his first outing this season, he pitched two shutout innings, allowing one hit, while striking out six.
“Coach Casey is always, ‘A lot of strikes, a lot of strikes’ and getting ahead in the count, so that is my main focus,” Chancellor said of this season.