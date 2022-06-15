Providence Christian places well in Alabama SCTP tournament

Providence Christian was represented well at the recent Alabama SCTP (Scholastic Clay Target Program) Tournament held in Childersburg.

The tournament is held yearly with schools throughout the state competing in three divisions: sporting clays, skeet and trap.

In trap intermediate entry-level, Zed Solomon placed first and Mason Scott placed second. In senior varsity, Coleman Cannon placed second.

In sporting clays, intermediate entry-level, Ethan Benefield placed second and Aaron Walker was third. In senior varsity, Tyler O’Bryan was third.

In skeet shooting, intermediate-entry, Zed Solomon was first and Lincoln Taylor was third. In senior varsity, Mason Colley was third.

Providence Christian also placed second HOA in all three divisions: Sporting clays (Tyler O’Bryan, Coleman Cannon and Nicholas Morton); Trap (Coleman Cannon, Zed Solomon, Mason Scott, Nicholas Morton and Seth Clark); and Skeet (Mason Colley, Tyler O’Bryan and Clinton Riggs).

O’Bryan came in third over in the HOA competitions.