Providence Christian 's Sarah Beth Rikard signs to compete for Samford track/field

Despite competing against athletes mostly from bigger Class 6A and 7A schools, she finished in the top 50 percent of the field of 44 in five of seven events, including placing in the top 10 in the high jump and long jump.

“I didn’t think I was going to be any good as I knew there were going to be 7A girls – it is 1A-7A,” Rikard said. “I thought I was just going to get some practice in, but I went there and did my best. I couldn’t have done better. It was awesome for the school and for the Lord. My coaches couldn’t have taught me any better.”

She placed seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 ½ inches and ninth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 2 ½ inches. She also placed 11th in the 200 meters in 26.80 seconds and 15th in the 100 hurdles with a 16.75 time.

She finished 22nd in the 800 meters, though with a respectable 2 minutes and 45.40 time after not much training in the event. She was 33rd in the javelin (56 feet, 11 inches) and 37th in the shot put (20 feet, 2 ¼ inches).

“High jump and hurdles are my favorites,” Rikard said. “I cleared 5 feet at sectional (in high jump) and I am only 5’2, so that is a pretty good accomplishment.”

She visited her new school in Birmingham in the fall and left impressed.