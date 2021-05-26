Providence Christian 's Sarah Beth Rikard signs to compete for Samford track/field

Four years ago as a ninth-grade cheerleader, Sarah Beth Rikard was busy tumbling and flipping down the football field as Providence Christian’s football team entered the field.
Little did Rikard know then that tumbling and flipping would eventually lead to a college scholarship, in of all things, track and field and specifically in the sport’s seven-event Heptathlon.
A member of the PCS track and field team the last three years who finished 12th out of 44 girls at this year AHSAA State Heptathlon this spring, Rikard signed to compete in the sport at Samford University Wednesday. She will compete in the Heptahlon at the Birmingham school.
“I started cheer in seventh grade and I always cheered. I always thought I would go to school and try out for cheer, maybe cheering. I never thought I would be running track,” Rikard said after the signing ceremony.
She added signing to compete in track and field for college was “awesome,” especially after having only two years of competition in the sport after missing last year because of COVID-19.
“I never thought this would happen,” Rikard said. “Having only two years to compete in high school and have the ability to talk to coaches at another level is unbelievable. I couldn’t be more excited to keep my career going with track.”
The path to a college track/field career began after Providence assistant coach Bob Pitcher approached Rikard after seeing her work as a cheerleader.
“I had always been a gymnast, having done it for years since I was little and they (the coaches) thought I would be a good jumper, so one of my coaches came to me at school in ninth grade and told me I need to come try out and see what it looks like,” Rikard said. “In 10th grade, I tried out and I fell in love (with it). I wasn’t the best to begin with, but I loved it.”
Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said the coaches noticed Rikard’s potential in seeing her ability as a cheerleader.
“You see her running and flipping around all across the football field and you see that she has some natural springs and natural jumping ability, so you think if you spend a little time with her you could develop her in the triple jump, long jump, high jump,” Carter said. “She had some natural talent for that and that is what our thinking was – if we could get her out there, we could teach her the events because she had the natural ingredients.”
Rikard actually began her track career at PCS in the high jump, long jump, the two hurdle races and some shorter distances
As a sophomore, she finished fifth in the long jump at the outdoor AHSAA State Championships with a leap of 4 foot, 6 inches.
This winter and spring, she helped the Lady Eagles win state titles at both the indoor and outdoor AHSAA State Championships.
During the indoor state meet, she earned four top-seven finishes, taking third place in the triple jump (32 feet, 10 inches), fourth in the high jump (4’ 10”), fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (10.26 seconds) and seventh in the 60 meters (8.37).
She also had a big meet at this year’s outdoor state meet with four top-five finishes, including a pair of silver medals.
She was second in both hurdle races, finishing in 16.33 seconds in the 100 and 48.45 in the 300. She also captured fourth in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 8 inches and fifth in the triple jump at 32 feet, 1 3/4 inches.
A week after the state championships, she competed at the AHSAA all-classification Heptathlon State Championships in Hoover. The Heptathlon features the 100-meter hurdles, the 200-meter dash, the 800-meter run, the long jump, high jump, shot put and javelin.
Despite Rikard’s small stature, especially in regards to the shot put and javelin, Carter felt she had enough abilities in most of the events to be a factor at the state meet.
“She has good natural speed and she took to the hurdles well as she has the speed, the flexibility and explosiveness to clear hurdles,” Carter said. “The only missing pieces to the Heptathlon were the two throwing events – the shot put and javelin. We felt she could get enough points in the other events to be competitive (overall).”
Despite competing against athletes mostly from bigger Class 6A and 7A schools, she finished in the top 50 percent of the field of 44 in five of seven events, including placing in the top 10 in the high jump and long jump.
“I didn’t think I was going to be any good as I knew there were going to be 7A girls – it is 1A-7A,” Rikard said. “I thought I was just going to get some practice in, but I went there and did my best. I couldn’t have done better. It was awesome for the school and for the Lord. My coaches couldn’t have taught me any better.”
She placed seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 ½ inches and ninth in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 2 ½ inches. She also placed 11th in the 200 meters in 26.80 seconds and 15th in the 100 hurdles with a 16.75 time.
She finished 22nd in the 800 meters, though with a respectable 2 minutes and 45.40 time after not much training in the event. She was 33rd in the javelin (56 feet, 11 inches) and 37th in the shot put (20 feet, 2 ¼ inches).
“High jump and hurdles are my favorites,” Rikard said. “I cleared 5 feet at sectional (in high jump) and I am only 5’2, so that is a pretty good accomplishment.”
She visited her new school in Birmingham in the fall and left impressed.
“(I liked) the environment of everyone being there on campus and seeing the classes being God-centered and for the Lord is what made it stick out to me,” Rikard said.