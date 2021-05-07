Providence Christian salvages split with T.R. Miller to force third game

PCS also put the tying runner on base in the seventh inning as Clark Crowder reached on a throwing error by the catcher off a third strike in the dirt and Reed Linder reached on a walk by reliever Kannan Carter with two outs.

T.R. Miller inserted Miller Hart to the mound after the Linder walk and he induced a ground ball back to him for the game’s final out and save the win for Jernigan. The Tiger starter went 6 2/3, striking out 11 and allowing seven hits. He had a four-hit shutout through five innings.

Linder, Providence’s pitcher, also had a solid game with some unfortunate bad luck hurting him. He struck nine over seven innings and allowed seven hits – three of which were infield singles.

The Tigers earned their first run in the second as Ed Dolihite doubled with two outs to left field and Bracken Pettis singled him home.

In the fourth, Miller’s Kyle Blevins reached on an infield hit to open the inning. Eagle first baseman Matthew Morris made a great diving stop on a Blevins grounder, but the Tiger hitter beat the throw to the pitcher at first base.

Blevins moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out and scored on another wild pitch.