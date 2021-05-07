Providence Christian salvages split with T.R. Miller to force third game

With its season on the line, Providence Christian’s offense erupted at a key moment Friday night.
The Eagles scored six runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and spark a 10-6 win over T.R. Miller to salvage an opening-night split in the Class 3A state quarterfinal series at the Providence campus.
No. 1 ranked T.R. Miller won the opener 5-3 over the ninth-ranked Eagles.
The decisive third game is Saturday at noon at the PCS campus. The winner advances to next week’s state semifinals at home against Bayside Academy, which won its series over Opp Friday.
Providence Christian improved to 23-11 with the second-game win, while T.R. Miller lost for the only the second time on the year to go with 30 wins.
Freshman Win Brock came off the bench as a pinch hitter to ignite the six-run fifth inning for Providence, which sent 10 batters to the plate. He began the inning with a single and ended the frame with a two-run single.
The inning featured only four hits, but three scored runs. Two walks and two hit batters aided PCS.
Brock led off with a single to left-center and he advanced to second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Jake Smith, Providence’s lead-off hitter, drew a walk, one of three in the game for him, and a walk to Clark Crowder loaded the bases.
Eagle senior Abe Chancellor then ripped a two-run double past third and down the left field line to give the Eagles a 4-2 advantage. Reed Linder struck out, but Harrison Mims followed with a two-run double, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 6-2.
Providence re-loaded the bases as both Matthew Morris and Matt Dave Snell were hit by pitches. Tiger reliever Trent Cooper got a strikeout, but Brock singled to right field to drive in courtesy runner CJ Sullivan and Morris to make it 8-2.
T.R. Miller’s Logan Rowell belted a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Providence matched that run with a run-scoring double by Chancellor in the top of the sixth.
A RBI double from Snell in the top of the seventh increased the PCS advantage to 10-3 before the Tigers scored three in the bottom of the seventh to make the final 10-6. Blake Jernigan had a run-scoring single, Broox Hart scored on a ground out and Jernigan scored on a passed ball.
After a walk to Kyle Blevins, Providence reliever Samuel Farris got a force out at second base to end the game.
Snell, Chancellor and Brock paced a 10-hit PCS attack. Snell was 3-for-3 with two runs batted in, Chancellor 2-for-4 with three RBI and Brock was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Mims added a hit with two RBI.
The Tigers were led offensively by Hart and Rowell, who both had two hits and a RBI.
Mims earned the pitching win for PCS, working 6 1/3 innings before reaching 100 pitches. He gave up five runs, only three earned, and struck out seven, while allowing seven hits. Farris got the final two outs.
Providence scored two runs in the second inning. Snell singled in Sullivan, a courtesy runner for Mims, who walked, and Wells delivered a sac fly to score Morris, who doubled.
T.R. Miller scored once in both the bottom of second and third to tie it at 2-2. In the second, Blevins walked, stole second, moved to third on a ground out before scoring on an errant pickoff attempt by the catcher. Hart had a RBI single in the third.
Neither team threatened in the fourth before Providence erupted with his pivotal six-run fifth.
T.R. Miller 5, Providence Christian 3: In the opener, a late Providence Christian rally fell short. The Eagles sliced a 5-0 deficit down to two late, but couldn’t finish off rally attempts in the sixth or seventh innings.
T.R. Miller seized a 5-0 advantage off a run in both the second and third and three runs in the fifth before Providence scored three in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap.
The Eagles put the tying runner on base later in the sixth, but with runners at first and second, Tiger starting pitcher Blake Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat.
PCS also put the tying runner on base in the seventh inning as Clark Crowder reached on a throwing error by the catcher off a third strike in the dirt and Reed Linder reached on a walk by reliever Kannan Carter with two outs.
T.R. Miller inserted Miller Hart to the mound after the Linder walk and he induced a ground ball back to him for the game’s final out and save the win for Jernigan. The Tiger starter went 6 2/3, striking out 11 and allowing seven hits. He had a four-hit shutout through five innings.
Linder, Providence’s pitcher, also had a solid game with some unfortunate bad luck hurting him. He struck nine over seven innings and allowed seven hits – three of which were infield singles.
The Tigers earned their first run in the second as Ed Dolihite doubled with two outs to left field and Bracken Pettis singled him home.
In the fourth, Miller’s Kyle Blevins reached on an infield hit to open the inning. Eagle first baseman Matthew Morris made a great diving stop on a Blevins grounder, but the Tiger hitter beat the throw to the pitcher at first base.
Blevins moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a ground out and scored on another wild pitch.
Providence threatened in the first and third. In the first, the Eagles loaded the bases, but Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat. In the third, PCS put three runners on bases, but Tiger catcher Wyn Brittain threw out two runners trying to steal during the inning to basically snuff out the opportunity. The Miller catcher threw out three runners overall in the game.
The Tigers moved ahead 5-0 with three runs in the top of the fifth. Two walks and a passed ball put runners at second and third with two outs. Brittain then hit a soft short bloop between the pitcher’s mound and third base. Eagle third baseman Frank Wells fielded it off a short hop, but had no chance to throw out Brittain. Logan Rowell scored on the play.
After a stolen base by Brittain, Blevins followed with a two-run single to make it 5-0.
Providence began its rally attempt in the sixth.
Crowder was hit by a pitch and after a fly out, Linder doubled in the left-center field gap. Crowder was waved around third on the play and the throw to the catcher beat him home, but as Crowder jumped to avoid the tag, the ball popped loose and Crowder was safe.
Harrison Mims followed with a run-scoring triple and Morris added a RBI single to cut the margin to 5-3.
After a fly out, Wells walked to put runners at first and second, but Jernigan got a strikeout to end the threat.
PCS had its last chance in the seventh, but couldn’t cash in a run.
Blevins led the Miller offense with two hits, while Crowder had two hits to lead the Providence attack.