Providence Christian soccer standout Caputo signs with Oglethrope University

“She has the unique ability to see the field and know the right direction or right person to get the ball to in pushing it up the midfield for an offensive attack,” Fripp said.

While small in size, Caputo has good strength for throw-ins and Fripp said the Eagle senior was utilized on most throw-ins, allowing her a chance to work some on offense. She scored three goals during the season.

Caputo, who was Providence’s team captain, helped the Eagles finish with an 8-7-3 record and an appearance in the Class 1A-3A state playoffs behind her overall talent and leadership.

“The best thing is probably my speed because I am fast to the ball,” Caputo said of her biggest strength on the soccer field. “I am a great defender and speed plays a part in that.”

While Caputo is talented on the field, Fripp said her all-out attitude and being a student of the game were also major contributing factors in her success in a quick time frame.

“Catie has been playing soccer for just over three years, so she is still a little bit of a novice as she had never played before,” Fripp said. “There has been a big learning curve, but she has progressed amazingly well every year.