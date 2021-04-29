Providence Christian soccer standout Caputo signs with Oglethrope University

Providence Christian girls soccer standout Catie Caputo shouldn’t have any problems remembering when she took the step from high school athlete to college athlete.
That’s because the Eagle senior signed a college scholarship to Oglethorpe University on her 19th birthday Thursday afternoon at the PCS gym. Oglethorpe is a Division III school just north of downtown Atlanta in the city of Brookhaven.
“I am very excited,” Caputo said. “It is also my birthday, so it is like a 2-for-1 (celebration). It is great to do that.”
Caputo, a right back defender for the Eagles, said signing on her birthday was coincidental.
“It just landed on my birthday,” Caputo said.
The newest signee of the Stormy Petrels (a seabird) recently visited the campus and left impressed with the program.
“I toured the school and met the assistant coach and the main coach and they were very welcoming, very nice,” Caputo said. “The campus was beautiful and their new soccer field is amazing.”
Caputo was a force in the back defensively for Providence this past season, earning 16 blocks of shot attempts. Head coach Paul Fripp, though, said she wasn’t just a great defender, but also excelled at helping the Eagle transition from defense to offense, earning four assists along the way.
“She has the unique ability to see the field and know the right direction or right person to get the ball to in pushing it up the midfield for an offensive attack,” Fripp said.
While small in size, Caputo has good strength for throw-ins and Fripp said the Eagle senior was utilized on most throw-ins, allowing her a chance to work some on offense. She scored three goals during the season.
Caputo, who was Providence’s team captain, helped the Eagles finish with an 8-7-3 record and an appearance in the Class 1A-3A state playoffs behind her overall talent and leadership.
“The best thing is probably my speed because I am fast to the ball,” Caputo said of her biggest strength on the soccer field. “I am a great defender and speed plays a part in that.”
While Caputo is talented on the field, Fripp said her all-out attitude and being a student of the game were also major contributing factors in her success in a quick time frame.
“Catie has been playing soccer for just over three years, so she is still a little bit of a novice as she had never played before,” Fripp said. “There has been a big learning curve, but she has progressed amazingly well every year.
“Whatever Catie does, she does with everything she has and with a huge infectious smile. Even when she makes a mistake, she still has this huge smile on her face. She hustles incredibly well. She is always asking me and other coaches, ‘Hey what did I do well? What did I do best? What can I do better? Where can I learn?’ That to me is the essence of a great player and a great student.”
That work ethic is present no matter the circumstances, added Fripp.
“Her willingness to keep going, no matter what the odds are, the team we are facing, whether we are down or we are up, she is always willing to work,” Fripp said.
Caputo, who also plays for the Dothan Shockers travel team, plans to study pre-vet at Oglethorpe.