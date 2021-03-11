Providence Christian softball team gets sweep of Northside Methodist

The offense for the Providence Christian softball team came to life at an opportune time in Thursday’s first game of a doubleheader.
The Eagles erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of the five-inning game to overcome a deficit and earn a 6-2 win over city rival Northside Methodist Academy at the PCS campus.
Providence kept the offense going in the second game, scoring 12 runs in the first inning during a 15-0 four-inning win over the Knights.
The two, like other prep teams, were playing on the eve of when high school sports began to get shut down last year because of COVID-19 and didn’t return until the fall. Both PCS head coach Cory Driggers and Northside Methodist coach Anthony Griggs were glad things have gone smoother this year.
“It certainly feels great,” Drigggers said. “Obviously, it is all about the girls when it comes to our team and we want them to have a good experience and have a good time.
“Over this past year, all of us have learned not to take things for granted whether it is softball, going to school or being able to visit with family members – big and important things – so to be able to be out here and play a game they love, it is great for us – and for all teams.”
Griggs added, “It is very exciting (to play this year). It is refreshing for the girls to get back to a sense of normalcy.”
In Thursday’s first game, Northside Methodist, behind a two-run first inning, held a slim 2-1 lead before PCS combined a walk and five hits for its go-ahead five-run fourth inning.
With one out, Ella Houston walked and courtesy runner Natalie Cole moved to second on a wild pitch. Riley Smith followed with a RBI single to left field and moved to second on a throw home.
Left-handed hitter Kaitlyn Russ then ripped a hard line drive down the third-base line. Russ ended up with a RBI double, bringing home courtesy runner Paige Stickler to put the Eagles in front 3-2.
Emma Grace Holley flied out to right field, but Russ tagged from second and advanced to third. Mary Hannah Driggers hit a hard grounder off the glove of a diving third baseman and Russ came in to score to make it 4-2.
Camille Palmer then hit a deep fly ball to left that fell in for a RBI double behind the left fielder, making it 5-2, and Maddie Norris poked a run-scoring single to right to bring home Palmer for a 6-2 advantage.
“Since we were playing a doubleheader and just playing five innings each game, I told our girls, ‘Hey, this is it. We only have two more chances,’ and fortunately the bats woke up when we needed them to,” Providence coach Driggers said. “We also had some good base running as well during that inning.”
The Eagle coach felt the key at-bat in the inning actually was the walk by Houston that jumpstarted the outburst.
“One of the batters went down 0-1 (and 1-2), but came back with a walk and that was big,” Driggers said. “Those things don’t make headlines, but those are the little things we are trying to do as a team this year to have quality at-bats.”
The Knights threatened in the top of the fifth following a one-out throwing error off a Cassie Willis grounder and a single by Emilee Vickers. After a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third, the Eagles inserted eighth grader Cole to the circle. The reliever slammed the door on the rally, recording consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Northside Methodist opened the game’s scoring with a pair of first-inning runs.
After a ground out, Anna Griggs reached on an error. Two batters later, Willis ripped a double to left to score Griggs. Vickers followed with a RBI single to right to bring home Willis.
The Eagles threatened in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with two outs after singles by Palmer and Norris and a walk to Eliza Shipman, but NMA starter Marah Stuckey got a soft infield fly out to end the threat.
Providence did push a run across in the third. With one out, Palmer reached on a two-base outfield error and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring during a Norris ground out to second.
The Knights had a chance to add to their lead in the top of the fourth, putting runners at second and third with two outs, but Providence starter Norris got a ground out to end the frame.
The Eagles finished with nine hits, led by two each from Driggers, Palmer and Norris.
The Knights had eight hits, including two each from Willis, Vickers and Lelayna Grooms.
“We just have to hit,” Northside Methodist’s Griggs said. “There is no secret to it. We have to put more pressure on them at the plate. We are taking too many pitches and not hitting good pitches.
“We are really young and inexperienced as we have only one senior (Emilee Vickers) and two juniors. We have to be a way more aggressive team at the plate if we are going to have any success.”
Norris was the game’s winning pitcher, working 4 1/3 innings and earning five strikeouts. She allowed two runs, only one earned. Cole earned a save with her two strikeouts to end the game.
In game two, Providence jumped on the Knights for 12 first-inning runs. The frame was highlighted by a grand slam homer by Houston and a three-run triple by Holley. Madilyn Walding and Driggers both had a run-scoring single and Smith added a RBI ground out. Two other runs scored on an error, one of six in the game by the youthful Knights.
The Eagles added three runs in the fourth. Holley had a RBI single, Driggers a RBI sac fly and another run scored during an error.
Holley finished the game 3-for-3 with four runs batted in to pace a nine-hit attack for PCS.
Cole and Houston combined on a two-hitter. Cole started and struck out one and Houston worked the last two innings and struck out three. Both allowed one hit.
Grooms had a double and Gracie Chenoweth a single for the two Northside Methodist hits.