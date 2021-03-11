Providence Christian softball team gets sweep of Northside Methodist

The offense for the Providence Christian softball team came to life at an opportune time in Thursday’s first game of a doubleheader.

The Eagles erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning of the five-inning game to overcome a deficit and earn a 6-2 win over city rival Northside Methodist Academy at the PCS campus.

Providence kept the offense going in the second game, scoring 12 runs in the first inning during a 15-0 four-inning win over the Knights.

The two, like other prep teams, were playing on the eve of when high school sports began to get shut down last year because of COVID-19 and didn’t return until the fall. Both PCS head coach Cory Driggers and Northside Methodist coach Anthony Griggs were glad things have gone smoother this year.

“It certainly feels great,” Drigggers said. “Obviously, it is all about the girls when it comes to our team and we want them to have a good experience and have a good time.

“Over this past year, all of us have learned not to take things for granted whether it is softball, going to school or being able to visit with family members – big and important things – so to be able to be out here and play a game they love, it is great for us – and for all teams.”