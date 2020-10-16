Providence Christian steamrolls New Brockton

Providence Christian proved its superiority over New Brockton early and often Friday night, scoring six touchdowns in its first 13 plays in a 50-15 home victory.

The Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-3 Class 3A, Region 2) scored five touchdowns in the first quarter alone in keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Gamecocks (1-6, 1-4) continued their struggles early, registering minus-15 yards in the first quarter.

The Gamecocks won the toss and deferred, allowing the Eagles to display their firepower right out of the gate. On the second play of the game, Grant Weatherford hauled in a short pass, broke a tackle and raced all the wall to New Brockton’s 3-yard line.

The 58-yard gain set up a touchdown plunge from Gus Goldsborough on the next play, and the two-point conversion gave Providence an 8-0 lead just 1m13 into the contest.

New Brockton struggled against the Providence defensive front on its opening drive but managed a strong punt to the Eagle 23.

No matter. The Eagles only needed two plays — a 22-yard run from Weatherford and a 55-yard scoring scamper from Goldsborough — to cap the drive.

The plays were part of a first half where Providence gained 320 on just 15 plays.