Providence Christian steamrolls New Brockton

Providence Christian proved its superiority over New Brockton early and often Friday night, scoring six touchdowns in its first 13 plays in a 50-15 home victory.
The Eagles (4-4 overall, 2-3 Class 3A, Region 2) scored five touchdowns in the first quarter alone in keeping their playoff hopes alive. The Gamecocks (1-6, 1-4) continued their struggles early, registering minus-15 yards in the first quarter.
The Gamecocks won the toss and deferred, allowing the Eagles to display their firepower right out of the gate. On the second play of the game, Grant Weatherford hauled in a short pass, broke a tackle and raced all the wall to New Brockton’s 3-yard line.
The 58-yard gain set up a touchdown plunge from Gus Goldsborough on the next play, and the two-point conversion gave Providence an 8-0 lead just 1m13 into the contest.
New Brockton struggled against the Providence defensive front on its opening drive but managed a strong punt to the Eagle 23.
No matter. The Eagles only needed two plays — a 22-yard run from Weatherford and a 55-yard scoring scamper from Goldsborough — to cap the drive.
The plays were part of a first half where Providence gained 320 on just 15 plays.
After the extra point, the Eagles recovered an onside kick at their 48 and scored again in just four plays. Jake Smith, who completed all three of his first-half passes for 123 yards, connected with Weatherford on a 36-yard bomb to give Providence a 22-0 lead with 3:54 left in the first period.
The Eagles capped the first quarter with a pair of one-play scoring drives as field position heavily favored them thanks to great defense and special teams play. Smith scored on a 32-yard run and Goldsborough added a 20-yard scoring rush to give Providence a 36-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Providence continued the onslaught in the second quarter, finding the end zone in just two plays. A 29-yard TD pass from Smith to Abe Chancellor capped the drive and upped the Eagles’ advantage to 43-0.
The Gamecocks mounted one good drive that ate the clock in the second quarter. A 25-yard run from Julian Noble set up a 4-yard touchdown run from quarterback Kaden Cupp.
Providence led 43-8 at halftime and increased it to 50-8 with a 2-yard TD run from Smith in the third quarter. Cupp rounded out New Brockton’s scoring with a 47-yard TD run off a bad snap late in the fourth quarter.
Smith led the Eagles with 123 and two touchdowns passing. He added 76 yards and two other scores on five carries.
Goldsborough paced the ground game with 105 yards and three scores on 11 carries. Weatherford added 77 yards on three carries and 97 yards and a TD on two receptions.
Cupp accounted for 121 of the Gamecocks’ 150 yards rushing and both of the scores. He completed 9 of his 17 passes for 97 yards.
Avery Weed added 53 yards on three receptions.
Providence stuffed New Brockton’s run game, registering 23 stops of no gain or negative yardage in the contest.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!