Providence Christian sweeps Dothan in prep tennis action

Providence Christian swept a high school tennis match with Dothan with the girls team taking a 8-1 decision over DHS and the boys winning 9-0. Below are the results.
Girls
Singles
No. 1 Mary Ellen Hart (PCS) def. Mattie Dodson (DHS) 8-4
No. 2 Anna Clay Parrish (PCS) def. Megan Duffy (DHS) 8-5
No. 3 Abby Still (PCS) def. Savannah Nunez (DHS) 8-1
No. 4 Olivia Crump (PCS) def. Jules Singley (DHS) 8-1
No. 5 Owen Thompson (PCS) def. Shelley Branch (DHS) 9-7
No. 6 Ellie Smith (DHS) def. Annie Hart (PCS) 8-8 (11-9)
Exh: Zoe Edenfield (DHS) def. Emma Kate Buchanan (PCS) 8-2
Doubles
No. 1 M.E. Hart/Parrish (PCS) def. Dodson/Duffy (DHS) 8-4
No. 2 Still/Crump (PCS) def. Nunez/Smith (DHS) 8-1
No. 3 Thompson/A. Hart (PCS) def. Branch/Singley (DHS) 8-6
Boys
Singles
No. 1 Jackson Tate (PCS) def. Ethan Peel (DHS) 8-0
No. 2 Jackson Sneed (PCS) def. James Howell (DHS) 8-1
No. 3 Griffin Kelly (PCS) def. Fred Smith (DHS) 8-0
No. 4 Whitman Rikard (PCS) def. Max Singqufield (DHS) 8-2
No. 5 Landon Holloway (PCS) def. Colin Groover (DHS) 8-0
No. 6 Jackson Hughes (PCS) def. Grey Meredeth (DHS) 8-0
Doubles
No. 1 Tate/Kelly (PCS) def. Peel/Howell (DHS) 8-2
No. 2 Sneed/Holloway (PCS) def. Smith/Sinquefield (DHS) 8-0
No. 3 Rikard/Hughes (PCS) def. Groover/Meredth (DHS) 8-3