Veteran Providence Christian volleyball coach Bill Oldfield has one of his youngest teams this season with five freshmen and three sophomores among 10 players.

On Tuesday, the youngsters played more like veterans in helping the Eagles to a sweep of city rival Northside Methodist at the PCS gym. The Eagles took a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 win to even their early season record at 1-1.

“It is probably since the beginning (when I took over) of being younger than any team I have had,” Oldfield said. “They are young, but I feel like they have got a lot of talent. Once we got to toward the end of the season, they will be really good players.”

On Tuesday, the young Eagles along with seniors Marlie Kate Maddox and Ella Houston played solid in downing the visiting Knights, earning 17 aces, 33 kills and 29 digs over the three sets.

“I thought we played a really good match against a good team,” Oldfield said in an interview before he had a chance to look at the stat sheet. “The serving was really good as we probably got a lot of aces tonight and that was good as we took them out of system most of the night.

“Our serve receive was good as I thought we controlled the ball for the most part and got the ball to our hitters and our outside hitters were very effective. We also had some timely blocking, so I was pleased with the overall performance.”

It was an opposite-type performance for a Northside Methodist team dominated by juniors and seniors. The Knights, who dropped to 3-3 with the loss, had a night of frustration with miscommunication on defense, poor serves and player violations at the net as well as hitting errors.

The woes for NMA began on the match’s first point as a return hit the basketball goal up near the rafters and the players stopped instead of continuing to play, allowing it to drop to the floor for a PCS point. On the following point, a Knights’ player hit a return into the net and the Eagles had a quick 2-0 lead.

The Knights would tie it after an Eagle serve into the net followed by a tap down kill at the top of the net by NMA senior Karleigh Mills.

Providence, though, scored eight of the next nine points to surge ahead 10-3. Lauren Bailey, one of the three Eagle sophomores, had two kills in the stretch and Maddox had one of her nine aces.

Northside Methodist would get no closer than six points in the set as Providence maintained control in taking a 25-14 victory.

The Knights led briefly to start the second set, getting the opening point when an Eagle attack went out of bounds. However, Providence scored six of the next seven to seize a 6-2 lead.

PCS led by five at 15-10 when the Knights had one of their few surges on the night, scoring four straight to cut the margin to 15-14. Mary Morgan Helms had a kill, Lillian Slaick an ace and Mills a tap kill over a Providence block attempt to spark the Knights’ surge.

After a Providence timeout, the Eagles seized back the momentum with five straight points, starting with a kill by freshman Ella Brown. Two aces by Maddox, one that hit the net and fell over and the other a sharp line-drive that a NMA defender couldn’t return, also sparked the PCS flurry.

An ace by Bailey followed by a Northside defensive miscommunication on who would make a return shot ended the set with PCS winning 25-17.

The Knights appeared to shake off their woes early in the third set, playing their best stretch of the night by seizing an 8-4 lead.

Helms had three kills, Slaick had a kill and a block and Dana Cool added a kill to spark NMA.

After a PCS time out, the Knights had several hitting mistakes and Providence got back into it with a 6-1 run to go ahead 10-9.

A Joleigh Parmer kill from an assist from Emilee Quintero tied it at 10 for Northside Methodist, but two straight player into the net violations by the Knights pushed the Eagles back in front.

Two blocks by Elizabeth Beth Ingram combined with three kills by Brown helped Providence Christian build a 19-12 advantage and the Eagles stayed in control the rest of the set, closing it out on two Maddox aces around a Selah Kuwahara kill to finish the set at 25-15.

Brown paced Providence with 15 kills, five aces and six digs. Bailey had 10 kills, two aces and seven digs and Maddox had nine aces and nine digs. Houston, the PCS senior setter, had 26 assists, two kills and three digs. Kuwahara had four kills and Ingram three blocks.

For Northside Methodist, Helms earned seven kills and five digs, Slaick delivered three kills and four blocks and Mills had four kills and three blocks to lead the way. Cool had three kills and four blocks, while Emilee Quintero had 12 assists and four digs. Kyra Hatton amassed 10 digs and Rachel Gray seven digs. Joleigh Parmer added two kills.

Junior Varsity

Northside wins JV: Northside Methodist won the junior varsity contest 25-15, 25-20.

Shannon Alvord earned six kills, eight blocks and eight digs and Ali Scott seven kills and seven digs to lead Northside Methodist. Jenna Forrester amassed four kills and seven blocks and Reagan Horne four kills and five blocks. Alyssa Turner and Addy Barfield both had five assists and Barfield also had four digs. Madison Foy added four assists and three digs.

For Providence, Jane Claire Mobley had four kills and two digs, Carlee Smith had two kills and four digs and Alyse Deer two kills. Laura Faulk distributed 10 assists and had five digs. Addison Russ earned 14 digs and Hadley Wade had two digs, while Gracie Johnston had two solo blocks.

Junior High

Providence beats NMA: The Eagles won 25-20, 25-19.

For Providence, Harper Cox had five aces and eight assists. Maralee Price had five aces and four kills. Natalie Kirk had five aces and two digs and Belle Anne Youngblood had two aces.

For Northside Methodist, Addy Anderson had three aces, Myah Estrada two aces and three digs and Hayden Heldman two digs.