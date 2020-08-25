Providence Christian sweeps rival Houston Academy in volleyball

Providence Christian coach Bill Oldfield didn’t have much to complain about with his team in the first two sets against rival Houston Academy Tuesday.

The third set was another matter.

Still, the Class 5A No. 3-ranked Eagles did enough in the set to complete a sweep of the Raiders at the PCS gym, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23.

“Probably the first two sets were better than the last one as we struggled a bit,” Oldfield said. “We kept making errors when it was a critical time in the match.

"We would win a rally then miss a serve, fight for a rally then miss a serve. That last set was a little bit sloppy, but credit to HA as they are a good team. We have things to work on.”

Providence improved to 1-1 on the young season, while Houston Academy fell to 2-5. The Raiders are in a stretch of facing six state-ranked teams in eight matches to start the year.

“At this point in the season, it is good to play teams like Providence so we can figure out where we are at,” said Houston Academy coach Vanessa Howell, whose team is trying to find its chemistry after losing five seniors and four starters off last year’s team.