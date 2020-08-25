Providence Christian sweeps rival Houston Academy in volleyball

Providence Christian coach Bill Oldfield didn’t have much to complain about with his team in the first two sets against rival Houston Academy Tuesday.
The third set was another matter.
Still, the Class 5A No. 3-ranked Eagles did enough in the set to complete a sweep of the Raiders at the PCS gym, 25-10, 25-15, 25-23.
“Probably the first two sets were better than the last one as we struggled a bit,” Oldfield said. “We kept making errors when it was a critical time in the match.
"We would win a rally then miss a serve, fight for a rally then miss a serve. That last set was a little bit sloppy, but credit to HA as they are a good team. We have things to work on.”
Providence improved to 1-1 on the young season, while Houston Academy fell to 2-5. The Raiders are in a stretch of facing six state-ranked teams in eight matches to start the year.
“At this point in the season, it is good to play teams like Providence so we can figure out where we are at,” said Houston Academy coach Vanessa Howell, whose team is trying to find its chemistry after losing five seniors and four starters off last year’s team.
“They are a team that adapts to what other teams do and they were able to do that (against us). They adapted to what we were doing and we had a hard time adapting to them at first and we got stuck with no energy and couldn’t do anything right. A couple of bad calls didn’t help, but the third set obviously was quite exciting and that is what we have to build on.”
Providence Christian controlled most of the first two sets, winning both solidly after an early Houston Academy spurt.
The Raiders, off a kill and a block by Mattie Havas, seized a 2-1 lead to start the match, but Providence scored seven straight to take the lead, one it didn’t relinquish in the set. Adleigh Mayes and Megan Stewart both had a kill each to lead the run, which also featured five hitting errors by the Raiders.
HA, which had five service errors and eight hitting errors in the set, briefly cut the deficit to four (9-5), but the Eagles gradually pulled away, winning the set 25-15.
Set two was similar as HA seized a 3-0 advantage off a cross-court kill by Havas, a Providence hitting error and an ace by Caley Caldwell.
A Raider serve out of bounds, a return hit out of bounds and another return into the net helped tie it at 3-3.
It stood 8-7 Providence when the Eagles ripped off eight straight points to open a 16-7 advantage. Anna Riley had two kills and Mayes one, while Vivian Crump delivered an ace and Lucy Griffin had a block during the run.
The Raiders cut it the deficit to six several times, the last at 21-15, but Providence scored four straight to finish the set. Lydia Camille Owens had a kill to start the spurt and three Raider hitting errors finished it.
The third set proved to be the most competitive of the night as it was tied on 14 different occasions with the margin getting bigger than two only twice (14-11 and 18-15 PCS). HA rallied back after both three-point deficits, taking the lead at 19-18 after the second such deficit.
The teams traded eight straight points from that 19-18 HA lead to 23-22 PCS before a Raider stepping over the line violation pushed the Eagles up 24-22.
An Eagle stepping over the line violation kept HA in it, cutting it to 24-23. However, Crump ended the set – and match – with a kill off the right side from a Mayes set-up.
Defense paced the PCS win as the Eagles finished with 44 digs on the night, led by Riley and libero Anna Grace O’Bryan with 10 each. Mayes followed with eight and both Crump and Eliza Payne Shipman added seven each.
“I really think our defense played pretty good,” Oldfield said. “We were getting to our defensive spots in those first two sets.”
At the net, Riley earned nine kills and Mayes seven for PCS. Lucy Griffin had five kills, Owens four and Stewart and Crump three each.
Crump earned three of the Eagles’ six service aces and Griffin added two. Mayes had the other. Mayes earned 23 assists and Eliza Payne Shipman had three.
Havas and Abby Caldwell paced HA’s attack. Havas had 10 kills and four digs, while Caldwell earned 22 assists, three kills and five digs. Bailey Dykes added an overall solid line with two aces, two kills, two assists and nine digs.
Also for HA, Lizzy Kate Skinner had four kills and two digs, Rachel Watson three kills, Carryne Chancey two kills and three digs and Mary Suzan Aman two digs.
Houston Academy JV wins: Houston Academy earned a 25-18, 25-14 sweep in the junior varsity contest.
Tylaya Lingo had five kills and an ace, Ainsley Smith six assists and one ace and Noor Yunis four kills and one ace for HA. Avery Havas added three kills and two aces and Kate Braswell had two kills.
No stats were available for Providence Christian.
