Providence Christian teams finish high at Tiger Classic

The Providence boys and girls cross country teams finished second and third, respectively, at this past Saturday’s 26th Annual Tiger Classic at Auburn’s Kiesel Park.

Both teams had three finishers in the top 11 placers to spark the effort.

The Eagle boys earned 63 points, well behind top-place Auburn (22), but well enough ahead of third place Westminster School of Oak Mountain (110) among the nine scoring teams.

The PCS girls just missed second place, finishing one point behind runner-up Smiths Station (72 points). Auburn (28) won the event. Westminster (88 points) was fourth out of eight scoring teams.

Enterprise also competed at the Tiger Classic and finished in fifth place in both girls and boys. The Dothan boys placed eighth.

Leading the Providence boys second-place effort were sophomores Hudson Jordan, Cole Smith and William Stanley. Jordan placed seventh with a time of 17 minutes and 6.39 seconds, Smith took ninth in 17:08.22 and Stanley 11th in 17:14.92.

Junior Wyatt Mixson (17:44.23) finished 17th, eighth grader Jacob Mixson (career best 18:11.26) placed 23rd and senior Banks Folger (18:30.32) finished 30th for the PCS boys.

Providence’s Millie Talmadge, a sophomore, earned a second-place finish in the girls race, clocking in at 19:43.12, less than nine seconds behind winner EV McGowan of Auburn (19:34.38). Talmadge’s time was seventh best in PCS history, 38 seconds behind her school record time.

PCS junior Madelyn Patterson (20:29.20) placed sixth in the race and sophomore Hannah Jacobs (21:05.79) finished in 11th. Eighth grader Brooke Stanley (22:23.80) placed 27th, senior Elle Salter (22:39.82) finished 32nd and seventh grader Juliette Hill (23:39.65) took 41st place in the 88-runner field.

McCrea, Michael pace Enterprise: Enterprise’s fifth-place finishes in girls and boys were led by Emma McCrea and Bowden Michael.

McCrea, a sophomore, finished the girls 5K race in 20 minutes and 32.55, while Michael, a junior, finished the boys competition in 14th place with a time of 17.30.00

Following McCrea for the Enterprise girls were sophomore Ammarie Jenkins (26th place, 22:21.34), eighth grader Hanna Nichols (29th, 22:34.93), freshman Anabelle De Hoyos (30th, 22:35.99), senior Madeline Nichols (33rd, 22:48.21), sophomore Talia De Hoyos (35th, 23:15.37) and eighth grader Natalie Prater (36th, 233:23.82).

Wildcat runners behind Michael in boys were freshman Conrad Suter (21st place, 17:50.37), junior Kristyan DeJesus (29th, 18:24.31), senior Jacob Tillery (32nd, 18:44.72), eighth grader Griffin Gwaltney (40th, 19:05.48) and sophomore Jacob Von Mahland (49th, 19:31.29) in the 146-runner field.

Other teams also at Auburn: Dothan and Charles Henderson also had runners at the Tiger Classic in Auburn.

Dothan sophomore girls runner Gabriella Baker led the pack with a 19th-place finish in the girls race with the third best time in Wolves history (22:03.77). Freshman Kennedy Watford (23:31.27) was the other DHS girls runner at the race, finishing 39th.

Sophomore Elijah Sekeres (56th place, 19:47.65) led the Dothan boys in the 146-runner field with freshman Smith Williams (86th place, career-best 21:13.43) and seventh grader Alexander Vasquez (91st, 21:39.16) the next Wolves runners. John Sherer (101st, 22:33.19), Jake Dougherty (103rd, season-best 22:40.92) and Gregory Foster (105th, season-best 23:00.11) were the next DHS finishers.

Charles Henderson’s top finishers were Nicco Brunje (90th, 21:26.68) and Corey Johnson (124th, 24:17.61) on the boys side and Aderian Greenwood (88th, 35:14.40) on the girls side.

Houston Academy runs strong: Houston Academy had only four girls run at last Saturday’s Montgomery CoEd MAin Event, but all finished in the top 16 among the 63 girls in the field, including three in the top 10.

Eighth grader Emily Selig Pineda (21:08.98) and junior Holley Hart (21:09.88) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, while sophomore Macauley Flanagan (21:51.25) placed 10th and sophomore Virginia Peacock (23:41.82) finished in 16th place.

HA had three boys run at the meet. Sophomore Brady Turner (33rd, 20:17.06) was the top finisher with eighth-grader Bodee Ciccarelli (50th, 22:28.51) and freshman Isaac Meyers (53rd, 23:24.05) the other runners.

The Raiders won the girls B race at the event, outscoring seven other teams.

Inaaya Ateeque (23:02.32) took third place with Paxton Parrish (23:56.05) sixth, Millie Gay (24:44.97) 11th and Anna Owens (2:05.82) 12th. Claire Roberson (25:30.41) finished 16th.

Zion Chapel teams win CC5: Zion Chapel girls and boys teams swept the titles at last Thursday’s Covington County Cross Country Meet 5 in Andalusia.

The Rebel girls, with four finishers in the top 11, finished with 48 points to outdistance Andalusia (61) and Straughn (71). The boys, behind three top 10 finishes, beat Pleasant Home (56 to 64) with Andalusia (88) third, New Brockton (120) fourth and Opp (142) fifth.

Individually, Straughn’s Kaitlyn Bybee (23:456.49) won the girls race, beating teammate Faith Eib (24:22.26) for the top spot. Zion Chapel’s Theresa Clary (24:48.14) was third.

Zion Chapel also had a sixth-place finish from Cailyn Sanders (26:37.91) and a 10th-place effort from Hannah Herbert (27:39.18).

Andalusia’s Madison Webb (26:05.61), Florala’s Christina Sanders (26:07.04) were fifth and sixth with Pleasant Home’s Pressley Kelley (26:40.69), New Brockton’s Casey Williams (27:04.56) and Andalusia’s Ella Ward (27:17.22) finishing seventh through ninth.

The boys race was won by Pleasant Home’s Jackson Hawkins in 19:20.04 with Zion Chapel’s Cole Charles (19:21.56), New Brockton’s Grason Wallace (19:40.44) and Kinston’s Colby Tew (20:02.74) finishing second through fourth.

Pleasant Home’s Vance Kelley (20:22.15), Andalusia’s Ethan Posey (21:10.74), Zion Chapel’s Landon Sawyer (21:14.49) finished fifth through seventh. Opp’s Parker Burgess (21:16.05), New Brockton’s Keagan Griffis (21:17.29) and Zion Chapel’s Alex Moseley (21:47.77) rounded out the top 10 in the 45-runner field.

Ashford duo race at CC5: Ashford’s Lydia Ingram and Carly Dawsey placed 17th and 25th during the Covington County Cross Country 5 meet in Andalusia, earning season-best times.

Ingram ran 29:13.14 and Dawsey 31:06.22.

Kinston’s Clark, Red Level’s Hodges win JV: Kinston’s Paisley Clark and Red Level’s Luke Hodges won the junior varsity girls and boys races at the Covington County Cross County 5 meet last Thursday.

Clark won the two-mile run in 16 minutes and 03:32 seconds, two full minutes ahead of Red Level’s Bella Griffin (18:20.06). Andalusia’s Tionna Jackson (20:51.21) was third.

In the boys race, Hodges clocked a winning time of 13:25.64 seconds in the 2-mile race with Andalusia’s Jayden Martin (14:22.78) and Cooper Duffy (15:23.82) second and third. Zion Chapel’s Gavyn Moore (15:31.05) finished fourth.