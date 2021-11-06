Providence Christian teams sweep state cross country team, individual titles

Providence Christian swept the awards at the AHSAA Class 3A State Cross Country Championships at the Oakville Indian Mounds course Saturday morning.
The Eagles girls and boys teams both won the state title, while Millie Talmadge and Conner Patterson won the individual state titles in school-record times.
“You hope you train them right and hope that you give the right guidance, but what they did as a team today is not something that you can coach,” Providence Christian head coach Cliff Carter said. “It is something you are blessed with to have the athletes you have.
“They worked hard all year and it showed up. That is all you can ask for.”
The Providence girls, behind three of the top five finishers, finished with 39 team points, comfortably ahead of rival Houston Academy, the state runner-up with 60 points. Whitesburg Christian, the pre-meet favorite based off entry times, was a distant third with 93 points.
The Eagle boys, with four runners in the top 11 spots, had a comfortable win as well, earning 50 points to runner-up Pleasant Valley’s 75 points and third-place Trinity’s 84 points.
Wiregrass boys programs Houston Academy and Wicksburg finished 11th and 14th, respectively, in Class 3A.
The Enterprise girls and boys, the other two Wiregrass programs with a full team at the championships, placed 11th and 13th, respectively.
The area had a handful of individuals from other teams compete, but none finished in the top 20.
Talmadge, a freshman, became the first girls runner in the Wiregrass to win a state individual title after several girls in recent years came close.
“It feels great (to win),” Talmadge said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to do it, but to accomplish it means a lot to me.”
Talmadge did so behind a time of 19 minutes and 08.09 seconds to win by more than 12 seconds over Lauderdale County’s Addison Embry (19:20.71). Talmadge finished fourth at last year’s state meet, but was nearly 36 seconds faster this year.
“It was great (crossing the finish line),” Talmadge said. “I have never had that experience before and it is just nice to win it all.”
Providence Christian teammate Madelyn Patterson, a sophomore, was third in 19:32.46. PCS freshman Hannah Jacobs was fifth in a career-best 20:03.00 time.
The times by Talmadge and Patterson both eclipsed the previous school record of 19:33.84 by Grace Crim in 2019. Jacobs’ time is now 10th best in PCS history.
Anna Catherine Farris finished 14th with a 20:38.26 time and Hazel Jacobs 19th with a 20:55.63 time. Both times were career bests.
Ellie Salter (40th place, 22:00.58), Brooke Stanley (43nd, career-best 22:22.27) and Pace Maddox (60th, 22:47.11) were the other top PCS finishers.
“You can plan on kids running about what they have been running all year and you think, ‘Hey it’s going to be cold and it’s a fast course, maybe we can knock off five, 10 seconds off the times,’ but we had girls knock off 40-50 seconds and over a minute,” Carter said. “They just absolutely wanted to compete.”
Talmadge pulled away from the pack just short of the halfway point of the 3.1-mile race.
“When we started the race there were four-five girls around us,” Talmadge said, noting she was with both Patterson and Hannah Jacobs at the start. “After a mile, I caught up to the second-place girl (Whitesburg Christian’s Anna Pierce) then after a little while, I started catching up with the first place girl (Lauderdale’s Embry) and I passed her on the switch-backs (steep hills near sharp turns close to the two-mile mark).”
She coasted from there to a comfortable 12-second win to take the top prize with her career-best time.
On the boys side, Conner Patterson repeated as an individual state champion, matching the title he won last November.
“It feels great,” Patterson said. “This was the best case scenario coming into the season and I am just glad God gave me the chance to come out to race and have a good day.”
Patterson, a senior, finished in a school-record time of 16:04.48, breaking by four seconds the school mark he set at the section meet just nine days ago. Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson (16:21.76) was runner-up. Altamont’s Harris Strang (16:22.41) and Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz (16:40.13) finished third and fourth.
“It was great,” Patterson said of the title. “It has been something I have been dreaming of this whole season. To finally get there is a blessing. It was pretty awesome.”
Patterson said he had a different race this year than a year ago.
“It was a little different from last year in that I wasn’t thrown into the back at the start and had to work my way up. I started out front with a couple of other guys this time,” Patterson said.
In the early part of the race, he trailed the leader, Altamont’s Strang, but overtook him near the halfway point and never looked back in earning a 17-second victory. His 16:04.48 time was 24 seconds better than his winning mark last year.
“For about a mile and a half of the race, he was a little ahead of me, but I was kind of sitting on his shoulder just waiting and he eventually kind of fell off,” Patterson said. “I was first for the rest of the race, about a mile and a half (from finish).”
The Eagles had three other runners earn medals for top 15 finishes. Junior Banks Folger (17:01.85), freshman Cole Smith (17:15.90) and freshman William Stanley (17:21.75) finished ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively, with career-best times.
Hudson Jordan (17:38.69), another freshman, finished in 20th place and senior Henry Paul Blaxton (17:38.69) finished in 22nd place, both with career-best showings. Junior Nathan Nicholls (28th place, career-best 17:55.90) was the next PCS finisher.
“To have three freshmen in your top five and five overall runners in the top 20, they just went out there and competed,” Carter said. “There wasn’t anything special about it – they did what was supposed to be done. You worry about the nerves, but they did great.”
Houston Academy girls finish second: Houston Academy girls earned a school-best state runner-up finish in Class 3A, while the boys team finished in 11th place.
The Raider girls were led by seventh-grader Emily Selig-Pineda, sophomore Holley Hart and freshman MaCauley Flanagan, who all finished in the top 10. Selig-Pineda placed seventh with a career-best 20:19.99 time, Hart took ninth with a 20.29.76 time and Flanagan 10th in a career-best 20:30.64. The efforts rank fifth, seventh and eighth all-time at HA.
Brianna Hart, a seventh grader, took 12th place with a career-best 20:33.76 time and freshman Virginia Peacock placed 28th in 21:23.48.
The HA boys got a strong performance from junior JC Peacock, who earned a career-best time of 16:54.55 to place seventh overall. The time was the fifth best in HA history.
Senior Alex Middleton (49th place, career-best 19:01.26) and freshman Brady Turner (69th place, career-best 19:42.58) were the next HA finishers.
Wicksburg results: The Wicksburg boys were led by William Speigner, Hagen Seymour and Jackson Barrett. Speigner (19:41.27) finished 68th, Seymour (19:43.36) 72nd and Barrett (19:49.25) 79th. Austin Grantham (89th, 20:09.87) was the next highest finisher.
Wicksburg had three girls run as individuals. Kelsey Ellenburg (22:19.52) finished 50th, while Sarah Helen Barrett (25:06.72) and Elizabeth Bond (25:23.79) finished 117th and 119th.
Enterprise results: The Enterprise girls’ 11th-place finish was sparked by Lauren Rodgers and Emma McCrea, who finished 32nd and 41st, respectively, in Class 7A. Rodgers, a senior, had a 19:56.36 time and McCrea, a freshman, had a 20:07.69 time. Madeline Nichols (73rd, 21:02.44), Kamryn Wile (77th, 21:09.72) and Ammarie Jenkins (87th, 21:18.86) were the next finishers.
The Wildcat boys’ 13th-place effort was led by Bowden Michael (61st, 17:02.46) and Brett Tessay (72nd, 17:14.49). Kristyan DeJesus (111th, 17:58.55) and Jacob Tillery (122, 17:58.52) also broke the 18-minute mark.
Other runners: New Brockton’s Alex Garrison placed 25th in the Class 3A boys race with a 17:47.55 time and teammate Grason Wallace took 56th place in the 162-runner field in 19:22.75.
Also in the 3A boys race, Opp’s Kasey Dyess (20:24.52) finished 98th and Goshen’s Brady Singleton (20:31.61) finished 102nd.
Dothan girl runners Gabrielle Baker (22:01.77) and Kendall Poteate (26:09.81) finished 117th and 171st in the Class 7A girls race, while DHS boys runners Elijah Sekeres (18:39.96) and Ethan Johnston (18:46.51) finished in 144th and 145th in 7A boys.
Kinston’s Colby Tew (18:44.19) finished the Class 1A-2A boys race in 33rd place and Claire McReynolds (24:35.77) finished 91st in the 1A-2A girls event.
Geneva’s Kaden Ward (23:37.99) finished 71st in Class 4A girls.