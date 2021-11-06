Providence Christian teams sweep state cross country team, individual titles

Patterson, a senior, finished in a school-record time of 16:04.48, breaking by four seconds the school mark he set at the section meet just nine days ago. Pleasant Valley’s Cayden Nelson (16:21.76) was runner-up. Altamont’s Harris Strang (16:22.41) and Elkmont’s Alex Kuntz (16:40.13) finished third and fourth.

“It was great,” Patterson said of the title. “It has been something I have been dreaming of this whole season. To finally get there is a blessing. It was pretty awesome.”

Patterson said he had a different race this year than a year ago.

“It was a little different from last year in that I wasn’t thrown into the back at the start and had to work my way up. I started out front with a couple of other guys this time,” Patterson said.

In the early part of the race, he trailed the leader, Altamont’s Strang, but overtook him near the halfway point and never looked back in earning a 17-second victory. His 16:04.48 time was 24 seconds better than his winning mark last year.

“For about a mile and a half of the race, he was a little ahead of me, but I was kind of sitting on his shoulder just waiting and he eventually kind of fell off,” Patterson said. “I was first for the rest of the race, about a mile and a half (from finish).”