Providence Christian’s Owen Thompson won a state title in the girls No. 3 singles division Tuesday at the AHSAA Class 1A-3A State Championships at the Mobile Tennis Center, leading a strong showing for the Eagle tennis programs.

The Providence Christian boys finished in a second-place tie, while the girls team placed third at the championships. The Eagle boys finished with 18 points to tie with Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Indian Springs. St. James, which won every singles and doubles titles, was the runaway winner with 65 points. The PCS girls were a solid third with 23 points, well behind winner Lauderdale County (53 points) and runner-up St. James (32), but well ahead of fourth place Indian Springs (14) among the nine teams.

Providence Christian had two girls in singles and one doubles team advance to the finals, while the boys had one doubles team reach the championship round.

Thompson was the lone PCS entry to win in the finals. She defeated Kara Bailey of St. James, 6-2, 7-5. She advanced to the championship with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Decatur Heritage’s Murphy Founds and a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mars Hill Bible’s Kalyn Robbins in the first two rounds.

Annie Hart reached the No. 5 singles finals, but lost to Lauderdale County’s Mallory McConnell, 6-0, 6-0. She advanced after beating Indian Springs’ Coco You 7-6, 6-3 and Whitesburg Christian’s Grace Townson 7-6, 6-4 in the first two matches.

The No. 2 doubles team of Thompson and Caroline McDuffie lost in the finals Tuesday to Lauderdale County’s McConnell and Lizzie Tanner, 6-2, 6-0. The PCS duo beat Indian Springs’ You and Elizabeth Trembley-Loy in the first round 6-1, 6-2 and Whitesburg Christian’s Chloe Wohlschlager and Georgia Stewart 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.

The Eagle boys had one doubles team advance to the championship round – the No. 3 team of Creel Capps and Whit Rikard. The duo lost, though, to St. James’ Jason Jeong and Grayson Eaves, 6-0, 6-4. The Eagle tandem beat Shoals Christian’s Reese Brewer and Asa Hanson in the opening round 6-2, 6-0 and defeated Covenant Christian’s Jake Hall and Carson Spain 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Two other PCS girls singles players and a doubles team advanced to the semifinals.

No. 4 player McDuffie beat Indian Springs’ Rosa Schwebel 6-1, 6-1 before losing to Mars Hill Bible’s Lauren Roberson 6-3, 6-0, while Alice Pittman, the No. 6 player, beat Mars Hill Bible’s Ava McGee 7-5, 4-6, 10-6 before falling to Lauderdale County’s Sara Childress 6-2, 6-0.

The No. 3 team of Hart and Pittman defeated Mars Hill Bible’s Sophie Simpson and McGee 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 before losing to Lauderdale County’s Anna Paige Davis and Childress 6-1, 6-2.

Ella Brown, the No. 1 singles, player lost her opener to Lauderdale County’s Jilly Tanner 7-6, 6-1 and No. 2 Alex Hughes fell in the opener to Indian Springs’ Trembley-Loy 7-5, 6-2. The No. 1 doubles of Brown and Hughes lost in the first round to Indian Springs’ Sohana Cuplash and Schwebel 6-2, 6-3.

The Eagle boys team had five singles players advance to the semifinals.

Jackson Hughes, the No. 1 player, beat Cyber Tech’s Ashton Storey 6-1, 6-3 before losing to St. James’ Toba Rios 6-1, 6-0. Mason McCallister, the No. 3 singles player, beat Faith Christian’s Gavin Randall 6-0, 6-0 and lost to St. James’ Danny Trock 6-2, 6-2, while No. 4 Rikard beat Indian Springs’ Novr Shoreibah 6-3, 3-6, 10-8 and lost to St. James’ Ryan Jeong in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1.

Hampton Baxley reached the semifinals at No. 5 singles, rallying past Indian Springs’ Jason Wu 1-6, 6-3, 10-6 before losing a semifinal match to St. James’ Jason Jeong 6-2, 6-0. Capps, at No. 6 singles, beat Shoals Christian’s Hanson 6-1, 6-2 before dropping a 6-4, 6-3 semifinal match to Indian Springs’ Henry Wilder.

The other singles player, Mixson at No. 2, lost in the opening round to Shoals Christian’s Samuel Camp 6-4, 4-6, 10-0.

The No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams both lost opening-round matches.

The No. 1 tandem of Hughes and Mixson lost to Indian Springs’ Richard Monk and Fritz Mann 6-2, 6-1 and the No. 2 duo of McCallister and Baxter fell to Indian Springs’ Shoreibah and Radyn Moradkhami of Indian Springs 6-3, 6-3.