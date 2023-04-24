The Providence Christian boys and girls tennis teams are near the top after the first day of the AHSAA Class 1A-2A-3A State Tournament in Mobile with the boys advancing a doubles team and the girls two singles and one doubles teams to the championship round.

The PCS boys were tied with two others in second place and the Eagle girls team was in third place.

In the boys standing, St. James was well ahead with 44 points and will be the likely state champion. Providence, Indian Springs and Alabama School of Cyber Technology were tied in second place with 18 points. Covenant Christian was closely behind with 17 points. Faith Christian (9 points), Shoals Christian (6) and Bayshore Christian (0) rounded out the scoring.

On the girls side, Lauderdale County was in the lead with 40 points, followed by St. James with 28 points and Providence Christian (21) in third. The Eagles were seven points ahead of Indian Springs (14) with Whitesburg Christian (13) closely behind. Mars Hill Bible (6), Bayshore Christian (5) and Decatur Heritage (2) are the other teams.

Individually, Providence Christian singles players Owen Thompson (No. 3) and Annie Hart (No. 5) reached Tuesday’s championship match as did the No. 2 doubles teams of Thompson and Caroline McDuffie.

The PCS boys have one doubles team reach the finals – the No. 2 team of Creel Capps and Whit Rikard.