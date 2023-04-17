The Providence girls and boys teams had a strong opening day at the AHSAA Class 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 Tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center, pushing all but singles into the championship round.

The boys team went 18-0 at matches on Monday, while the girls team went 17-1.

All six boys singles player and all three doubles teams advanced to Tuesday’s championship matches, while the girls had five of singles and all three doubles reach the finals.

The PCS boys players in the singles finals are Jackson Hughes (No. 1), Wyatt Mixson (No. 2), Mason McCallister (No. 3), Whit Rikard (No. 4), Hampton Bailey (No. 5) and Creel Capps (No. 6). The doubles teams in the finals are Hughes/Mixson (No. 1), McCallister/Baxley (No. 2) and Rikard/Capps (No. 3).

The girls members in the finals are Ella Brown (No. 1), Owen Thompson (No. 3), Caroline McDuffie (No. 3), Annie Hart (No. 4) and Alice Pittman (No.5). The doubles teams in the final are Brown/Alex Hughes (No. 1), Thompson/McDuffie (No. 2) and Hart/Pittman.

NMA has two reach finals: Two Northside Methodist boys tennis players reached the finals of the AHSAA Class 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 Tournament at the Mobile Tennis Center on Monday.

Zach Swartzman and Wesley Brown, Northside Methodist’s No. 3 and No. 4 players, are in the championship round. Both face players from Providence Christian in the finals. Swartzman faces Mason McCallister and Brown meets Whit Rikard.