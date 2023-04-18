Both the Providence Christian girls and boys tennis team won the AHSAA Class 1A-2A-3A, Section 1 Meet at the Mobile Tennis Center on Tuesday.

In winning, both teams advanced to next week’s state meet, also at the Mobile Tennis Center. It’s the first time both PCS teams have advanced to state in the same year.

The PCS girls had four singles win titles and had all three doubles teams earn titles to help the Eagles amass 57 team points. Bayshore Christian was a distant second with 28 points. Both teams advance to state. St. Luke’s was third with 26 points, followed in fourth by Cottage Hill Christian with 17 points.

Wiregrass teams Pike Liberal Arts (14), Opp (3) and Northside Methodist (2) finished fifth through seventh. Both Excel and W.S. Neal failed to score.

The Providence boys dominated even more, winning all titles but one singles. The Eagles finished with 61 points, well ahead of Bayshore Christian’s 29 points. Dothan’s Northside Methodist Academy finished a close third with 23 points. Excel was fourth with 16 points, followed by St. Luke’s (11 points), Opp (3), W.S. Neal (2) and McIntosh (2). Pike Liberal Arts did not have a boys team.

Individually for the PCS girls, Owen Thompson, Caroline McDuffie, Annie Hart and Alice Pittman won individual titles, while doubles teams of Ella Brown/Hughes, Thompson/McDuffie and Hart/Pitman also won crowns.

In finals matches, Thompson won at No. 3 singles over a Bayshore Christian netter, 6-3, 6-0; McDuffie won at No. 4 singles, 6-1, 6-2 over a Bayshore opponent; Hart won at No. 5 singles, 6-3, 6-2 over Bayshore and Pittman won at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-1 over a Cottage Hill player.

Brown reached the finals at No. 1 singles, but lost to a St. Luke’s player, 6-3, 6-1.

In doubles, Brown and Hughes defeated a Pike Lib duo in the No. 1 finals, 6-2, 6-2, while Thompson and McDuffie took No. 2 doubles over Bayshore, 6-1, 6-4 and Hart and Pittman claimed No. 3 over a Bayshore team, 6-0, 6-2.

On the boys side, Providence won at every singles spot but at No. 4, and won at all three doubles positions.

In singles, Jackson Hughes won at No. 1, beating St. Luke’s 6-1, 6-1, and Wyatt Mixson won at No. 2, beating a St. Luke’s player 6-0, 6-4. Mason McCallister won at No. 3, beating a Northside Methodist opponent, 6-0, 6-4, and Hampton Baxley won at No. 5, downing a Bayshore Christian player, 6-1, 6-2. Creel Capps won at No. 6, beating an Excel player in the finals, 6-1, 6-1.

Whitman Rikard reached the No. 4 finals, but lost to Northside Methodist’s Wesley Brown, 7-5, 6-1.

In doubles, Hughes and Mixson won at No. 1, beating a Bayshore Christian duo, 6-0, 6-1. McCallister and Baxter won at No. 2, beating a tandem from Northside Methodist, 6-1, 6-3. Rikard and Capps won at No. 3, 6-2, 6-0.

Northside Methodist’s Brown wins title: Northside Methodist’s Wesley Brown won the No. 4 singles title at the AHSAA Class 1A-2A-3A Section 1 Tournament Tuesday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

Brown won his finals match over Providence Christian’s Whitman Rikard, 7-5, 6-1.

Teammate Zach Swartzman reached the finals at No. 3 singles, but lost to Providence Christian’s Mason McCallister, 6-0, 6-4.

Brown and Swartzman teamed up to the reach the No. 2 doubles finals before falling to Providence Christian’s Mason McCallister and Hampton Baxley, 6-1, 6-3.

As a team, the Northside Methodist boys finished third among nine teams with 23 points. They finished six points behind the second-place team Bayshore Christian, which advanced to state.

Dothan teams finish third: Both the Dothan girls and boys teams fell just short of qualifying for state, finishing in the third place spot at the Class 7A, Section 2 meet in Troy on Tuesday.

The girls team finished with 12 points. Montgomery Academy edged Auburn for the title, 40-38. Following Dothan were Opelika (9 points), Enterprise (6), Central-Phenix City (5), Prattville (4) and Smiths Station (3).

The Wolves boys team tied with Enterprise for third with 10 points. Montgomery Academy edged Auburn 38-36 for the top spot. Opelika and Prattville (9 points each) finished tied for fifth. Smiths Station (4) placed seventh and Central-Phenix City (8) eighth.

The Dothan girls were led by Adeline Nichols, Shrea Patel and Sadie Pfister, who reached the semifinals at No. 4, 5 and 6 singles, respectively. The No. 2 doubles of Nichols/Pfister at No. 2 and Abigail Kennedy and Ellie Smith at No. 3 also reached the semifinals.

On the boys side, Ethan Peel at No. 2 and Colin Groover at No. 6 reached the semifinals as did the No. 1 doubles team of Peel and James Howell and No. 2 team of Fred Smith and Ryder Wylly.

The Dothan boys did leave with hardware, earning the section’s Sportsmanship Trophy.